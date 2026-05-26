Radio Nowhere Episode 161, 5/25/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/RadioNowhere260525Episode161.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:36
|Manic Depression
|Jimi Hendrix
|5:16
|Prodigal Son
|Johnny Winter
|9:29
|People Are Strange
|The Doors
|11:37
|D.C.B.A. – 25
|Jefferson Airplane
|14:10
|Rock My Plimsoul
|Jeff Beck
|18:21
|Rock & Roll Woman
|Buffalo Springfield
|21:02
|Persuasion
|Santana
|23:37
|Border Song
|Elton John
|26:56
|See See Rider
|The Animals
|31:42
|Let It Bleed
|The Rolling Stones
|37:06
|Happy Jack
|The Who
|39:17
|Keep On Pushing
|Curtis Mayfield & Impressions
|41:48
|You Can’t Do That
|The Beatles
|44:21
|Come Together
|MC5
|48:50
|Thick as a Brick
|Jethro Tull
|51:49
|Whole Lotta Love
|Led Zeppelin