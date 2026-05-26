Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 161, 5/25/26

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Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/RadioNowhere260525Episode161.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

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1:36 Manic Depression Jimi Hendrix
5:16 Prodigal Son Johnny Winter
9:29 People Are Strange The Doors
11:37 D.C.B.A. – 25 Jefferson Airplane
14:10 Rock My Plimsoul Jeff Beck
18:21 Rock & Roll Woman Buffalo Springfield
21:02 Persuasion Santana
23:37 Border Song Elton John
26:56 See See Rider The Animals
31:42 Let It Bleed The Rolling Stones
37:06 Happy Jack The Who
39:17 Keep On Pushing Curtis Mayfield & Impressions
41:48 You Can’t Do That The Beatles
44:21 Come Together MC5
48:50 Thick as a Brick Jethro Tull
51:49 Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin

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