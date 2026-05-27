Northern Lights, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Northern Lights – #5 – May 27, 2026

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Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists.

Download: Northern Lights – #5 – May 27, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:57 Dive Preston Pablo
04:18 Robot Girl Kerrington Gillespie
07:03 Woman Like Me Anjulie
10:45 Colorado Loud Luxury, ZOHARA
12:37 What Now Lennie Rayen
14:59 Necktie Chiara Savasta
17:39 Chosen AHI, Wyclef Jean
20:28 Endlessly (feat. BEA1991) Jump Source, Patrick Holland, Priori, BEA1991
26:32 Party Goldie Boutilier
30:04 Blue Wave sundayclub
34:22 Cold Majid Jordan
37:12 Okay Neon Dreams
40:05 Saint Loreto Christian Sean
43:07 Perfect Timing Connor Price, Nic D, GRAHAM
46:01 No Wonder Diamond Cafe
48:20 Nothing On Me Tony Stevens
50:55 Ce Soir Justin Roy
53:31 Rezorecta II BTSM (Black Tiger Sex Machine)

Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am and Fridays from 10pm to 11pm.

Click here to go to the Northern Lights homepage

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