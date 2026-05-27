Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists.
Download: Northern Lights – #5 – May 27, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:57
|Dive
|Preston Pablo
|04:18
|Robot Girl
|Kerrington Gillespie
|07:03
|Woman Like Me
|Anjulie
|10:45
|Colorado
|Loud Luxury, ZOHARA
|12:37
|What Now
|Lennie Rayen
|14:59
|Necktie
|Chiara Savasta
|17:39
|Chosen
|AHI, Wyclef Jean
|20:28
|Endlessly (feat. BEA1991)
|Jump Source, Patrick Holland, Priori, BEA1991
|26:32
|Party
|Goldie Boutilier
|30:04
|Blue Wave
|sundayclub
|34:22
|Cold
|Majid Jordan
|37:12
|Okay
|Neon Dreams
|40:05
|Saint Loreto
|Christian Sean
|43:07
|Perfect Timing
|Connor Price, Nic D, GRAHAM
|46:01
|No Wonder
|Diamond Cafe
|48:20
|Nothing On Me
|Tony Stevens
|50:55
|Ce Soir
|Justin Roy
|53:31
|Rezorecta II
|BTSM (Black Tiger Sex Machine)
Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am and Fridays from 10pm to 11pm.
Click here to go to the Northern Lights homepage