Reader’s Delight, Episode 30, May 24, 2026

Episode XXX of Reader’s Delight features authors Kevin Andrew Heslop, Bill Garvey, Kess Mohammadi, as well as a What’s In A Name Bookstore Story from Shannon McKechnie of Commonplace Books in Ingersoll, Ontario,

Kevin Andrew Heslop discusses his most recent essay collection, The Writing’s on the Wind’s Wall: Dialogues About ‘Medical Assistance in Dying‘, and then reads selections from the book.

Books: The Writing’s on the Wind’s Wall

Bill Garvey joins us to talk about all things poetry, and reads from his two collections, The basement on Biella and Leaning in the same direction.

Social Media:

Facebook: Bill Garvey

Website: Bill Garvey

Books: Leaning in the same direction, The basement on Biella

Kess Mohammadi and I talk about their latest poetry collection The Book of Interruptions as well as their upcoming collection, out soon, and then Kess reads from The Book of Interruptions.

Social Media:

Instagram: @DearKestral

Website: Khashayar Mohammadi

Shannon McKechnie of Commonplace Books in Ingersoll tells us how she chose “Commonplace” for the name of the store.