Horizon (teal letters outlined in black over a colourful background of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #14

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you just can’t wait until 10:00 PM. But first, new music added to Libretime in the past week:

Foreign Diplomats Princess Flash Indie Rock CanCon
Sego Long Way From the Fringe Indie Rock No
Yukon Blonde On Blonde Indie Rock CanCon
Lyric Dubee Black Ice Rock No
Dave Gunning Lift Country & Folk No
Philip Bosley Big Rumors in a Small Town Rock Kinda
Like Pacific Like Pacific Punk No
Them County Bastardz Sick Daze Rock NSFR No
Ken Stead Fear Has No Place Here Country CanCon
Blonde All Cried Out Dance CanCon
Kanada Day Public Service Announcement Rock NSFR CanCon
Eugene Ripper Fast Folk Underground 4.0 Punk/Folk CanCon
Zulus Zulus II Rock No
Myriam Alter Crossways New Age CanCon
Rococode Panic Attack Alternative No
R.T. Music Production All the Way G Rap NSFR No
The Sturgeons This Is Other Unknown
Dave Monks All Signs Point To Yes Indie Rock CanCon
Joel Kerr False Dawn Jazz CanCon
10,000 Horses Le Grand Silence Other CanCon
The Arcs Yours, Dreamily Rock CanCon
No Museums The Malcontents Indie Rock CanCon
Pat LePoidevin Family EP Country CanCon
Silverstein I Am Alive in Everything I Touch Punk CanCon
Calvin Becker Histories of Things to Come Rock CanCon

Here’s the tracklist for the show:

Axminister – Prey
Ominous Eclipse – Break the Chains
Sludgehammer – Broken Sea
Backstabber – Geo Engineering
Bloom Filter – Substantiant
Warcall – The Man Who Suffers
Hydramental – The Mechanics of a Cloud
Indica Records – Flooded Field
Robert C Sumner – Ticket to Ride
Ken Hoyne – Hard-Edged Mama, Hard-Edged Man
Wise Child – Big Lights
Wooden Horsemen – It Don’t Matter
Fever Feel – Flowers for Breakfast
Friends of Foes – Where You Gunna Run
Jade Hairpins – Yesterdang
Area Resident – Halfway Through a Can of Spaghetti
The Lavender Scare – Buried Behind Monet
Golden B.C. – Bored
Carly Dow – Like Coyotes
Eden – Everybody Has Those Days
Efrim Manuel Menuck & Kevin Doria – a Humming Void an Emptied Place
T. Griffin – Copyright Implications
Andre 3000 – Dreams Once Buried Underneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout into Undying Gardens

See y’all next week!

 

