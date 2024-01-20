New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #14

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you just can’t wait until 10:00 PM. But first, new music added to Libretime in the past week:
|Foreign Diplomats
|Princess Flash
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Sego
|Long Way From the Fringe
|Indie Rock
|No
|Yukon Blonde
|On Blonde
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Lyric Dubee
|Black Ice
|Rock
|No
|Dave Gunning
|Lift
|Country & Folk
|No
|Philip Bosley
|Big Rumors in a Small Town
|Rock
|Kinda
|Like Pacific
|Like Pacific
|Punk
|No
|Them County Bastardz
|Sick Daze
|Rock
|NSFR
|No
|Ken Stead
|Fear Has No Place Here
|Country
|CanCon
|Blonde
|All Cried Out
|Dance
|CanCon
|Kanada Day
|Public Service Announcement
|Rock
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Eugene Ripper
|Fast Folk Underground 4.0
|Punk/Folk
|CanCon
|Zulus
|Zulus II
|Rock
|No
|Myriam Alter
|Crossways
|New Age
|CanCon
|Rococode
|Panic Attack
|Alternative
|No
|R.T. Music Production
|All the Way G
|Rap
|NSFR
|No
|The Sturgeons
|This Is
|Other
|Unknown
|Dave Monks
|All Signs Point To Yes
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Joel Kerr
|False Dawn
|Jazz
|CanCon
|10,000 Horses
|Le Grand Silence
|Other
|CanCon
|The Arcs
|Yours, Dreamily
|Rock
|CanCon
|No Museums
|The Malcontents
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Pat LePoidevin
|Family EP
|Country
|CanCon
|Silverstein
|I Am Alive in Everything I Touch
|Punk
|CanCon
|Calvin Becker
|Histories of Things to Come
|Rock
|CanCon
Here’s the tracklist for the show:
Axminister – Prey
Ominous Eclipse – Break the Chains
Sludgehammer – Broken Sea
Backstabber – Geo Engineering
Bloom Filter – Substantiant
Warcall – The Man Who Suffers
Hydramental – The Mechanics of a Cloud
Indica Records – Flooded Field
Robert C Sumner – Ticket to Ride
Ken Hoyne – Hard-Edged Mama, Hard-Edged Man
Wise Child – Big Lights
Wooden Horsemen – It Don’t Matter
Fever Feel – Flowers for Breakfast
Friends of Foes – Where You Gunna Run
Jade Hairpins – Yesterdang
Area Resident – Halfway Through a Can of Spaghetti
The Lavender Scare – Buried Behind Monet
Golden B.C. – Bored
Carly Dow – Like Coyotes
Eden – Everybody Has Those Days
Efrim Manuel Menuck & Kevin Doria – a Humming Void an Emptied Place
T. Griffin – Copyright Implications
Andre 3000 – Dreams Once Buried Underneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout into Undying Gardens