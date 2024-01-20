New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #14

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you just can’t wait until 10:00 PM. But first, new music added to Libretime in the past week:

Foreign Diplomats Princess Flash Indie Rock CanCon Sego Long Way From the Fringe Indie Rock No Yukon Blonde On Blonde Indie Rock CanCon Lyric Dubee Black Ice Rock No Dave Gunning Lift Country & Folk No Philip Bosley Big Rumors in a Small Town Rock Kinda Like Pacific Like Pacific Punk No Them County Bastardz Sick Daze Rock NSFR No Ken Stead Fear Has No Place Here Country CanCon Blonde All Cried Out Dance CanCon Kanada Day Public Service Announcement Rock NSFR CanCon Eugene Ripper Fast Folk Underground 4.0 Punk/Folk CanCon Zulus Zulus II Rock No Myriam Alter Crossways New Age CanCon Rococode Panic Attack Alternative No R.T. Music Production All the Way G Rap NSFR No The Sturgeons This Is Other Unknown Dave Monks All Signs Point To Yes Indie Rock CanCon Joel Kerr False Dawn Jazz CanCon 10,000 Horses Le Grand Silence Other CanCon The Arcs Yours, Dreamily Rock CanCon No Museums The Malcontents Indie Rock CanCon Pat LePoidevin Family EP Country CanCon Silverstein I Am Alive in Everything I Touch Punk CanCon Calvin Becker Histories of Things to Come Rock CanCon

Here’s the tracklist for the show: