LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday January 20, 2024 at 9AM Replay Sunday January 21 2024 at 4PM

After broadcast on SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz

🍁Marc Jordan Everybody Wants To Rule The World WAITING FOR THE SUN TO RISE 2023

🍁The Doxas Brothers Our Man Sam KINDRED 2023

🍁Liona Boyd Cantarium ONCE UPON A TIME 2023

Skip Wilkens Nearly Good Wine IN MORAVA 2023

Johnny Murdaugh The Way Back 2023

🍁 Darren Rahn Table For Two ROCK THE WORLD 2023

Kat Hawley Never Too Busy 2024

Ulysses Owens Jr & Generation Y Soulful A NEW BEAT 2023

🍁Ben Wendel In Anima ALL ONE 2023

Lawrence Fields Vision TO THE SURFACE 2024