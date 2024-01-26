New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #15

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here, a bit early, with this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour. But first, new music I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Noah Gundersen
|Ledges
|Indie Rock
|No
|Christian Overton Quintet
|The Test
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Danko Jones
|Garage Rock! A Collection of Lost Songs from 1996-1998
|Rock
|NSFR (Presumed)
|Indeterminable
|Punch Brothers
|The Phosphorescent Blues
|Country & Folk
|No
|Anne Lindsay
|Soloworks
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Monarch Woods
|Tears of Himmeldom
|Metal
|CAnCon
|Beat Cops
|Mean Streets
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Icicle
|Theorems
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Mauno
|Rough Master
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Cookers Quintet
|Vol. Two
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Fingathing
|And the Big Red Nebula Band
|Electronica
|Indeterminable
|Fingathing
|And the Big Red Nebula Band [Disc 2]
|Electronica
|Indeterminable
|Philly Moves
|Olga
|Rap
|NSFR (Presumed)
|CanCon
|Mike Janzen Trio
|Metronome
|Jazz
|CAnCon
|Jason Purcell
|I want to know
|Rock
|CanCon
|Shaky Knees
|7 Years
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|Gob
|Apt. 13
|Punk
|No
|Michael Brock
|Scorpion EP
|Pop
|No
|Kevin Maimann
|Death Perception
|Rock
|CanCon
|Icicle
|Resurgence
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Steph Cameron
|Sad-Eyed Lonesome Lady
|Country & Folk
|Unknown
|Tony Russo
|Somewhere There’s a Someone
|Pop
|No
|Stephen Farrell
|Stephen Farrell
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Levi Cuss
|Night Thief
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|Split
|Can’t Get Enough
|Pop
|CanCon
|Fayne
|The Queen of Kings
|Metal
|CanCon
|Sober Becky
|Odes and Observations
|Punk
|CanCon
|Brother Neil
|Bonfire Confessions
|Country & Folk
|Indeterminable
|The Barr Brothers
|Sleeping Operator
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
Here’s the Horizon Broadening Hour:
Here’s the tracklist:
Baby Cages – All U Want
Bowcott & the New World – Whiskey Riders
Cliff Grant – Life Can Be a Big Struggle
Siskiyou – Her Aim is Tall
Lenore – My Burden’s Gone
The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Fried Chicken Gave Me Boobs
Dog is Blue – Young Pup
The Sylvia Platters – TV Light
Little Kim Rettalick – Catch a Train
Wares – Rice Paper Dress
Lisa Leblanc – 5748 KM
Trigger Warning – Live Improvisation at CJSW
Alpha Strategy – I Smell Like a Wet Tent
Astral Swans – Free Yourself From All Harm
The Bob Hawkins Band – Wicked Ways
Jeremie Albino – Lilac Way
Single Mothers – Across the Couch
Tampa – Vices
Real Ponchos – Sunshine
Atlas: Empire – The Entire History of You
The Weight Band – Day of the Locusts
Fabrizio Cammarta – My Guitar at 4AM
Anba Tonel – Flirtation
Richie Floe – Fimi Time Come
Roots Noir – Adventures in Vegetable Debauchery
The Steady Rebels – Enigma Dub
Wilson Bowes – Meant to Dance
Sugarman 3 – Witches Boogaloo
See y’all next week!