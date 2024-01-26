New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #15

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here, a bit early, with this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour. But first, new music I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Noah Gundersen Ledges Indie Rock No Christian Overton Quintet The Test Jazz CanCon Danko Jones Garage Rock! A Collection of Lost Songs from 1996-1998 Rock NSFR (Presumed) Indeterminable Punch Brothers The Phosphorescent Blues Country & Folk No Anne Lindsay Soloworks Traditional CanCon Monarch Woods Tears of Himmeldom Metal CAnCon Beat Cops Mean Streets Alternative CanCon Icicle Theorems Electronica CanCon Mauno Rough Master Indie Rock CanCon The Cookers Quintet Vol. Two Jazz CanCon Fingathing And the Big Red Nebula Band Electronica Indeterminable Fingathing And the Big Red Nebula Band [Disc 2] Electronica Indeterminable Philly Moves Olga Rap NSFR (Presumed) CanCon Mike Janzen Trio Metronome Jazz CAnCon Jason Purcell I want to know Rock CanCon Shaky Knees 7 Years Pop Indeterminable Gob Apt. 13 Punk No Michael Brock Scorpion EP Pop No Kevin Maimann Death Perception Rock CanCon Icicle Resurgence Electronica CanCon Steph Cameron Sad-Eyed Lonesome Lady Country & Folk Unknown Tony Russo Somewhere There’s a Someone Pop No Stephen Farrell Stephen Farrell Jazz CanCon Levi Cuss Night Thief Pop Indeterminable Split Can’t Get Enough Pop CanCon Fayne The Queen of Kings Metal CanCon Sober Becky Odes and Observations Punk CanCon Brother Neil Bonfire Confessions Country & Folk Indeterminable The Barr Brothers Sleeping Operator Indie Rock CanCon

Here’s the Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

Baby Cages – All U Want

Bowcott & the New World – Whiskey Riders

Cliff Grant – Life Can Be a Big Struggle

Siskiyou – Her Aim is Tall

Lenore – My Burden’s Gone

The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Fried Chicken Gave Me Boobs

Dog is Blue – Young Pup

The Sylvia Platters – TV Light

Little Kim Rettalick – Catch a Train

Wares – Rice Paper Dress

Lisa Leblanc – 5748 KM

Trigger Warning – Live Improvisation at CJSW

Alpha Strategy – I Smell Like a Wet Tent

Astral Swans – Free Yourself From All Harm

The Bob Hawkins Band – Wicked Ways

Jeremie Albino – Lilac Way

Single Mothers – Across the Couch

Tampa – Vices

Real Ponchos – Sunshine

Atlas: Empire – The Entire History of You

The Weight Band – Day of the Locusts

Fabrizio Cammarta – My Guitar at 4AM

Anba Tonel – Flirtation

Richie Floe – Fimi Time Come

Roots Noir – Adventures in Vegetable Debauchery

The Steady Rebels – Enigma Dub

Wilson Bowes – Meant to Dance

Sugarman 3 – Witches Boogaloo

See y’all next week!