The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #15

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here, a bit early, with this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour. But first, new music I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Noah Gundersen Ledges Indie Rock No
Christian Overton Quintet The Test Jazz CanCon
Danko Jones Garage Rock! A Collection of Lost Songs from 1996-1998 Rock NSFR (Presumed) Indeterminable
Punch Brothers The Phosphorescent Blues Country & Folk No
Anne Lindsay Soloworks Traditional CanCon
Monarch Woods Tears of Himmeldom Metal CAnCon
Beat Cops Mean Streets Alternative CanCon
Icicle Theorems Electronica CanCon
Mauno Rough Master Indie Rock CanCon
The Cookers Quintet Vol. Two Jazz CanCon
Fingathing And the Big Red Nebula Band Electronica Indeterminable
Fingathing And the Big Red Nebula Band [Disc 2] Electronica Indeterminable
Philly Moves Olga Rap NSFR (Presumed) CanCon
Mike Janzen Trio Metronome Jazz CAnCon
Jason Purcell I want to know Rock CanCon
Shaky Knees 7 Years Pop Indeterminable
Gob Apt. 13 Punk No
Michael Brock Scorpion EP Pop No
Kevin Maimann Death Perception Rock CanCon
Icicle Resurgence Electronica CanCon
Steph Cameron Sad-Eyed Lonesome Lady Country & Folk Unknown
Tony Russo Somewhere There’s a Someone Pop No
Stephen Farrell Stephen Farrell Jazz CanCon
Levi Cuss Night Thief Pop Indeterminable
Split Can’t Get Enough Pop CanCon
Fayne The Queen of Kings Metal CanCon
Sober Becky Odes and Observations Punk CanCon
Brother Neil Bonfire Confessions Country & Folk Indeterminable
The Barr Brothers Sleeping Operator Indie Rock CanCon

Here’s the Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

Baby Cages – All U Want
Bowcott & the New World – Whiskey Riders
Cliff Grant – Life Can Be a Big Struggle
Siskiyou – Her Aim is Tall
Lenore – My Burden’s Gone
The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Fried Chicken Gave Me Boobs
Dog is Blue – Young Pup
The Sylvia Platters – TV Light
Little Kim Rettalick – Catch a Train
Wares – Rice Paper Dress
Lisa Leblanc – 5748 KM
Trigger Warning – Live Improvisation at CJSW
Alpha Strategy – I Smell Like a Wet Tent
Astral Swans – Free Yourself From All Harm
The Bob Hawkins Band – Wicked Ways
Jeremie Albino – Lilac Way
Single Mothers – Across the Couch
Tampa – Vices
Real Ponchos – Sunshine
Atlas: Empire – The Entire History of You
The Weight Band – Day of the Locusts
Fabrizio Cammarta – My Guitar at 4AM
Anba Tonel – Flirtation
Richie Floe – Fimi Time Come
Roots Noir – Adventures in Vegetable Debauchery
The Steady Rebels – Enigma Dub
Wilson Bowes – Meant to Dance
Sugarman 3 – Witches Boogaloo

See y’all next week!

