New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #20

What’s up, y’all? First up, more music added to Libretime since last week:
|The Bros. Landreth
|Let It Lie
|Rock
|CanCon
|Notions
|Pride on my Cufflinks
|Rap
|NSFR (presumed)
|CanCon
|The David Rubel Quartet
|Into the Dark
|Jazz
|CanCon
|J. Roddy Walston & The Business
|Essential Tremors
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|The Stranglers
|Giants
|Indie Rock
|No
|Light Fires
|Face
|Dance
|CanCon
|Rob Frayne
|Dr.EAMBAND
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Kobo Town
|Jumbie in the Jukebox
|Traditional
|No
|Gramercy Riffs
|Desire Trails
|Rock
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Great Northern Revival
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Summit Series
|Shoulder to Shoulder
|Rock
|CanCon
|Glenn Hall & Bernie Koenig
|Overheard Conversations
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Ian Kelly
|All These Lines
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Paul Richey
|Paul Richey and the Fusionauts
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Lindy Vopnfjord
|Young Waverer
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Paul Federici
|Now and Then
|Easy Listening
|CanCon
|Crooked Brothers
|Thank You I’m Sorry
|Folk
|CanCon
|Thomas D’Arcy
|I Wake Up Every Day EP
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|J Shiltz
|Still Standing
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Jennifer E. Brant
|Resilience
|Traditional
|CanCon
Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, a day early:
Tracklist:
Jennifer Brant – Keep Our Water Clean
The O’Pears – Lost at Sea
Tea With Lincoln – Plaster and Paint
Begonia – Hot Dog Stand
Godspeed You! Black Emporer – Fam/Famine
Jerusalem in My Heart – Layali Al-Rast
Kellie Loder – Beneath the Sea
Amreed – Track Two
Harfang – Pleasure
Vaughn Hoy – Great Prayer
Tyson Ray Borsboom – Four Years
Moun Bluze – Elegant Lady with Hat
Icicle – Runaway Train
Sebastian Owl – Bucket List
Zach Slaughter – Her Face Was Pretty
Jordan Klassen – Light in the Evening
Kris Morauo – Get Outta Your Head
Larry Dane – Just Let It Ride
Wil – Seasons
Groenland – The Weather
The Racket – The Ballard of Mikey Finn
Jef Miles – Make Love Like War
Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover
Alka – We Are Free Forms
Honey Beard – Robot Heart
Adrian Underhill – Cruel
Matthew Chaim – Passion Soda
See y’all next week!