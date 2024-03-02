The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #20

What’s up, y’all? First up, more music added to Libretime since last week:

The Bros. Landreth Let It Lie Rock CanCon
Notions Pride on my Cufflinks Rap NSFR (presumed) CanCon
The David Rubel Quartet Into the Dark Jazz CanCon
J. Roddy Walston & The Business Essential Tremors Alternative Indeterminable
The Stranglers Giants Indie Rock No
Light Fires Face Dance CanCon
Rob Frayne Dr.EAMBAND Jazz CanCon
Kobo Town Jumbie in the Jukebox Traditional No
Gramercy Riffs Desire Trails Rock CanCon
Various Artists Great Northern Revival Alternative CanCon
Summit Series Shoulder to Shoulder Rock CanCon
Glenn Hall & Bernie Koenig Overheard Conversations Jazz CanCon
Ian Kelly All These Lines Rap NSFR CanCon
Paul Richey Paul Richey and the Fusionauts Jazz CanCon
Lindy Vopnfjord Young Waverer Rock Indeterminable
Paul Federici Now and Then Easy Listening CanCon
Crooked Brothers Thank You I’m Sorry Folk CanCon
Thomas D’Arcy I Wake Up Every Day EP Indie Rock Indeterminable
J Shiltz Still Standing Rap NSFR CanCon
Jennifer E. Brant Resilience Traditional CanCon

Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, a day early:

Tracklist:

Jennifer Brant – Keep Our Water Clean
The O’Pears – Lost at Sea
Tea With Lincoln – Plaster and Paint
Begonia – Hot Dog Stand
Godspeed You! Black Emporer – Fam/Famine
Jerusalem in My Heart – Layali Al-Rast
Kellie Loder – Beneath the Sea
Amreed – Track Two
Harfang – Pleasure
Vaughn Hoy – Great Prayer
Tyson Ray Borsboom – Four Years
Moun Bluze – Elegant Lady with Hat
Icicle – Runaway Train
Sebastian Owl – Bucket List
Zach Slaughter – Her Face Was Pretty
Jordan Klassen – Light in the Evening
Kris Morauo – Get Outta Your Head
Larry Dane – Just Let It Ride
Wil – Seasons
Groenland – The Weather
The Racket – The Ballard of Mikey Finn
Jef Miles – Make Love Like War
Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover
Alka – We Are Free Forms
Honey Beard – Robot Heart
Adrian Underhill – Cruel
Matthew Chaim – Passion Soda

See y’all next week!

