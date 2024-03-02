New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #20

What’s up, y’all? First up, more music added to Libretime since last week:

The Bros. Landreth Let It Lie Rock CanCon Notions Pride on my Cufflinks Rap NSFR (presumed) CanCon The David Rubel Quartet Into the Dark Jazz CanCon J. Roddy Walston & The Business Essential Tremors Alternative Indeterminable The Stranglers Giants Indie Rock No Light Fires Face Dance CanCon Rob Frayne Dr.EAMBAND Jazz CanCon Kobo Town Jumbie in the Jukebox Traditional No Gramercy Riffs Desire Trails Rock CanCon Various Artists Great Northern Revival Alternative CanCon Summit Series Shoulder to Shoulder Rock CanCon Glenn Hall & Bernie Koenig Overheard Conversations Jazz CanCon Ian Kelly All These Lines Rap NSFR CanCon Paul Richey Paul Richey and the Fusionauts Jazz CanCon Lindy Vopnfjord Young Waverer Rock Indeterminable Paul Federici Now and Then Easy Listening CanCon Crooked Brothers Thank You I’m Sorry Folk CanCon Thomas D’Arcy I Wake Up Every Day EP Indie Rock Indeterminable J Shiltz Still Standing Rap NSFR CanCon Jennifer E. Brant Resilience Traditional CanCon

Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, a day early:

Tracklist:

Jennifer Brant – Keep Our Water Clean

The O’Pears – Lost at Sea

Tea With Lincoln – Plaster and Paint

Begonia – Hot Dog Stand

Godspeed You! Black Emporer – Fam/Famine

Jerusalem in My Heart – Layali Al-Rast

Kellie Loder – Beneath the Sea

Amreed – Track Two

Harfang – Pleasure

Vaughn Hoy – Great Prayer

Tyson Ray Borsboom – Four Years

Moun Bluze – Elegant Lady with Hat

Icicle – Runaway Train

Sebastian Owl – Bucket List

Zach Slaughter – Her Face Was Pretty

Jordan Klassen – Light in the Evening

Kris Morauo – Get Outta Your Head

Larry Dane – Just Let It Ride

Wil – Seasons

Groenland – The Weather

The Racket – The Ballard of Mikey Finn

Jef Miles – Make Love Like War

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover

Alka – We Are Free Forms

Honey Beard – Robot Heart

Adrian Underhill – Cruel

Matthew Chaim – Passion Soda

See y’all next week!