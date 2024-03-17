CKMS Community Connections for 1 March 2024 with Tim Cameron of Cameronoise

Show Notes



Tim Cameron and Bob Jonkman talk about the Hammond B3 organ, GarageBand, instrumentals vs. lyrics, naming bands, new releases for Cameronoise, T.C. Folkpunk performances pre-pandemic, and The Bumblebats.

The interview starts at 2m55s.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-03-01-episode152-Tim-Cameron-of-Cameronoise.mp3 (50 MB, 54m59s, episode 152)

Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m50s Hillbilly Heroin

Id’s My Party Cameronoise 2m55s Bob and Tim are bopping to the music. Tim explains the origin of the name Id’s My Party; discussing Id, Ego, and Superego, but nobody remembers what it means. Also talking about the Cameronoise name. Talking about the sound of Cameronoise, the Hammond B3 organ, and groups that used it. Tim has no Hammond B3, but uses GarageBand and a guitar and bass. Tim explains how he composes and plays music on GarageBand. Talking about past bands Tim has played in. 14m55s Edwige

Id’s My Party Cameronoise 18m07s More tricks on using GarageBand. Cameronoise music is shorter than typical, Tim says that’s the PowerPunk esthetic. All Cameronoise is all instrumental, Tim compares it to his T.C. Folkpunk music that does have lyrics. The lack of lyrics sells well in Japan, where the puns and colloquialisms don’t always come across. How T.C. Folkpunk came to be. Music or lyrics first? It depends! The music may come in a dream, but lyrics need more work. Talking about the orgins and production of the Lamest Fast Words album. 30m46s Honey, What’s The Deal?

Lamest Fast Words T.C. Folkpunk 33m52s Talking about band names: “Mondale”? You had to be there. Talking about the future: No more T.C. Folkpunk, live performances ended with the pandemic. No online performances either. But there will be new Cameronoise releases every six months. There have been some covers and other songs inspired by Tim’s music. Talking about musician’s block, but with a home studio you can record whenever inspiration strikes. Talking about another of Tim’s projects, The Bumblebats. 47m11s Balaclava

Standing in the Shadows of Moncton The Bumblebats 49m06s Talking about the lineup of The Bumblebats. Bob points out the similar sound quality of the guitars of The Bumblebats and the Hammond B3 organ of Cameronoise. Tim explains how he achieves that sound with GarageBand effects. Would Mozart use GarageBand? Probably. Talking about Tim’s guitar collection. 54m36s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Radio Waterloo Video: ckms-community-connections-2024-03-01-episode152-Tim-Cameron-of-Cameronoise.mp4 (267.3 MB)

