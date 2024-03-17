CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 1 March 2024 with Tim Cameron of Cameronoise

Show Notes

(a man wearing a blue shirt laughs)
Tim Cameron

Tim Cameron and Bob Jonkman talk about the Hammond B3 organ, GarageBand, instrumentals vs. lyrics, naming bands, new releases for Cameronoise, T.C. Folkpunk performances pre-pandemic, and The Bumblebats.

The interview starts at 2m55s.

Online:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-03-01-episode152-Tim-Cameron-of-Cameronoise.mp3 (50 MB, 54m59s, episode 152)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m50s Hillbilly Heroin Cameronoise | Id's My Party (a collage of B&W photos on a red background)
Id’s My Party 		Cameronoise
2m55s Bob and Tim are bopping to the music. Tim explains the origin of the name Id’s My Party; discussing Id, Ego, and Superego, but nobody remembers what it means. Also talking about the Cameronoise name. Talking about the sound of Cameronoise, the Hammond B3 organ, and groups that used it. Tim has no Hammond B3, but uses GarageBand and a guitar and bass. Tim explains how he composes and plays music on GarageBand. Talking about past bands Tim has played in.
14m55s Edwige Cameronoise | Id's My Party (a collage of B&W photos on a red background)
Id’s My Party 		Cameronoise
18m07s More tricks on using GarageBand. Cameronoise music is shorter than typical, Tim says that’s the PowerPunk esthetic. All Cameronoise is all instrumental, Tim compares it to his T.C. Folkpunk music that does have lyrics. The lack of lyrics sells well in Japan, where the puns and colloquialisms don’t always come across. How T.C. Folkpunk came to be. Music or lyrics first? It depends! The music may come in a dream, but lyrics need more work. Talking about the orgins and production of the Lamest Fast Words album.
30m46s Honey, What’s The Deal? T.C. Folkpunk | Lamest Fast Words (words over a silhoutte of a man playing guitar and singing into a microphone on a floorstand)
Lamest Fast Words 		T.C. Folkpunk
33m52s Talking about band names: “Mondale”? You had to be there. Talking about the future: No more T.C. Folkpunk, live performances ended with the pandemic. No online performances either. But there will be new Cameronoise releases every six months. There have been some covers and other songs inspired by Tim’s music. Talking about musician’s block, but with a home studio you can record whenever inspiration strikes. Talking about another of Tim’s projects, The Bumblebats.
47m11s Balaclava The Bumblebats | Standing in the Shadows of Moncton (black and yellow lettering on a yellow and black background)
Standing in the Shadows of Moncton 		The Bumblebats
49m06s Talking about the lineup of The Bumblebats. Bob points out the similar sound quality of the guitars of The Bumblebats and the Hammond B3 organ of Cameronoise. Tim explains how he achieves that sound with GarageBand effects. Would Mozart use GarageBand? Probably. Talking about Tim’s guitar collection.
54m36s Bob gives the end credits.

Bonus Video

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

