New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #21

What’s up, y’all? Hopefully you’re enjoying the live-to-air Golden MP3 awards right now. If you’re still hungry for more afterwards, here is the Horizon Broadening Hour a day early. First, though, here is what I have added to Libretime in the last week:
|Sound of Lions
|11:44
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sightlines
|“Summer” EP
|Punk
|Indeterminable
|Divine Pocket Bouncers
|Divine Pocket Bouncers
|R&B
|No
|Curbside Sofa
|Curbside Sofa
|Rock
|CanCon
|Joel LeBlanc & Ken Aldcroft
|The Long and the Short of It
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Shiitake Project
|5 Days in Bath
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mike Janzen
|Carols
|Christmas/Holiday
|CanCon
|Acres & Acres
|Truth & Sky
|Pop
|CanCon
|Manafest
|Fighter
|Religious
|CanCon
|Tough Mitts
|Tough Mitts EP
|Electronica
|Indeterminable
|J. Eygenraam
|Cheap Talk
|Alternative
|No
|Yes Nice
|Warm Gun
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Snake River (Mountain Gospel Youth Band
|Songs No One’ll Hear
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Occupational Side Effects
|Not Your Dealer’s Friend
|Rock
|CanCon
|Parallels
|XII
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Michael Wood
|Occupy This
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Beladeans
|E.P.
|R&B
|No
|Catgut
|Fightpicker
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|Lioness
|The Golden Killer
|Rap
|NSFR (presumed)
|CanCon
|Woods of Ypres
|Woods 5: Grey Skies & Electric Light
|Metal
|No
|Divine Fits
|A Thing Called Divine Fits
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|Souls Rest
|Better Weapon
|Other
|CanCon
|The Trews
|…Thank You And I’m Sorry
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Veer Union
|Divide the Blackened Sky
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Richard Underhill
|Tales from the Blue Lounge
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Lucky Widmore
|Long Time Coming
|Unknown
|NSFR (potentially)
|Indeterminable
|Stefan Christoff
|Temps Libre
|Jazz
|CanCon
The good news — I believe the entirety of our in-studio CD shelf will have been uploaded to the system by this time next week!
Here is the Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Protosequence – Parasitic
Van Halst – World of Make Believe
Monarch Woods – Nets in the Night
Fayne – Nomad’s Land
Black Crown Initiate – Shape’s Collapse
Kolony – The Trial
Woods of Ypres – Career Suicide (Is Not Real Suicide)
Cannons – State of Emergency
Sal Lima – Goin Rockin
Supermoon – Witching Hour
James Kasper – Old Hearts of Rust
DJ Champion – Julio’s Holy Rodeo
Sam Weber – Buddy
Look Vibrant – Cauliflower
Duotang – That’s What Keeps us Alive
Child’s Play – Love Walmart
Karen Potje – Too Late Too Long Too Old
The Goatbox Rebels – Black Tooth Grin
Matt Patershuk – Little Guitar
Nick Dehod – Death of a Cynic
Rant Maggie Rant – Southwestern Ontario Town
Government Town – Godforsaken Town
Chucky Macdonald – Our Little Friend the Sun
Ron Beer – Hawaii Bound
Emily Millard – Where is God
Velvet Vice – Urban Instinct
See y’all next week!