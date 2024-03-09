New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #21

What’s up, y’all? Hopefully you’re enjoying the live-to-air Golden MP3 awards right now. If you’re still hungry for more afterwards, here is the Horizon Broadening Hour a day early. First, though, here is what I have added to Libretime in the last week:

Sound of Lions 11:44 Pop CanCon Sightlines “Summer” EP Punk Indeterminable Divine Pocket Bouncers Divine Pocket Bouncers R&B No Curbside Sofa Curbside Sofa Rock CanCon Joel LeBlanc & Ken Aldcroft The Long and the Short of It Jazz CanCon The Shiitake Project 5 Days in Bath Pop CanCon Mike Janzen Carols Christmas/Holiday CanCon Acres & Acres Truth & Sky Pop CanCon Manafest Fighter Religious CanCon Tough Mitts Tough Mitts EP Electronica Indeterminable J. Eygenraam Cheap Talk Alternative No Yes Nice Warm Gun Indie Rock CanCon Snake River (Mountain Gospel Youth Band Songs No One’ll Hear Alternative CanCon The Occupational Side Effects Not Your Dealer’s Friend Rock CanCon Parallels XII Alternative CanCon Michael Wood Occupy This Rock CanCon The Beladeans E.P. R&B No Catgut Fightpicker Indie Rock Indeterminable Lioness The Golden Killer Rap NSFR (presumed) CanCon Woods of Ypres Woods 5: Grey Skies & Electric Light Metal No Divine Fits A Thing Called Divine Fits Alternative Indeterminable Souls Rest Better Weapon Other CanCon The Trews …Thank You And I’m Sorry Alternative CanCon The Veer Union Divide the Blackened Sky Alternative CanCon Richard Underhill Tales from the Blue Lounge Jazz CanCon Lucky Widmore Long Time Coming Unknown NSFR (potentially) Indeterminable Stefan Christoff Temps Libre Jazz CanCon

The good news — I believe the entirety of our in-studio CD shelf will have been uploaded to the system by this time next week!

Here is the Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Protosequence – Parasitic

Van Halst – World of Make Believe

Monarch Woods – Nets in the Night

Fayne – Nomad’s Land

Black Crown Initiate – Shape’s Collapse

Kolony – The Trial

Woods of Ypres – Career Suicide (Is Not Real Suicide)

Cannons – State of Emergency

Sal Lima – Goin Rockin

Supermoon – Witching Hour

James Kasper – Old Hearts of Rust

DJ Champion – Julio’s Holy Rodeo

Sam Weber – Buddy

Look Vibrant – Cauliflower

Duotang – That’s What Keeps us Alive

Child’s Play – Love Walmart

Karen Potje – Too Late Too Long Too Old

The Goatbox Rebels – Black Tooth Grin

Matt Patershuk – Little Guitar

Nick Dehod – Death of a Cynic

Rant Maggie Rant – Southwestern Ontario Town

Government Town – Godforsaken Town

Chucky Macdonald – Our Little Friend the Sun

Ron Beer – Hawaii Bound

Emily Millard – Where is God

Velvet Vice – Urban Instinct

See y’all next week!