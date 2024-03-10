Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | DJ AdRock Memorial Award | LP Show | Freshest Beats | Community Radio Award | Talk Focused Show | Culturally Diverse | Graphic Material | Most Original | The Sonic Boom Award | SoundFM Soldier | Video Crown the Radio Star | Teamword Transition | Local Liaison of Canada | FUNdraiser Of The Year | Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast | Plus NEW Awards!
CKMS LTA / Live On-Site, Events, Station

2023 Golden MP3 Award Winners

You are invited! | CKMS Golden MP3 Awards Party 2024 | At Ouroboros Sports Lounge | Refreshments 5pm | Awards 6pm | Live Performances 7pm | * Burnaby * Eddy * Tristan Stronge * HolliZay * | DJ: Carmelo & Nattyphysicist | MARCH.9.2024 | 101 Hazelglen Dr. Kitchener | CKMS-FM 102.7 RADIOWATERLOO.CA The Golden MP3 Awards were awarded at the CKMS Golden MP3 Awards Party 2024 held at the Ouroboros Sports Lounge on 9 March 2024. And also on 10 March 2024, since the party went long into the night.

There was entertainment by Jordan Kalist, Atomica, Tristan Stronge, Eddy Cabral, Burnaby, and HolliZay, with DJ Natty Physicist and DJ Carmelo filling in between sets. And the evening was Live-To-Air on CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo, so a good time was had by all, even those who couldn’t be there in person.

The 2023 Golden MP3 Award Winners

DJ AdRock Memorial Award
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | DJ AdRock Memorial Award | 2012 - DJ Steel | 2013 - DJ Saviour | 2014 - The NattyPhysicist | 2015 - DJ Jeff E Jeff | 2016 - Moses Bogart | 2017 - Pete Fowler | 2018 - DJ Raph Kanai | 2019 - Francis Claire | 2020 - Indira Singh | 2021 - Late Night Vibes | 2023 - Father To Son
DJ AdRock Memorial Award: 2023 – Father To Son

The DJ Adrock Memorial Award for Exceptional DJing goes to 2G1WKBA Indie rock round composition. Color illustration of music-related objects such as guitar, sound amplifier, rock inscriptions. Template for posterFather To Son, hosted by Ben Van Osch and Gary Van Osch.
LP Show
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best LP Show | 2013 - Mano A Mano | 2014 - Mano A Mano | 2015 - Mano A Mano | 2016 - Mano A Mano | 2017 - So Old it's New | 2018 - Rebel Time Radio | 2019 - Souljah Sessions | 2020 - Denim Entertainment | 2021 - Street Hop | 2023 - Interzone
Best LP Show: 2023 – Interzone
The LP Show is awarded to a great Long Playing show that has been on the air for three or more years. It goes to (colour solarized photo of a woman with long hair, looking a bit surprised)Interzone, hosted by Squeeky Submersive.
Freshest Beats
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Freshest Beats | 2013 - Friday Night Rockabilly | 2014 - The Electrifying Sessions | 2015 - The Lost Indie City | 2016 - Ska Party/Radio Hootenany | 2017 - Golden Record | 2018 - Requiem For Rock | 2019 - Golden Record | 2020 - Changemakers Without Borders & Val Scheer's Eclectic Garage | 2021 - Truth Radio | 2023 - Through The Static
Freshest Beats: 2023 – Through The Static
Freshest Beats is awarded to a show in the first three years of existence: Through The Static (black letters on a background of B&W television static, with a sound waveform running between the words)Through The Static hosted by Jordan Kalist.
Community Radio Award
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Community Radio Award | 2013 - DJ Zach (Highbrau) | 2014 - Moses Bogart (local 1/2 hr.) | 2015 - DJ Carmelo (fresh 5) | 2016 - DJ JD (TUSP) | 2017 - Mr. K (MyAudioFace) | 2018 - 3 nines Radio (LTA) | 2019 - Let's Chit Chat with Narine Dat | 2020 - Community Connections | 2021 - Bollywood Mirchi | 2023 - Atardecer Ranchero
Community Radio Award: 2023 – Atardecer Ranchero
Atardecer Rancher | CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Horario de 04:00pm - 06:00pm | Tiempo del Este | Tel: 519-884-2567Atardecer Ranchero hosted by DJ Felix Ranchero wins the Community Radio Award, given to a show that exemplifies what Community Radio is all about.
Best Talk Focus
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best Talk Focus | 2019 - Community Connections | 2020 - I am Everything | 2021 - Requiem For Rock | 2023 - Story Telling
Best Talk Focus: 2023 – Story Telling
The most interesting spoken word and informative talk program was voted Story Telling with Kerime Carpan.
Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse | 2016 - Caribbean Spice | 2017 - Dominican Culture | 2018 - Mazaj Show | 2019 - Mazaj Show | 2020 - Caribbean Spice | 2021 - Atardecer Ranchero | 2023 - Mazaj Show
Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse: 2023 – Mazaj Show
This award is given to either the best show expanding the cultural diversity of the station or a show that features many diverse cultures or features a culture that is under-represented in the area. The award goes to Mazaj Show... Ahla Show | on Waterloo Radio 102.7 with Bassam AwwadMazaj Show produced by Bassam Awwad.
Best Graphic Material
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Best Graphic Material | 2015 - Audio Tsunami | 2016 - Street Hop & Souljah Sessions | 2017 - BoD - CKMS Logo | 2018 - Wide World of Motor Sport | 2019 - Mano A Mano | 2020 - Rob's Rewind | 2021 - Community Connections | 2023 - From The Void
Best Graphic Material: 2023 – From The Void
From The Void hosted by Chris Sherren wins for the show with best supporting images either through a poster, logo, or website posts.
Most Original Program
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Most Orginal Program | 2014 - The Agriculture Show | 2015 - Thanks for listening & Blue Sky Horse Radio | 2016 - Radio Absurdica | 2017 - Golden Record | 2018 - VMedia | 2019 - Tolking Cannabis | 2020 - Klausterfokken | 2021 - Sargam | 2023 - Unlimited Fortune
Most Original Program: 2023 – Unlimited Fortune

Most Original Program goes to Unlimited Fortune (a ceramic(?) head painted red on a green background with yellow lettering)Unlimited Fortune with Stephen Baltus and John Keating for a show that is very original and can only be found on Radio Waterloo.
The Sonic Boom Award
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Sonic Boom Award | 2018 - Mano A Mano | 2019 - Pressure Drop | 2020 - Pressure Drop & Requiem for Rock | 2021 - It's A Vibe with Sherice | 2023 - Truth Radio
Sonic Boom Award: 2023 – Truth Radio

Truth Radio hosted by Mandeep Chagger wins the Sonic Boom Award. The name is an homage to the old sonic boom awards and is given to a show playing great music.
SoundFM Soldier
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | SoundFM Soldier | 2013 - Dan, Nat (station move) | 2014 | Mark, Dan (CRTC license) | 2015 - Mark, Nat (station move) | 2016 - Nat, Cam (station running) | 2017 - Nat, Rob (OTF grant) | 2018 - Bob, Nat (tech stuff) | 2019 - Bob, Chris (more tech) | 2020 - Bob, Jeff (COVID support) | 2021 - Lee Gregory (community support) | 2023 - Gary Van Osch & Barbara Urbach (studio painting)
SoundFM Soldier: 2023 – Gary Van Osch & Barbara Urbach (studio painting)
The SoundFM Soldier award is given to two members who have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to keep Radio Waterloo Community Radio alive. The name is an homage to the past nickname of the station and the hard work that people did at that time to move the station from the UW campus and to become its own entity. The winners are Gary Van Osch and Barbara Urbach for painting the studio.
Video Crown the Radio Star
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Video Crown the Radio Star | 2018 - Natty Physicist | 2019 Reggae Patrol | 2020 - Atardecer Ranchero | 2021 Atardecer Ranchero | 2023 Community Connections
Video Crown the Radio Star: 2023 – Community Connections
CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connectiion (black and magenta letters on a square teal background)CKMS Community Connections wins the award for the show that best utilizes the studio video system to support their program. The Executive Producer of CKMS Community Connections is Jennifer Stronge, associate producers are Jeff Stager and Bob Jonkman.
Teamwork Transition
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Teamwork Transition | 2028 - Denim Ent. & 3 Nines Radio | 2019 - Into the Void & The Riley Powis Show | 2020 - Wax Jungle & Street Hop | 2021 - The Jack and Marc Show | 2023 - Wax Jungle & Pressure Drop
Teamwork Transition: 2023 – Wax Jungle & Pressure Drop
The Wax Jungle with a face between the wordsThe Wax Jungle with Raph Kanai, Maciek Gudrymowicz, and Carmelo Farrugio, and Pressure Drop (side portrait of Nat Persaud)Pressure Drop with Nat Persaud win the award for the best 1-2 seamless transition programs on Radio Waterloo.
Local Liaison of Canada
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Local Liaison of Canada | 2013 - Non-toxic Airwaves | 2014 - Coral FM | 2015 - Coral FM | 2016 - Interzone | 2017 - Caribbean Spice | 2018 - MC Narine for Caribbean Spice & Chit Chat with Narine Dat | 2019 - In Conversation with Rashmi | 2020 - CKMS Newsroom | 2021 - Let's Chit Chat with Narine Dat | 2023 - Let's Chit Chat with Narine Dat
Local Liaison of Canada: 2023 – Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat
Chit Chat poster with Gehan SabryLet’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat wins the Local Liaison of Canada award for the DJ who puts local stories on a national level.
FUNdraiser of the Year
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | FUNdraiser of the Year | 2016 - Moses Bogart | 2017 - DJ Cam (Denim) | 2018 - Jeff Stager | 2019 - Narendra Grover | 2020 - DJ Steel | 2023 - Carmelo Farruggio
FUNdraiser of the Year: 2023 – Carmelo Farruggio
Carmelo Farruggio is the FUNdraiser of the Year, for promoting a FUN spirit during our fundraising efforts.
Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast
Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast | 2020 - Mano A Mano (COVID & ISO fest) | 2021 - Mano A Mano (Play it Forward) | 2023 - Virasat Radio
Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast: 2023 – Virasat Radio
The Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast is given to Virasat Radio, produced by Baljinder Tamber, for the show that best uses Remote Live-To-Air.

