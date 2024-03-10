The Golden MP3 Awards were awarded at the CKMS Golden MP3 Awards Party 2024 held at the Ouroboros Sports Lounge on 9 March 2024. And also on 10 March 2024, since the party went long into the night.

There was entertainment by Jordan Kalist, Atomica, Tristan Stronge, Eddy Cabral, Burnaby, and HolliZay, with DJ Natty Physicist and DJ Carmelo filling in between sets. And the evening was Live-To-Air on CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo, so a good time was had by all, even those who couldn’t be there in person.

[caption id="attachment_428790" align="aligncenter" width="852"] CKMS Golden MP3 Awards[/caption]https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/2024-Golden-MP3-Awards-videos.mp4

The 2023 Golden MP3 Award Winners