The Golden MP3 Awards were awarded at the CKMS Golden MP3 Awards Party 2024 held at the Ouroboros Sports Lounge on 9 March 2024. And also on 10 March 2024, since the party went long into the night.
There was entertainment by Jordan Kalist, Atomica, Tristan Stronge, Eddy Cabral, Burnaby, and HolliZay, with DJ Natty Physicist and DJ Carmelo filling in between sets. And the evening was Live-To-Air on CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo, so a good time was had by all, even those who couldn’t be there in person.
The 2023 Golden MP3 Award Winners
- DJ AdRock Memorial Award
-
The DJ Adrock Memorial Award for Exceptional DJing goes to Father To Son, hosted by Ben Van Osch and Gary Van Osch.
- LP Show
- The LP Show is awarded to a great Long Playing show that has been on the air for three or more years. It goes to Interzone, hosted by Squeeky Submersive.
- Freshest Beats
- Freshest Beats is awarded to a show in the first three years of existence: Through The Static hosted by Jordan Kalist.
- Community Radio Award
- Atardecer Ranchero hosted by DJ Felix Ranchero wins the Community Radio Award, given to a show that exemplifies what Community Radio is all about.
- Best Talk Focus
- The most interesting spoken word and informative talk program was voted Story Telling with Kerime Carpan.
- Best Cultural / Culturally Diverse
- This award is given to either the best show expanding the cultural diversity of the station or a show that features many diverse cultures or features a culture that is under-represented in the area. The award goes to Mazaj Show produced by Bassam Awwad.
- Best Graphic Material
- From The Void hosted by Chris Sherren wins for the show with best supporting images either through a poster, logo, or website posts.
- Most Original Program
Most Original Program goes to Unlimited Fortune with Stephen Baltus and John Keating for a show that is very original and can only be found on Radio Waterloo.
- The Sonic Boom Award
Truth Radio hosted by Mandeep Chagger wins the Sonic Boom Award. The name is an homage to the old sonic boom awards and is given to a show playing great music.
- SoundFM Soldier
- The SoundFM Soldier award is given to two members who have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to keep Radio Waterloo Community Radio alive. The name is an homage to the past nickname of the station and the hard work that people did at that time to move the station from the UW campus and to become its own entity. The winners are Gary Van Osch and Barbara Urbach for painting the studio.
- Video Crown the Radio Star
- CKMS Community Connections wins the award for the show that best utilizes the studio video system to support their program. The Executive Producer of CKMS Community Connections is Jennifer Stronge, associate producers are Jeff Stager and Bob Jonkman.
- Teamwork Transition
- The Wax Jungle with Raph Kanai, Maciek Gudrymowicz, and Carmelo Farrugio, and Pressure Drop with Nat Persaud win the award for the best 1-2 seamless transition programs on Radio Waterloo.
- Local Liaison of Canada
- Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat wins the Local Liaison of Canada award for the DJ who puts local stories on a national level.
- FUNdraiser of the Year
- Carmelo Farruggio is the FUNdraiser of the Year, for promoting a FUN spirit during our fundraising efforts.
- Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast
- The Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast is given to Virasat Radio, produced by Baljinder Tamber, for the show that best uses Remote Live-To-Air.