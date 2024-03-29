New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #24

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last time:

Christian Keyes Closer (album name listed as “Get Involved) R&B Indeterminable Street Legal Modern Ruins – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Moving Into Tucson She Likes Me – Single Rock No Andrew Sue Wing Muscle Shoals – Single R&B No Marc Prochnow & Ronald Christoph Talk of the Town – Single and OVUM – Single Dance No Shay Wolf Stay – EP (and Stay (Instrumentals) – EP) Pop CanCon Joe Rez Feel Good Pop Indeterminable The Brenan Brothers Valley of Silence Jazz CanCon Todd Barrow Rockin in the city – Single Rock No Jonny Blue In his own world – Single Rock No Sandy Louise Good to be Free – Single Country No Alexander Gallant Waiting Tables Blues Folk CanCon Sons of Shanley Dirty Feet Rock CanCon Pulse Park First Second Indie Rock CanCon Clay Orange Deeply Folk CanCon Sam Nabi Help Yourself Hip Hop NSFR/Radio Edits of Tracks 1 and 6 are currently available CanCon/KWCon Jon Epworth Show Me the Fu**ing Evidence Rock Track 1 NSFR CanCon Nova Pon & Turning Point Ensemble Symphonies of Mother and Child Modern Composition CanCon Pranatricks Elements Of Indie Rock CanCon Big Fancy & the Shiddy Cowboys The Legendary Loser Wins Again Country CanCon Christopher Perry Submitted Singles Folk CanCon Common & Pete Rock Tryin – Single Hip Hop/Rap NSFR (partial, radio edits available) No Flavia Abadia MALA – Single/ YNQF – Single Pop/Electronic CanCon

Here is Sunday’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Street Legal – Modern Roots

Sons of Shanley – Snack Bar

Pulse Park – Dark Empath

Pranatricks – Worlds

Jon Epworth – Manufactured Grace

Moving Into Tucson – She Likes Me

Shay Wolf – Fighting

Alexander Gallant – Waiting Table Blues

Clay Orange – Through the Motions

Big Fancy & the Shiddy Cowboys – The Man Who Faked His Own Life

Gentle Sparrow – River

Sunglaciers – Rotten Teeth

Sandy Louise – Good to be Free

Jonny Blue – In His Own World

Sam Nabi – High Tide

Es. – The Good Fight

Animal Nation – a Great Impression of a Charming Young Man

Daily – Dee’s Eyes

CrossWord – Fly’n High

Shua James – The Driver and the Passenger

Notions – Follow My Lead (feat. Cee)

Cash Cobain & Bay Swag – Fisherrrr

Nova Pon & Turning Point Ensemble – Entrancement

Kristen Miller & Alise Ashby – Notes From the Heart

Nadah El-Shazly – Adi

Finally, as I discuss at the beginning of the show, I will be putting the show in the hands of CKMS 102.7’s own Bob Jonkman for the month of April, as work commitments that month will make doing two shows a bit too difficult! I will return in May, but if you are an artist hoping to get your music added to the station, please continue to submit your music even if it might take a while to get on THBH! Until next time, then,

-mophead