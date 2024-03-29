New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #24

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last time:
|Christian Keyes
|Closer (album name listed as “Get Involved)
|R&B
|Indeterminable
|Street Legal
|Modern Ruins – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Moving Into Tucson
|She Likes Me – Single
|Rock
|No
|Andrew Sue Wing
|Muscle Shoals – Single
|R&B
|No
|Marc Prochnow & Ronald Christoph
|Talk of the Town – Single and OVUM – Single
|Dance
|No
|Shay Wolf
|Stay – EP (and Stay (Instrumentals) – EP)
|Pop
|CanCon
|Joe Rez
|Feel Good
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|The Brenan Brothers
|Valley of Silence
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Todd Barrow
|Rockin in the city – Single
|Rock
|No
|Jonny Blue
|In his own world – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sandy Louise
|Good to be Free – Single
|Country
|No
|Alexander Gallant
|Waiting Tables Blues
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sons of Shanley
|Dirty Feet
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pulse Park
|First Second
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Clay Orange
|Deeply
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sam Nabi
|Help Yourself
|Hip Hop
|NSFR/Radio Edits of Tracks 1 and 6 are currently available
|CanCon/KWCon
|Jon Epworth
|Show Me the Fu**ing Evidence
|Rock
|Track 1 NSFR
|CanCon
|Nova Pon & Turning Point Ensemble
|Symphonies of Mother and Child
|Modern Composition
|CanCon
|Pranatricks
|Elements Of
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Big Fancy & the Shiddy Cowboys
|The Legendary Loser Wins Again
|Country
|CanCon
|Christopher Perry
|Submitted Singles
|Folk
|CanCon
|Common & Pete Rock
|Tryin – Single
|Hip Hop/Rap
|NSFR (partial, radio edits available)
|No
|Flavia Abadia
|MALA – Single/ YNQF – Single
|Pop/Electronic
|CanCon
Here is Sunday’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Street Legal – Modern Roots
Sons of Shanley – Snack Bar
Pulse Park – Dark Empath
Pranatricks – Worlds
Jon Epworth – Manufactured Grace
Moving Into Tucson – She Likes Me
Shay Wolf – Fighting
Alexander Gallant – Waiting Table Blues
Clay Orange – Through the Motions
Big Fancy & the Shiddy Cowboys – The Man Who Faked His Own Life
Gentle Sparrow – River
Sunglaciers – Rotten Teeth
Sandy Louise – Good to be Free
Jonny Blue – In His Own World
Sam Nabi – High Tide
Es. – The Good Fight
Animal Nation – a Great Impression of a Charming Young Man
Daily – Dee’s Eyes
CrossWord – Fly’n High
Shua James – The Driver and the Passenger
Notions – Follow My Lead (feat. Cee)
Cash Cobain & Bay Swag – Fisherrrr
Nova Pon & Turning Point Ensemble – Entrancement
Kristen Miller & Alise Ashby – Notes From the Heart
Nadah El-Shazly – Adi
Finally, as I discuss at the beginning of the show, I will be putting the show in the hands of CKMS 102.7’s own Bob Jonkman for the month of April, as work commitments that month will make doing two shows a bit too difficult! I will return in May, but if you are an artist hoping to get your music added to the station, please continue to submit your music even if it might take a while to get on THBH! Until next time, then,
-mophead