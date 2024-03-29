The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #24

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last time:

Christian Keyes Closer (album name listed as “Get Involved) R&B Indeterminable
Street Legal Modern Ruins – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Moving Into Tucson She Likes Me – Single Rock No
Andrew Sue Wing Muscle Shoals – Single R&B No
Marc Prochnow & Ronald Christoph Talk of the Town – Single and OVUM – Single Dance No
Shay Wolf Stay – EP (and Stay (Instrumentals) – EP) Pop CanCon
Joe Rez Feel Good Pop Indeterminable
The Brenan Brothers Valley of Silence Jazz CanCon
Todd Barrow Rockin in the city – Single Rock No
Jonny Blue In his own world – Single Rock No
Sandy Louise Good to be Free – Single Country No
Alexander Gallant Waiting Tables Blues Folk CanCon
Sons of Shanley Dirty Feet Rock CanCon
Pulse Park First Second Indie Rock CanCon
Clay Orange Deeply Folk CanCon
Sam Nabi Help Yourself Hip Hop NSFR/Radio Edits of Tracks 1 and 6 are currently available CanCon/KWCon
Jon Epworth Show Me the Fu**ing Evidence Rock Track 1 NSFR CanCon
Nova Pon & Turning Point Ensemble Symphonies of Mother and Child Modern Composition CanCon
Pranatricks Elements Of Indie Rock CanCon
Big Fancy & the Shiddy Cowboys The Legendary Loser Wins Again Country CanCon
Christopher Perry Submitted Singles Folk CanCon
Common & Pete Rock Tryin – Single Hip Hop/Rap NSFR (partial, radio edits available) No
Flavia Abadia MALA – Single/ YNQF – Single Pop/Electronic CanCon

Here is Sunday’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Street Legal – Modern Roots
Sons of Shanley – Snack Bar
Pulse Park – Dark Empath
Pranatricks – Worlds
Jon Epworth – Manufactured Grace
Moving Into Tucson – She Likes Me
Shay Wolf – Fighting
Alexander Gallant – Waiting Table Blues
Clay Orange – Through the Motions
Big Fancy & the Shiddy Cowboys – The Man Who Faked His Own Life
Gentle Sparrow – River
Sunglaciers – Rotten Teeth
Sandy Louise – Good to be Free
Jonny Blue – In His Own World
Sam Nabi – High Tide
Es. – The Good Fight
Animal Nation – a Great Impression of a Charming Young Man
Daily – Dee’s Eyes
CrossWord – Fly’n High
Shua James – The Driver and the Passenger
Notions – Follow My Lead (feat. Cee)
Cash Cobain & Bay Swag – Fisherrrr
Nova Pon & Turning Point Ensemble – Entrancement
Kristen Miller & Alise Ashby – Notes From the Heart
Nadah El-Shazly – Adi

Finally, as I discuss at the beginning of the show, I will be putting the show in the hands of CKMS 102.7’s own Bob Jonkman for the month of April, as work commitments that month will make doing two shows a bit too difficult! I will return in May, but if you are an artist hoping to get your music added to the station, please continue to submit your music even if it might take a while to get on THBH! Until next time, then,

-mophead

