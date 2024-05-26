New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #28

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Unquiet Nights
|Seasons in Exile
|Blues
|No
|AMBER
|Waters of Love – Single
|Pop
|No
|Mattmac x Stella Standingbear
|Imposters – Single
|Hip Hop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|William Thomson
|Lighthouse
|New Age
|No
|Wayne Gillespie & Famous Blue Turncoat
|Seconds – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sam Jr
|Inner Shadow
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rivherside
|Instrumental Cheap Fuzz Blues EP
|Rock
|No
|Gabriel Evan Orchestra
|Island Hopping
|Jazz
|No
|103 Cubic Inches
|Songs With Static
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jared Adams
|Mystic Humanism
|Rock
|CanCon
|Melissa Fortin
|Prismacolore
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Lola Blu
|Good Ole Days – EP
|Country
|No
|JR Rhodes
|What I Gotta Say – Single
|Hip Hop
|Instrumental also available
|CanCon
|Ricardo Gomes
|Low Tide
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sean Briehaus
|I Didn’t Know How to Leave
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tyler Del Pino
|The Drugs Still Work – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Acid Mothers Temple & Reynols
|Vol. 3
|Psychedelic
|No
|FevaDreams
|Lose Sleep – Single
|Pop
|No
|Alex Cuba
|Voces De Mi Familia
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Madeline Doornaert
|Take Time – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Mark Tisell
|Midnight Munchies – Single
|Pop
|No
|CHARLOT
|Underground – Single
|Pop
|No
|Keenan Mundane
|Molasses – EP
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Lov3less
|High Life – Single
|Pop
|No
|MELL VF
|Queen of my Castle – Single
|Pop
|No
|HALF CAB
|Rearview
|Punk
|No
|Burnstick
|Made of Sin
|Country
|CanCon
|Caravan Jake
|Living in a Simulation
|Rock
|CanCon
|Phased Out
|First Loves Blues – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Phased Out
|What You Can’t Get – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|PRCHR
|Rabbit Season – Single
|Pop
|No
|Hope Street House
|Song for Clayton – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Various Artists
|Turkish Back Porch Scene EP Vol. 1
|Blues
|No
|Jay Williams
|Electro Psychotronic – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Pierre
|Bliss – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Pierre
|By the Boats – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Pierre
|Simplicity – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Pierre
|Mad Taxi – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Pierre
|Saturday Service – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jared Adams – South End Kids
Melissa Fortin – Violette
FevaDreams – Lose Sleep
JR Rhodes – What I Gotta Say
Keenan Mundane – Molasses
Lov3less – High Life
Mark Tisell – Midnight Munchies
DUTE – Slowly
Jay Williams – Electro Psychotronic
Charlot – Underground
Hope Street House – Song for Clayton
AMBER – Waters of Love
Benjamin Russell and Greg Fraser – Rain Collapsing
Pierre – By the Boats
Caravan Jake – Gasping for a Cappuccino
MELL VF – Queen of my Castle
Ricardo Gomes – Happy Days
PRCHR – Rabbit Season
Phased Out – What You Can’t Get
Acid Mothers Temple & Reynols – Kicking Air Bricks
The Old Ramblers – Saturday Blues
Alex Cuba – Tiene Sabor
Gabriel Evan Orchestra – Habana Hammock
William Thomson – Driftwood
John Kameel Farah & Nick Fraser – Insect Mountain
Natasha Blackwood – Melita
The Dan Kirouac Band – Work Around It
Giuseppe Accardi and Pietro Baudanze – Joll
Just a reminder that we are continuing our fundraising drive, please donate if you can! See y’all next time.