New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #28

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Unquiet Nights Seasons in Exile Blues No AMBER Waters of Love – Single Pop No Mattmac x Stella Standingbear Imposters – Single Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon William Thomson Lighthouse New Age No Wayne Gillespie & Famous Blue Turncoat Seconds – Single Rock No Sam Jr Inner Shadow Rock CanCon Rivherside Instrumental Cheap Fuzz Blues EP Rock No Gabriel Evan Orchestra Island Hopping Jazz No 103 Cubic Inches Songs With Static Rock CanCon Jared Adams Mystic Humanism Rock CanCon Melissa Fortin Prismacolore Instrumental CanCon Lola Blu Good Ole Days – EP Country No JR Rhodes What I Gotta Say – Single Hip Hop Instrumental also available CanCon Ricardo Gomes Low Tide Pop CanCon Sean Briehaus I Didn’t Know How to Leave Alternative CanCon Tyler Del Pino The Drugs Still Work – Single Rock CanCon Acid Mothers Temple & Reynols Vol. 3 Psychedelic No FevaDreams Lose Sleep – Single Pop No Alex Cuba Voces De Mi Familia Traditional CanCon Madeline Doornaert Take Time – Single Alternative CanCon Mark Tisell Midnight Munchies – Single Pop No CHARLOT Underground – Single Pop No Keenan Mundane Molasses – EP Hip Hop NSFR No Lov3less High Life – Single Pop No MELL VF Queen of my Castle – Single Pop No HALF CAB Rearview Punk No Burnstick Made of Sin Country CanCon Caravan Jake Living in a Simulation Rock CanCon Phased Out First Loves Blues – Single Rock CanCon Phased Out What You Can’t Get – Single Rock CanCon PRCHR Rabbit Season – Single Pop No Hope Street House Song for Clayton – Single Electronic No Various Artists Turkish Back Porch Scene EP Vol. 1 Blues No Jay Williams Electro Psychotronic – Single Electronic No Pierre Bliss – Single Instrumental CanCon Pierre By the Boats – Single Instrumental CanCon Pierre Simplicity – Single Instrumental CanCon Pierre Mad Taxi – Single Instrumental CanCon Pierre Saturday Service – Single Instrumental CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jared Adams – South End Kids

Melissa Fortin – Violette

FevaDreams – Lose Sleep

JR Rhodes – What I Gotta Say

Keenan Mundane – Molasses

Lov3less – High Life

Mark Tisell – Midnight Munchies

DUTE – Slowly

Jay Williams – Electro Psychotronic

Charlot – Underground

Hope Street House – Song for Clayton

AMBER – Waters of Love

Benjamin Russell and Greg Fraser – Rain Collapsing

Pierre – By the Boats

Caravan Jake – Gasping for a Cappuccino

MELL VF – Queen of my Castle

Ricardo Gomes – Happy Days

PRCHR – Rabbit Season

Phased Out – What You Can’t Get

Acid Mothers Temple & Reynols – Kicking Air Bricks

The Old Ramblers – Saturday Blues

Alex Cuba – Tiene Sabor

Gabriel Evan Orchestra – Habana Hammock

William Thomson – Driftwood

John Kameel Farah & Nick Fraser – Insect Mountain

Natasha Blackwood – Melita

The Dan Kirouac Band – Work Around It

Giuseppe Accardi and Pietro Baudanze – Joll

Just a reminder that we are continuing our fundraising drive, please donate if you can! See y’all next time.