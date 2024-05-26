CKMSNews-2024-05-26-CKMS News -2024-05-26- Support grows for “Gaza House” solidarity encampment at UWaterloo

by: dan kellar

Waterloo – The Gaza House solidarity encampment at the University of Waterloo continues to gather support while negotiations with the school’s administration have stalled.

First, a letter of support from faculty, staff, and librarians from UW and Wilfrid Laurier University. Secondly, a statement of solidarity from the chairman of PSAC 902 which represents graduate students and teaching assistants at WLU. Then on May 25th Gaza House hosted a rally which brought out over two hundred supporters.

This show features Sarah, a student member of the encampment’s negotiating team. Sarah has requested partial anonymity due to safety concerns. CKMS News also spoke with Law Professor Irina Ceric about students’ protest rights and reactions to encampments from administration at different universities.

CKMS News requested comment from UW administration and was told no one was available but that they “will look to see what we can do later this week”. The University has not responded to further communication.