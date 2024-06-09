The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #30

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I added to Libretime since last week:

Rex 3 Indie Rock No
The Deefons All In – Single Rock CanCon
Claudia Gomez Tierradentro Latin No
Tom Ze Postmodern Platos [EP] Latin No
Paul Tobey It’s Time Jazz CanCon
Hildegard Westerkamp Transformations Alternative CanCon
Kurt Swinghammer Vostok 6 Alternative No
Alan Hawaii – Single Pop No
WAAN Live EP Jazz No
Eric Devine Feel the Joy – Single Pop No
Ten Minute Detour Over Under – Single Alternative CanCon
Megafauna smiling through a crimson mask – single Ambient CanCon
Megafauna Before Ambient CanCon
Megafauna in training (live) Ambient CanCon
Megafauna The Sea Meets the Sky EP Ambient CanCon
Megafauna Venator Ambient CanCon
High School Track Meet Be Good Johnny Rock No
Yaneeka Anything for You – Single Reggae No
Lenny Oka Hold Tight – Single Folk CanCon
Gulf Stream Riders So Very Simple – Single Blues No
Sukari Costary – Single Pop No
Michael Whalen Watercolor Sky New Age Indeterminable
Todd Mosby Land of Enchantment New Age Indeterminable
Masako Lost There Found Here New Age Indeterminable
Pam Asberry 24 Impromptus New Age Indeterminable
Waltzburn Decisions – Single Pop No
Maryn Charlie Fix Myself – Single Pop No
VanWyck Towards the Sun – Single Folk No
HEBE Release Resolution Pop No
Patche Document Electronic No
Icarus Phoenix Painting – Single Indie Rock No
Shannon Lyon Safe Inside Blues CanCon/KwCon
The Shannon Lyon Pop Explosion Buffalo White Pop CanCon/KWCon
The Shannon Lyon Pop Explosion Mods Rule Pop CanCon/KwCon
Various Artists Don’t Be a Sucker – Swallow This! Rock CanCon/KwCon
The Candidates Meet the Candidates Rock CanCon/KWCon
The Candidates fame, fortune, & free drinks Rock CanCon/KWCon
The Machines After My Misspent Youth Rock CanCon/KWCon
Aster Dawn Sideways Exxxtended Remix EP Electronic CanCon
Brian Sumner War and Peace Folk Indeterminable
Blue Eyed Red Painful Twist of Fate – Single Rock CanCon
June Rest Unsavory – Single Alternative No
The Hi Fi Collective The Big Chill Jazz No
Indigo Too Late? – Single Rock No
Paige Warner Damaged Goods Pop CanCon/KwCon
Paige Warner Empty Home Pop CanCon/KwCon
Nana Vasconcelos Various Artists – Asian Journal (Vasconcelos, Gorn, Roy, Richmond) New Age No
Gastr Del Sol Crookt, Crackt, Or Fly Indie Rock No
Sparkmarker 500wattburner@seven Punk No
Dig Dig Deeper Indie Rock No
Material feat. William S. Boroughs The Road to Western Lands Indie Rock No
Christopher Parkening Grace Like a River Classical No
Ken Field Subterranea Jazz No
Pierre Pink Whitney – Single Instrumental CanCon
Pierre Delivery – Single Instrumental CanCon
Pierre Parallel Reality – Single Instrumental CanCon
The Whythouse Find It In You – Single Country CanCon/KwCon
Dumai Dunai Sometime Between Now and Never Punk CanCon
miXendorp Bluestronica EP nr 6 Electronic No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

The Whythouse – Find It In You
High School Track Meet – Be Good Johnny
Blue Eyed Red – Painful Twist of Fate
Indigo – Too Late?
Elohira – Nihal
Ten Minute Detour – Over Under
Seven and Counting – Stranded (tonight)
Icarus Phoenix – Painting (feat. Teleprom)
VanWyck – Towards the Sun
HEBE – While the World Spins Madly
Waltzburg – Decisions
Maryn Charlie – Fix Myself
Patche – Mandy (Document)
Aster Dawn – Sideways [Chemfatale Slip Up Erratic Mix]
Sukari – Costary
Pierre – Pink Whitney
Pam Asberry – Impromptu No. 13 in G-Flat Major Tranquility
Michael Whalen – The Endless Summer
Masako – Mid-Hudson
Todd Mosby – Georgia’s World
Paul Tobey – Nancy With the Laughing Face
WAAN – The Cricketer
June Rest – Unsavory
The Deefons – All In
Lenny Oka – Hold Tight
Brian Sumner – Sometimes You Blow It
Dumai Dunai – Pid Dubom
Madeline Doornaert – Take Time
Lola Blu – Small Town Smoke Show

See y’all next time!

