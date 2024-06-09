New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #30

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I added to Libretime since last week:
|Rex
|3
|Indie Rock
|No
|The Deefons
|All In – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Claudia Gomez
|Tierradentro
|Latin
|No
|Tom Ze
|Postmodern Platos [EP]
|Latin
|No
|Paul Tobey
|It’s Time
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Hildegard Westerkamp
|Transformations
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Kurt Swinghammer
|Vostok 6
|Alternative
|No
|Alan
|Hawaii – Single
|Pop
|No
|WAAN
|Live EP
|Jazz
|No
|Eric Devine
|Feel the Joy – Single
|Pop
|No
|Ten Minute Detour
|Over Under – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Megafauna
|smiling through a crimson mask – single
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Megafauna
|Before
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Megafauna
|in training (live)
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Megafauna
|The Sea Meets the Sky EP
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Megafauna
|Venator
|Ambient
|CanCon
|High School Track Meet
|Be Good Johnny
|Rock
|No
|Yaneeka
|Anything for You – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Lenny Oka
|Hold Tight – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Gulf Stream Riders
|So Very Simple – Single
|Blues
|No
|Sukari
|Costary – Single
|Pop
|No
|Michael Whalen
|Watercolor Sky
|New Age
|Indeterminable
|Todd Mosby
|Land of Enchantment
|New Age
|Indeterminable
|Masako
|Lost There Found Here
|New Age
|Indeterminable
|Pam Asberry
|24 Impromptus
|New Age
|Indeterminable
|Waltzburn
|Decisions – Single
|Pop
|No
|Maryn Charlie
|Fix Myself – Single
|Pop
|No
|VanWyck
|Towards the Sun – Single
|Folk
|No
|HEBE
|Release Resolution
|Pop
|No
|Patche
|Document
|Electronic
|No
|Icarus Phoenix
|Painting – Single
|Indie Rock
|No
|Shannon Lyon
|Safe Inside
|Blues
|CanCon/KwCon
|The Shannon Lyon Pop Explosion
|Buffalo White
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Shannon Lyon Pop Explosion
|Mods Rule
|Pop
|CanCon/KwCon
|Various Artists
|Don’t Be a Sucker – Swallow This!
|Rock
|CanCon/KwCon
|The Candidates
|Meet the Candidates
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Candidates
|fame, fortune, & free drinks
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Machines
|After My Misspent Youth
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Aster Dawn
|Sideways Exxxtended Remix EP
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Brian Sumner
|War and Peace
|Folk
|Indeterminable
|Blue Eyed Red
|Painful Twist of Fate – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|June Rest
|Unsavory – Single
|Alternative
|No
|The Hi Fi Collective
|The Big Chill
|Jazz
|No
|Indigo
|Too Late? – Single
|Rock
|No
|Paige Warner
|Damaged Goods
|Pop
|CanCon/KwCon
|Paige Warner
|Empty Home
|Pop
|CanCon/KwCon
|Nana Vasconcelos
|Various Artists – Asian Journal (Vasconcelos, Gorn, Roy, Richmond)
|New Age
|No
|Gastr Del Sol
|Crookt, Crackt, Or Fly
|Indie Rock
|No
|Sparkmarker
|500wattburner@seven
|Punk
|No
|Dig
|Dig Deeper
|Indie Rock
|No
|Material feat. William S. Boroughs
|The Road to Western Lands
|Indie Rock
|No
|Christopher Parkening
|Grace Like a River
|Classical
|No
|Ken Field
|Subterranea
|Jazz
|No
|Pierre
|Pink Whitney – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Pierre
|Delivery – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Pierre
|Parallel Reality – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Find It In You – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KwCon
|Dumai Dunai
|Sometime Between Now and Never
|Punk
|CanCon
|miXendorp
|Bluestronica EP nr 6
|Electronic
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
The Whythouse – Find It In You
High School Track Meet – Be Good Johnny
Blue Eyed Red – Painful Twist of Fate
Indigo – Too Late?
Elohira – Nihal
Ten Minute Detour – Over Under
Seven and Counting – Stranded (tonight)
Icarus Phoenix – Painting (feat. Teleprom)
VanWyck – Towards the Sun
HEBE – While the World Spins Madly
Waltzburg – Decisions
Maryn Charlie – Fix Myself
Patche – Mandy (Document)
Aster Dawn – Sideways [Chemfatale Slip Up Erratic Mix]
Sukari – Costary
Pierre – Pink Whitney
Pam Asberry – Impromptu No. 13 in G-Flat Major Tranquility
Michael Whalen – The Endless Summer
Masako – Mid-Hudson
Todd Mosby – Georgia’s World
Paul Tobey – Nancy With the Laughing Face
WAAN – The Cricketer
June Rest – Unsavory
The Deefons – All In
Lenny Oka – Hold Tight
Brian Sumner – Sometimes You Blow It
Dumai Dunai – Pid Dubom
Madeline Doornaert – Take Time
Lola Blu – Small Town Smoke Show
See y’all next time!