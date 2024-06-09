New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #30

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I added to Libretime since last week:

Rex 3 Indie Rock No The Deefons All In – Single Rock CanCon Claudia Gomez Tierradentro Latin No Tom Ze Postmodern Platos [EP] Latin No Paul Tobey It’s Time Jazz CanCon Hildegard Westerkamp Transformations Alternative CanCon Kurt Swinghammer Vostok 6 Alternative No Alan Hawaii – Single Pop No WAAN Live EP Jazz No Eric Devine Feel the Joy – Single Pop No Ten Minute Detour Over Under – Single Alternative CanCon Megafauna smiling through a crimson mask – single Ambient CanCon Megafauna Before Ambient CanCon Megafauna in training (live) Ambient CanCon Megafauna The Sea Meets the Sky EP Ambient CanCon Megafauna Venator Ambient CanCon High School Track Meet Be Good Johnny Rock No Yaneeka Anything for You – Single Reggae No Lenny Oka Hold Tight – Single Folk CanCon Gulf Stream Riders So Very Simple – Single Blues No Sukari Costary – Single Pop No Michael Whalen Watercolor Sky New Age Indeterminable Todd Mosby Land of Enchantment New Age Indeterminable Masako Lost There Found Here New Age Indeterminable Pam Asberry 24 Impromptus New Age Indeterminable Waltzburn Decisions – Single Pop No Maryn Charlie Fix Myself – Single Pop No VanWyck Towards the Sun – Single Folk No HEBE Release Resolution Pop No Patche Document Electronic No Icarus Phoenix Painting – Single Indie Rock No Shannon Lyon Safe Inside Blues CanCon/KwCon The Shannon Lyon Pop Explosion Buffalo White Pop CanCon/KWCon The Shannon Lyon Pop Explosion Mods Rule Pop CanCon/KwCon Various Artists Don’t Be a Sucker – Swallow This! Rock CanCon/KwCon The Candidates Meet the Candidates Rock CanCon/KWCon The Candidates fame, fortune, & free drinks Rock CanCon/KWCon The Machines After My Misspent Youth Rock CanCon/KWCon Aster Dawn Sideways Exxxtended Remix EP Electronic CanCon Brian Sumner War and Peace Folk Indeterminable Blue Eyed Red Painful Twist of Fate – Single Rock CanCon June Rest Unsavory – Single Alternative No The Hi Fi Collective The Big Chill Jazz No Indigo Too Late? – Single Rock No Paige Warner Damaged Goods Pop CanCon/KwCon Paige Warner Empty Home Pop CanCon/KwCon Nana Vasconcelos Various Artists – Asian Journal (Vasconcelos, Gorn, Roy, Richmond) New Age No Gastr Del Sol Crookt, Crackt, Or Fly Indie Rock No Sparkmarker 500wattburner@seven Punk No Dig Dig Deeper Indie Rock No Material feat. William S. Boroughs The Road to Western Lands Indie Rock No Christopher Parkening Grace Like a River Classical No Ken Field Subterranea Jazz No Pierre Pink Whitney – Single Instrumental CanCon Pierre Delivery – Single Instrumental CanCon Pierre Parallel Reality – Single Instrumental CanCon The Whythouse Find It In You – Single Country CanCon/KwCon Dumai Dunai Sometime Between Now and Never Punk CanCon miXendorp Bluestronica EP nr 6 Electronic No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

The Whythouse – Find It In You

High School Track Meet – Be Good Johnny

Blue Eyed Red – Painful Twist of Fate

Indigo – Too Late?

Elohira – Nihal

Ten Minute Detour – Over Under

Seven and Counting – Stranded (tonight)

Icarus Phoenix – Painting (feat. Teleprom)

VanWyck – Towards the Sun

HEBE – While the World Spins Madly

Waltzburg – Decisions

Maryn Charlie – Fix Myself

Patche – Mandy (Document)

Aster Dawn – Sideways [Chemfatale Slip Up Erratic Mix]

Sukari – Costary

Pierre – Pink Whitney

Pam Asberry – Impromptu No. 13 in G-Flat Major Tranquility

Michael Whalen – The Endless Summer

Masako – Mid-Hudson

Todd Mosby – Georgia’s World

Paul Tobey – Nancy With the Laughing Face

WAAN – The Cricketer

June Rest – Unsavory

The Deefons – All In

Lenny Oka – Hold Tight

Brian Sumner – Sometimes You Blow It

Dumai Dunai – Pid Dubom

Madeline Doornaert – Take Time

Lola Blu – Small Town Smoke Show

See y’all next time!