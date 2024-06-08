CKMS Community Connections for 3 June 2024 with Laurel Boytim of The Ripple Effect Education

0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

0m37s The Ripple Effect Education has a wonderful acronym, TREE, which is all about conflict resolution, peace building, and social justice education for all ages: Adults, youth, and children. TREE started in 2016, and sprung out of a Peace Camp organized by Katie Gingerich at Conrad Grebel University College at the University of Waterloo. Laurel explains some of the different aspects of the course, and how it varies with different age groups, and how TREE got into the schools systems to teach there. The adult education component is fairly new, and expanding.

7m38s Educators at TREE have varied backgrounds in social justice and conflict resolution. Many facilitators are in university or have just graduated; they teach the kindergarten through grade eight classrooms. There are facilitators with backgrounds in psychology, knowledge integration, peace and conflict studies, social justice, gender studies, and more.

8m53s Corporations that want workplace workshops can e-mail, Laurel will set up a consultation meeting to determine what their needs are, and customize and create a program to suit.

10m05s The Heart Holds On

(single) Taylor Davison

12m58s Talking about the origin of the name The Ripple Effect Education. Talking about the “Training for Trainers” program, for people who want to teach the kindergarten to grade eight education in their own students. This is spreading out to Europe and across the world. Is there a danger of putting yourself out of work? Laurel wants to be able to put herself out of a job, but that’s unlikely to happen soon. There is also the Peace Innovator Scholarship & Mentorship Program partnered with the Kindred Credit Union Centre for Peace Advancement and the University of Waterloo, for students going into grade 11 or 12. Application had closed the previous Friday, but was kept open for an extra week for listeners of Radio Waterloo! It starts off with a two-day retreat, goes throughout the school year, and ends with a final showcase in April. This is extra-curricular, totally separate from the regular high school program. Candidates will go through an interview process, then the retreat takes place in July.

21m48s Bigger Than That

Human Alysha Brilla

26m05s Talking about Covid. TREE moved some things online, and now can provide online education as a regular service. But Covid has increased the struggles in schools; students are behind socially. There’s a need for more mental- and self-care; Laurel explains the systemic nature of the things people are dealing with. Talking about the Region of Waterloo Combatting Hate Action Table. Doing this locally and globally. Education is only one of the parts to bringing about social justice and human rights.

33m39s Setting up the organization, overcoming administrative hurdles. TREE is a charitable organization concentrating on education. There’s not much political activity, it’s providing conflict resolution and peace building to everyone. Talking about sources of grants and funding. Looking to people who share their values. Talking about the fundraising gala held earlier in the year. People can donate through the website using Canada Helps.

37m45s In My Bones

(single) JP Sunga

41m45s More about funding, growing the programs that have been developed. TREE has three staff, and many volunteer facilitators and students. There is a Board of Directors, which has some vacancies. If you’re interested in serving on the Board send an e-mail to hello@therippleeffecteducation.ca, as well as for any other volunteer opportunities.

45m51s Some former students are still in touch, some have become facilitators, and even some younger siblings have come out. And many of the corporate clients have come back for additional workshops.

48m00s What happens to people who aren’t selected for the Mentorship program? There aren’t many people who aren’t accepted, perhaps they’re encouraged to come back later. Is there overlap with other Waterloo Region organizations? Not really, TREE is in a niche, but willing to collaborate with other organizations. The TREE office is located in the Centre for Peace Advancement, and there’s a lot of collaboration with other organizations there.