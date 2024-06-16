New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #31

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The End Elementary Punk Track 10 unavailable due to damage on the CD Indeterminable Rita Chiarelli, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Uptown Goes Downtown Blues CanCon Let’s Go To War Karmageddon Electronica CAnCon Daylight for Deadeyes Daylight for Deadeyes Jazz CanCon Sonic Avenues Sonic Avenues Indie Rock CAnCon David Rubin One Day Rock CanCon Mr. Pine The Gift of Wolves Pop CanCon Get Set Ready Set Go Pop Indeterminable The Uptown Quintet Live in New York Jazz CanCon Andrew Michael Blues Just Fine! – Single Blues CanCon Andrew Michael Blues Poison Honey – Single Blues CanCon Andrew Michael Blues Devil in my Corner – Single Blues CanCon Melodyalala A Band Called Goodbye – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Caroline Parke Windosill of Flowers – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Carol Medina Rules – Single CanCon Postcards from Pluto What Do You Wear – Single Rock No Brasstactics Tribute to the Groove Jazz CanCon Johnny Griffin Live in Valencia ’92 Jazz No Kira Martini Open Wide Jazz No Dylan Walker Golden Days – Single Rock CanCon Sonova Future Grateful Vol. 1 Dance Guelph CanCon Brian Campbell A Crystal Rim Singer-Songwriter CanCon Preztone By the River – Single Pop No Karma Glider Ocean Honey Violence Indie Rock CanCon Steven Vitali Mia – Single Instrumental CanCon Roxanne Can’t Stop This Feeling – Single Pop CanCon Martyrs Deckchairs – Single Electronic No Menzies Spaghetti Land – Single Rock No Anselmo Could Have Always Shouted Punk No X-Ray Youth All Washed Up Punk Tracks 1 and 9 are explicit No Johnny Void and the Others 60 Seconds or Less Punk Tracks 1, 7, and 10 are explicit No School for the Blind Everything Old is New Again Punk No Water Street Decaf Daydream – Single Rock No Molly Drag Mammoth Rock CanCon sparkle*jets uk Box of Letters Rock No Liquid Spirits Been So Long – Single Pop No The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief Instrumental CanCon Blume Echoes at Night Ambient CanCon Natalia Valencia My Kind of Paradise – Single Folk CanCon Kreso x DJ Suvy Abnormal (Croatia, We Love You!) – Single Pop No JG Folsky Flying Country CanCon Ezra Veda Fading Embers – Single Electronic No Wyatt C. Louis Chandler Country CanCon The Sighs Think About Soul – Single Rock No DAAU We Need New Animals New Age No Jane Bunnett Embracing Voices Jazz CanCon Quartetto Gelato Rustic Chivalry Classical CAnCon White Tail Singers Forever Dancing Traditional CanCon Charlie Chesterman Hit This & Kick That Indie Rock No Clannad Lore New Age No Ali Hugo Do It Right Now – Single Indie Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Paige Warner – Damaged Goods

Carol Medina – Rules

Sonova – High Falutin

Roxanne – Can’t Stop This Feeling

Ali Hugo – Do It Right Now

Liquid Spirits – Been So Long

Brasstactics – Tribute to the Groove

Melodyalala – A Band Called Goodbye

Natalia Valencia – My Kind of Paradise

Andrew Michael Blues – Just Fine!

JG Folsky – Suddenly

Burnstick – Moonlit

Brian Campbell – Where Everything Is Music

Wyatt C. Louis – Carefree

Caroline Parke – Windowsill of Flowers

Postcards From Pluto – What Do You Wear

Menzies – Spaghetti Land

The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief – What Was the Question Again?

sparkle*jets uk – Love Burn

Water Street – Decaf Daydream

Dylan Walker – Golden Days

Karma Glider – Sugarcane

Steven Vitali – Mia

Blume – Greener Pastures

Megafauna – Just Blow Into the Cartridge

miXendorp – DM

Ezra Veda – Fading Embers

Feiertag – Colorball

Martyrs – Deckchairs

Yaneeka – Anything For You

See y’all next time!