New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #31

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|The End
|Elementary
|Punk
|Track 10 unavailable due to damage on the CD
|Indeterminable
|Rita Chiarelli, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra
|Uptown Goes Downtown
|Blues
|CanCon
|Let’s Go To War
|Karmageddon
|Electronica
|CAnCon
|Daylight for Deadeyes
|Daylight for Deadeyes
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Sonic Avenues
|Sonic Avenues
|Indie Rock
|CAnCon
|David Rubin
|One Day
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mr. Pine
|The Gift of Wolves
|Pop
|CanCon
|Get Set
|Ready Set Go
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|The Uptown Quintet
|Live in New York
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Andrew Michael Blues
|Just Fine! – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Andrew Michael Blues
|Poison Honey – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Andrew Michael Blues
|Devil in my Corner – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Melodyalala
|A Band Called Goodbye – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Caroline Parke
|Windosill of Flowers – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Carol Medina
|Rules – Single
|CanCon
|Postcards from Pluto
|What Do You Wear – Single
|Rock
|No
|Brasstactics
|Tribute to the Groove
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Johnny Griffin
|Live in Valencia ’92
|Jazz
|No
|Kira Martini
|Open Wide
|Jazz
|No
|Dylan Walker
|Golden Days – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sonova
|Future Grateful Vol. 1
|Dance
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Brian Campbell
|A Crystal Rim
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Preztone
|By the River – Single
|Pop
|No
|Karma Glider
|Ocean Honey Violence
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Steven Vitali
|Mia – Single
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Roxanne
|Can’t Stop This Feeling – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Martyrs
|Deckchairs – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Menzies
|Spaghetti Land – Single
|Rock
|No
|Anselmo
|Could Have Always Shouted
|Punk
|No
|X-Ray Youth
|All Washed Up
|Punk
|Tracks 1 and 9 are explicit
|No
|Johnny Void and the Others
|60 Seconds or Less
|Punk
|Tracks 1, 7, and 10 are explicit
|No
|School for the Blind
|Everything Old is New Again
|Punk
|No
|Water Street
|Decaf Daydream – Single
|Rock
|No
|Molly Drag
|Mammoth
|Rock
|CanCon
|sparkle*jets uk
|Box of Letters
|Rock
|No
|Liquid Spirits
|Been So Long – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief
|The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief
|Instrumental
|CanCon
|Blume
|Echoes at Night
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Natalia Valencia
|My Kind of Paradise – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Kreso x DJ Suvy
|Abnormal (Croatia, We Love You!) – Single
|Pop
|No
|JG Folsky
|Flying
|Country
|CanCon
|Ezra Veda
|Fading Embers – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Wyatt C. Louis
|Chandler
|Country
|CanCon
|The Sighs
|Think About Soul – Single
|Rock
|No
|DAAU
|We Need New Animals
|New Age
|No
|Jane Bunnett
|Embracing Voices
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Quartetto Gelato
|Rustic Chivalry
|Classical
|CAnCon
|White Tail Singers
|Forever Dancing
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Charlie Chesterman
|Hit This & Kick That
|Indie Rock
|No
|Clannad
|Lore
|New Age
|No
|Ali Hugo
|Do It Right Now – Single
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Paige Warner – Damaged Goods
Carol Medina – Rules
Sonova – High Falutin
Roxanne – Can’t Stop This Feeling
Ali Hugo – Do It Right Now
Liquid Spirits – Been So Long
Brasstactics – Tribute to the Groove
Melodyalala – A Band Called Goodbye
Natalia Valencia – My Kind of Paradise
Andrew Michael Blues – Just Fine!
JG Folsky – Suddenly
Burnstick – Moonlit
Brian Campbell – Where Everything Is Music
Wyatt C. Louis – Carefree
Caroline Parke – Windowsill of Flowers
Postcards From Pluto – What Do You Wear
Menzies – Spaghetti Land
The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief – What Was the Question Again?
sparkle*jets uk – Love Burn
Water Street – Decaf Daydream
Dylan Walker – Golden Days
Karma Glider – Sugarcane
Steven Vitali – Mia
Blume – Greener Pastures
Megafauna – Just Blow Into the Cartridge
miXendorp – DM
Ezra Veda – Fading Embers
Feiertag – Colorball
Martyrs – Deckchairs
Yaneeka – Anything For You
See y’all next time!