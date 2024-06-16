The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #31

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The End Elementary Punk Track 10 unavailable due to damage on the CD Indeterminable
Rita Chiarelli, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Uptown Goes Downtown Blues CanCon
Let’s Go To War Karmageddon Electronica CAnCon
Daylight for Deadeyes Daylight for Deadeyes Jazz CanCon
Sonic Avenues Sonic Avenues Indie Rock CAnCon
David Rubin One Day Rock CanCon
Mr. Pine The Gift of Wolves Pop CanCon
Get Set Ready Set Go Pop Indeterminable
The Uptown Quintet Live in New York Jazz CanCon
Andrew Michael Blues Just Fine! – Single Blues CanCon
Andrew Michael Blues Poison Honey – Single Blues CanCon
Andrew Michael Blues Devil in my Corner – Single Blues CanCon
Melodyalala A Band Called Goodbye – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Caroline Parke Windosill of Flowers – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Carol Medina Rules – Single CanCon
Postcards from Pluto What Do You Wear – Single Rock No
Brasstactics Tribute to the Groove Jazz CanCon
Johnny Griffin Live in Valencia ’92 Jazz No
Kira Martini Open Wide Jazz No
Dylan Walker Golden Days – Single Rock CanCon
Sonova Future Grateful Vol. 1 Dance Guelph CanCon
Brian Campbell A Crystal Rim Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Preztone By the River – Single Pop No
Karma Glider Ocean Honey Violence Indie Rock CanCon
Steven Vitali Mia – Single Instrumental CanCon
Roxanne Can’t Stop This Feeling – Single Pop CanCon
Martyrs Deckchairs – Single Electronic No
Menzies Spaghetti Land – Single Rock No
Anselmo Could Have Always Shouted Punk No
X-Ray Youth All Washed Up Punk Tracks 1 and 9 are explicit No
Johnny Void and the Others 60 Seconds or Less Punk Tracks 1, 7, and 10 are explicit No
School for the Blind Everything Old is New Again Punk No
Water Street Decaf Daydream – Single Rock No
Molly Drag Mammoth Rock CanCon
sparkle*jets uk Box of Letters Rock No
Liquid Spirits Been So Long – Single Pop No
The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief Instrumental CanCon
Blume Echoes at Night Ambient CanCon
Natalia Valencia My Kind of Paradise – Single Folk CanCon
Kreso x DJ Suvy Abnormal (Croatia, We Love You!) – Single Pop No
JG Folsky Flying Country CanCon
Ezra Veda Fading Embers – Single Electronic No
Wyatt C. Louis Chandler Country CanCon
The Sighs Think About Soul – Single Rock No
DAAU We Need New Animals New Age No
Jane Bunnett Embracing Voices Jazz CanCon
Quartetto Gelato Rustic Chivalry Classical CAnCon
White Tail Singers Forever Dancing Traditional CanCon
Charlie Chesterman Hit This & Kick That Indie Rock No
Clannad Lore New Age No
Ali Hugo Do It Right Now – Single Indie Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Paige Warner – Damaged Goods
Carol Medina – Rules
Sonova – High Falutin
Roxanne – Can’t Stop This Feeling
Ali Hugo – Do It Right Now
Liquid Spirits – Been So Long
Brasstactics – Tribute to the Groove
Melodyalala – A Band Called Goodbye
Natalia Valencia – My Kind of Paradise
Andrew Michael Blues – Just Fine!
JG Folsky – Suddenly
Burnstick – Moonlit
Brian Campbell – Where Everything Is Music
Wyatt C. Louis – Carefree
Caroline Parke – Windowsill of Flowers
Postcards From Pluto – What Do You Wear
Menzies – Spaghetti Land
The Fleeting Light of Love and Grief – What Was the Question Again?
sparkle*jets uk – Love Burn
Water Street – Decaf Daydream
Dylan Walker – Golden Days
Karma Glider – Sugarcane
Steven Vitali – Mia
Blume – Greener Pastures
Megafauna – Just Blow Into the Cartridge
miXendorp – DM
Ezra Veda – Fading Embers
Feiertag – Colorball
Martyrs – Deckchairs
Yaneeka – Anything For You

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.