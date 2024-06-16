Download: Readers-Delight-2024-06-16.mp3 55 MB, 1h00m02s

Episode VI of Readers Delight – features authors: Suzanne Craig Whytock, Jane Ann McLachlan, and JP Solanki Davie.

Suzanne Craig Whytock read from her book, “Charybdis”. Suzanne’s book is available on Amazon. She is the Editor-in-Chief of DarkWinter Press.

Jane Ann McLachlin read from, “The Occasional Diamond Thief” You can find Jane’s books on Amazon.

JP Solanki-Davie read from “A Forest Without Trees – Book One”. This book is available to purchase on Amazon.