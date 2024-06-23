New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #32

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|City of Dawn
|Invincible Summer
|Ambient
|No
|No Murder No Moustache
|Oes Heddwech Eto (Is There Peace Yet?) – Single
|Rock
|No
|KAMI
|Rendezvous – Single
|Pop
|No
|Maggie Andrew
|Day Job
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Manatees
|Innocence of Youth – Single
|Rock
|No
|All the Above
|All of the Above
|Pop
|CanCon
|Orhan Demir Trio
|Guitar Plus
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Alturas
|From the Heights
|Latin
|No
|Anna Atkinson
|Mooniture
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dinner Belles
|West Simcoe County
|Country
|CanCon
|Ceti Alpha
|Pista Loca
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ladyshark
|Lovesick
|Punk
|Indeterminable
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|Wonder Songs
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Rick Marchall
|Classic Country (Rocks My World) – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KwCon
|Rick Marchall
|Legend of the West – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KwCon
|Rick Marchall
|The Grass is Always Greener – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KwCon
|Rick Marchall
|Viva Mexico – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KwCon
|Alec Music
|No Regrets – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Sherry Finzer & Jere Friedman
|Inner Soujourn
|New Age
|No
|The Follow Ups
|KNOW WHO YOUR FRIENDS AREN’T
|Punk
|Tracks 1, 2, and 9 are Explicit
|CanCon
|Lizzen
|Right and Wrong (Remix) [feat. Keith Sweat] – Single
|R&B
|No
|Petch
|9 Volter – Single
|Rock
|No
|Joel Brogon
|Trust the Trees
|Folk
|No
|Various Artists
|John Gomez & Nick the Record Present TANGENT
|Electronic
|No
|Steal the City
|Drag Me to Hell – Single
|Metal
|No
|Lena Minder
|Build a Home – Single
|Folk
|No
|Emlyn BPM
|Bullet SFS/Coming Up
|Electronic
|No
|Trena
|Halo – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Maelstrom
|All In – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mattmac
|All Eyes on Us
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Mouth Water
|Blackout
|Electronic
|No
|Charlie P
|Overthinking – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Gabriela Eva
|Need In My Chest – Single
|Pop
|No
|Melissa Matheson
|Feeling Alive – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|John Greasy
|We Up – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Rat Silo
|Go Go 17 – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mike Casey
|Calle Pizarro – Single
|Jazz
|Embargo end June 24, will be uploaded then.
|No
|Various Artists
|Musicworks 148
|Pop
|CanCon
|Red Method
|Adriel – Single
|Metal
|Indeterminable
|Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold
|The Cure – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Fresh Finesse
|Overflow Riddim – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, in case you want to hear some of what has been added:
Tracklist:
Rick Marchall/Rick Marshall – The Grass is Always Greener
Trena – Halo
Melissa Matheson – Feeling Alive
Joel Brogon – Trust the Trees
Gabriela Eva – Need in My Chest
Lena Minder – Build a Home
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Home
Petch – 9 Volter
Steal the City – Drag Me to Hell
Maggie Andrew – Biting Ice Cream
Mattmac – Blue Checks
John Greasy – We Up
Alec Music – No Regrets
Fresh Finesse – Overflow Riddim
Mouth Water – Blackout
Emlyn BPM – Coming Up
Mac Thornhill – No Way to Control It
Ningxhin Zang – Kagemusha: For Pipa and Electronics
Sherry Finzer & Jere Friendman – The Approach of Night
City of Dawn – Invincible Summer
Johnny Void and the Others – This Means War
Anselmo – You’re Busted I’m Dumb
School for the Blind – We’re So Lazy, We Blame Our Parents
X-Ray Youth – Charlie Chan
The Follow Ups – Mugging at the Walmart
Rat Silo – Go Go 17
No Murder No Moustache – Oes Heddwech Eto (Is There Peace Yet?)
Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold – The Cure
Maelstrom – All In
Gulf Stream Riders – So Very Simple
Alan – Hawaii
Preztone – By the River
See y’all next time!