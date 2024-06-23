New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #32

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

City of Dawn Invincible Summer Ambient No No Murder No Moustache Oes Heddwech Eto (Is There Peace Yet?) – Single Rock No KAMI Rendezvous – Single Pop No Maggie Andrew Day Job Pop CanCon The Manatees Innocence of Youth – Single Rock No All the Above All of the Above Pop CanCon Orhan Demir Trio Guitar Plus Jazz CanCon Alturas From the Heights Latin No Anna Atkinson Mooniture Rock CanCon Dinner Belles West Simcoe County Country CanCon Ceti Alpha Pista Loca Pop CanCon Ladyshark Lovesick Punk Indeterminable The Legendary Ten Seconds Wonder Songs Singer-Songwriter No Rick Marchall Classic Country (Rocks My World) – Single Country CanCon/KwCon Rick Marchall Legend of the West – Single Country CanCon/KwCon Rick Marchall The Grass is Always Greener – Single Country CanCon/KwCon Rick Marchall Viva Mexico – Single Country CanCon/KwCon Alec Music No Regrets – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Sherry Finzer & Jere Friedman Inner Soujourn New Age No The Follow Ups KNOW WHO YOUR FRIENDS AREN’T Punk Tracks 1, 2, and 9 are Explicit CanCon Lizzen Right and Wrong (Remix) [feat. Keith Sweat] – Single R&B No Petch 9 Volter – Single Rock No Joel Brogon Trust the Trees Folk No Various Artists John Gomez & Nick the Record Present TANGENT Electronic No Steal the City Drag Me to Hell – Single Metal No Lena Minder Build a Home – Single Folk No Emlyn BPM Bullet SFS/Coming Up Electronic No Trena Halo – Single Country CanCon Maelstrom All In – Single Rock CanCon Mattmac All Eyes on Us Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Mouth Water Blackout Electronic No Charlie P Overthinking – Single Reggae No Gabriela Eva Need In My Chest – Single Pop No Melissa Matheson Feeling Alive – Single Country CanCon John Greasy We Up – Single Hip Hop No Rat Silo Go Go 17 – Single Rock CanCon Mike Casey Calle Pizarro – Single Jazz Embargo end June 24, will be uploaded then. No Various Artists Musicworks 148 Pop CanCon Red Method Adriel – Single Metal Indeterminable Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold The Cure – Single Rock CanCon Fresh Finesse Overflow Riddim – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, in case you want to hear some of what has been added:

Tracklist:

Rick Marchall/Rick Marshall – The Grass is Always Greener

Trena – Halo

Melissa Matheson – Feeling Alive

Joel Brogon – Trust the Trees

Gabriela Eva – Need in My Chest

Lena Minder – Build a Home

The Legendary Ten Seconds – Home

Petch – 9 Volter

Steal the City – Drag Me to Hell

Maggie Andrew – Biting Ice Cream

Mattmac – Blue Checks

John Greasy – We Up

Alec Music – No Regrets

Fresh Finesse – Overflow Riddim

Mouth Water – Blackout

Emlyn BPM – Coming Up

Mac Thornhill – No Way to Control It

Ningxhin Zang – Kagemusha: For Pipa and Electronics

Sherry Finzer & Jere Friendman – The Approach of Night

City of Dawn – Invincible Summer

Johnny Void and the Others – This Means War

Anselmo – You’re Busted I’m Dumb

School for the Blind – We’re So Lazy, We Blame Our Parents

X-Ray Youth – Charlie Chan

The Follow Ups – Mugging at the Walmart

Rat Silo – Go Go 17

No Murder No Moustache – Oes Heddwech Eto (Is There Peace Yet?)

Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold – The Cure

Maelstrom – All In

Gulf Stream Riders – So Very Simple

Alan – Hawaii

Preztone – By the River

See y’all next time!