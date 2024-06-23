The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #32

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

City of Dawn Invincible Summer Ambient No
No Murder No Moustache Oes Heddwech Eto (Is There Peace Yet?) – Single Rock No
KAMI Rendezvous – Single Pop No
Maggie Andrew Day Job Pop CanCon
The Manatees Innocence of Youth – Single Rock No
All the Above All of the Above Pop CanCon
Orhan Demir Trio Guitar Plus Jazz CanCon
Alturas From the Heights Latin No
Anna Atkinson Mooniture Rock CanCon
Dinner Belles West Simcoe County Country CanCon
Ceti Alpha Pista Loca Pop CanCon
Ladyshark Lovesick Punk Indeterminable
The Legendary Ten Seconds Wonder Songs Singer-Songwriter No
Rick Marchall Classic Country (Rocks My World) – Single Country CanCon/KwCon
Rick Marchall Legend of the West – Single Country CanCon/KwCon
Rick Marchall The Grass is Always Greener – Single Country CanCon/KwCon
Rick Marchall Viva Mexico – Single Country CanCon/KwCon
Alec Music No Regrets – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Sherry Finzer & Jere Friedman Inner Soujourn New Age No
The Follow Ups KNOW WHO YOUR FRIENDS AREN’T Punk Tracks 1, 2, and 9 are Explicit CanCon
Lizzen Right and Wrong (Remix) [feat. Keith Sweat] – Single R&B No
Petch 9 Volter – Single Rock No
Joel Brogon Trust the Trees Folk No
Various Artists John Gomez & Nick the Record Present TANGENT Electronic No
Steal the City Drag Me to Hell – Single Metal No
Lena Minder Build a Home – Single Folk No
Emlyn BPM Bullet SFS/Coming Up Electronic No
Trena Halo – Single Country CanCon
Maelstrom All In – Single Rock CanCon
Mattmac All Eyes on Us Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Mouth Water Blackout Electronic No
Charlie P Overthinking – Single Reggae No
Gabriela Eva Need In My Chest – Single Pop No
Melissa Matheson Feeling Alive – Single Country CanCon
John Greasy We Up – Single Hip Hop No
Rat Silo Go Go 17 – Single Rock CanCon
Mike Casey Calle Pizarro – Single Jazz Embargo end June 24, will be uploaded then. No
Various Artists Musicworks 148 Pop CanCon
Red Method Adriel – Single Metal Indeterminable
Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold The Cure – Single Rock CanCon
Fresh Finesse Overflow Riddim – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, in case you want to hear some of what has been added:

Tracklist:

Rick Marchall/Rick Marshall – The Grass is Always Greener
Trena – Halo
Melissa Matheson – Feeling Alive
Joel Brogon – Trust the Trees
Gabriela Eva – Need in My Chest
Lena Minder – Build a Home
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Home
Petch – 9 Volter
Steal the City – Drag Me to Hell
Maggie Andrew – Biting Ice Cream
Mattmac – Blue Checks
John Greasy – We Up
Alec Music – No Regrets
Fresh Finesse – Overflow Riddim
Mouth Water – Blackout
Emlyn BPM – Coming Up
Mac Thornhill – No Way to Control It
Ningxhin Zang – Kagemusha: For Pipa and Electronics
Sherry Finzer & Jere Friendman – The Approach of Night
City of Dawn – Invincible Summer
Johnny Void and the Others – This Means War
Anselmo – You’re Busted I’m Dumb
School for the Blind – We’re So Lazy, We Blame Our Parents
X-Ray Youth – Charlie Chan
The Follow Ups – Mugging at the Walmart
Rat Silo – Go Go 17
No Murder No Moustache – Oes Heddwech Eto (Is There Peace Yet?)
Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold – The Cure
Maelstrom – All In
Gulf Stream Riders – So Very Simple
Alan – Hawaii
Preztone – By the River

See y’all next time!

