So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 24, 2024 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Can’t be in studio live tonight but here’s my programmed 3-play set of a few of my favorite albums – David Bowie, The Kinks and The Beatles.

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World

1. The Width Of A Circle
2. All The Madmen
3. Black Country Rock
4. After All
5. Running Gun Blues
6. Saviour Machine
7. She Shook Me Cold
8. The Man Who Sold The World
9. The Supermen

The Kinks – Give The People What They Want

1. Around The Dial
2. Give The People What They Want
3. Killer’s Eyes
4. Predictable
5. Add It Up
6. Destroyer
7. Yo-Yo
8. Back To Front
9. Art Lover
10. A Little Bit Of Abuse
11. Better Things

The Beatles – Rubber Soul (UK track listing)

1. Drive My Car
2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
3. You Won’t See Me
4. Nowhere Man
5. Think For Yourself
6. The Word
7. Michelle
8. What Goes On
9. Girl
10. I’m Looking Through You
11. In My Life
12. Wait
13. If I Needed Someone
14. Run For Your Life

