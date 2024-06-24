Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 68, 6/22/24

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere240622Episode68.mp3, 57m30s, 80.0 MBytes

Veronica Fever Raveonettes
What Good Am I? Solomon Burke
My Immortal Evanescence
Rattlesnake Spider John Koerner
Turn Ron Leary
The Final Breath Ron Hynes
Fishin’ Blues Taj Mahal
Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey Paul & Linda McCartney
Another Day Paul & Linda McCartney
Be There Sara Watkins
Sumeru islandman
Don’t Tell Me (Repo Man) Al Kooper
Only You Portishead
Wild Nights Van Morrison
Hungry Ghost Starfucker

