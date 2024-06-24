Amazing time at the Multicultural Festival

Our Warmest thanks go to the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre for putting on their 57th festival! Incredible work by them!

Also! Thank you to the amazing CKMS Outreach team who facilitated CKMS’ attendance at the Multicultural Festival. The weather (mostly) cooperated. With great vendors and fantastic performances, and the reflection of KW & C multicultural people! Great peacework by Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre.

Can’t wait til next year.

Carmelo is right, it is the best time!

~Stay tuned for interview with someone from the Multicultural team with Community Connections.

Bless