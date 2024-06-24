KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR JUNE 10TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Ever Forthright – Tambora
Dark Tranquility – Not Nothing
Airbag – Dysphoria
Ghost – The Future is a Foreign Land
Man Man – Mulholland Drive
Caligula’s Horse – The World Breathes With Me
Blazy & Kathy Brauer – Hologram
Pure Reason Revolution – Dig Till You Die
Alcest – L’Envol
VOLA – Break My Lying Tongue
Man Man – Odyssey
Deltron 3030 – Virus
Jordan Rudess – The Alchemist
Oforia – Arcadia (Captian Hook Remix)
Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden