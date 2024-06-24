KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR JUNE 10TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title



Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Ever Forthright – Tambora

Dark Tranquility – Not Nothing

Airbag – Dysphoria

Ghost – The Future is a Foreign Land

Man Man – Mulholland Drive

Caligula’s Horse – The World Breathes With Me

Blazy & Kathy Brauer – Hologram

Pure Reason Revolution – Dig Till You Die

Alcest – L’Envol

VOLA – Break My Lying Tongue

Man Man – Odyssey

Deltron 3030 – Virus

Jordan Rudess – The Alchemist

Oforia – Arcadia (Captian Hook Remix)

Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden