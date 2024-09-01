New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #42

What’s up, y’all? As usual, I’ve added more music to Libretime this week:
|Mieke Miami
|Birdland
|Jazz
|No
|Storry
|Run – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Dylan Forshner
|Under Control – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bryn Roberts
|Aloft
|Jazz
|No
|Airflow
|Head in the Clouds
|Alternative
|No
|Riley Burns
|My Friend – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Tele Voyage
|Couleur Pantone/Kyoto Ban – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Palm Haze
|Blue Moon Bay – Single
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Deefons
|Cherry Bomb (Tyler’s Version)
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ten Minute Detour
|Leading Me On – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Brett Matthews
|Lucky Ones – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Partners in Crime
|Randy Girls – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Booster Fawn
|Juliet & Romeo
|Folk
|CanCon
|Marcus Trummer
|Waiting for Change – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|The Armoires
|Octoberland
|Indie Rock
|No
|iskwe
|Sure to Come (Remix) – Single
|Dance/World
|CanCon
|Golden Feather
|What Your Heart is Telling You – Single
|Rock
|Hamilton
|CanCon
|Mike Evin
|Something Stirs When You Sing
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Apryll Aileen
|Take Me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Petunia & the Vipers
|Billy the Kid – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Sam Weber
|Clear and Plain
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rory Taillon
|Now It’s Quiet
|Folk
|CanCon
|Havelin
|Rodeo Clown – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor
|Pathways – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Linda Sussman
|Remember Dorothy – Single
|Blues
|No
|Linda Sussman
|Win or Lose
|Folk
|No
|Linda Sussman
|Shake It Loose Today
|Folk
|No
|Linda Sussman
|These Walls
|Folk
|No
|Hate it Too
|Manquer d’air – Single
|Punk
|Radio Edit Available
|CanCon
|Muylike
|THERE’S A FIRE – Single
|Pop
|No
|Prize Collect
|Common Interests – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Niko
|The Fool – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Coo
|Honey I Do – Single
|Folk
|No
|Retrograth
|Above and below – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Riiver Brukes
|Heartland – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Larry Folk
|Lessen the Blue
|Folk
|Tracks 4 and 7 are explicit but have radio edits available as well
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Bryn Roberts – Let’s Agree (That You Agree With Me)
Mieke Miami – 7 Miles to Jordan
Airflow – Sugarcube
Retrograth – Above and Below
Hate It Too – Manquer d’air
Televoyage – Kyoto Ban
Dylan Forshner – Under Control
Partners in Crime – Randy Girls
The Deefons – Cherry Bomb
Ten Minute Detour – Leading Me On
The Armoires – This One’s For the Swedes
Prize Collect – Common Interests
Palm Haze – Blue Moon Bay
Apryll Aileen – Take Me
Muylike – THERE’S A FIRE
Iskwe – Sure to Come (Remix)
Sam Weber – Oregon
Rory Taillon – Despair
Havelin – Rodeo Clown
Julian Taylor – Pathways
Booster Fawn – Juliet & Romeo
Riley Burns – My Friend
Petunia & the Vipers – Billy the Kid
Storry – Run
Brett Matthews – Lucky Ones
Mike Evin – Birds in the City
Marcus Trummer – Waiting for Change
Linda Sussman – Remembering Dorothy
Riiver Brukes – Heartland
Golden Feather – What Your Heart is Telling You
See y’all next time!
3 thoughts on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #42”
peet from Airflow here – thanks again for playing Sugarcube, and be sure to check out the Head in the Clouds EP and merch release this Friday, Sept 6th at https://airflowband.bandcamp.com !
Thanks for playing Randy Girls from Partners in Crime.
Thanks for featuring my new single Under Control!
Cheers
Dylan Forshner