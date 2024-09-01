The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #42

What’s up, y’all? As usual, I’ve added more music to Libretime this week:

Mieke Miami Birdland Jazz No
Storry Run – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Dylan Forshner Under Control – Single Rock CanCon
Bryn Roberts Aloft Jazz No
Airflow Head in the Clouds Alternative No
Riley Burns My Friend – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Tele Voyage Couleur Pantone/Kyoto Ban – Single Rock CanCon
Palm Haze Blue Moon Bay – Single Indie Rock CanCon
The Deefons Cherry Bomb (Tyler’s Version) Pop CanCon
Ten Minute Detour Leading Me On – Single Alternative CanCon
Brett Matthews Lucky Ones – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Partners in Crime Randy Girls – Single Rock CanCon
Booster Fawn Juliet & Romeo Folk CanCon
Marcus Trummer Waiting for Change – Single Blues CanCon
The Armoires Octoberland Indie Rock No
iskwe Sure to Come (Remix) – Single Dance/World CanCon
Golden Feather What Your Heart is Telling You – Single Rock Hamilton CanCon
Mike Evin Something Stirs When You Sing Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Apryll Aileen Take Me – Single Pop CanCon
Petunia & the Vipers Billy the Kid – Single Country CanCon
Sam Weber Clear and Plain Folk CanCon
Rory Taillon Now It’s Quiet Folk CanCon
Havelin Rodeo Clown – Single Folk CanCon
Julian Taylor Pathways – Single Folk CanCon
Linda Sussman Remember Dorothy – Single Blues No
Linda Sussman Win or Lose Folk No
Linda Sussman Shake It Loose Today Folk No
Linda Sussman These Walls Folk No
Hate it Too Manquer d’air – Single Punk Radio Edit Available CanCon
Muylike THERE’S A FIRE – Single Pop No
Prize Collect Common Interests – Single Alternative No
Niko The Fool – Single Pop No
The Coo Honey I Do – Single Folk No
Retrograth Above and below – Single Alternative No
Riiver Brukes Heartland – Single Pop CanCon
Larry Folk Lessen the Blue Folk Tracks 4 and 7 are explicit but have radio edits available as well CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Bryn Roberts – Let’s Agree (That You Agree With Me)
Mieke Miami – 7 Miles to Jordan
Airflow – Sugarcube
Retrograth – Above and Below
Hate It Too – Manquer d’air
Televoyage – Kyoto Ban
Dylan Forshner – Under Control
Partners in Crime – Randy Girls
The Deefons – Cherry Bomb
Ten Minute Detour – Leading Me On
The Armoires – This One’s For the Swedes
Prize Collect – Common Interests
Palm Haze – Blue Moon Bay
Apryll Aileen – Take Me
Muylike – THERE’S A FIRE
Iskwe – Sure to Come (Remix)
Sam Weber – Oregon
Rory Taillon – Despair
Havelin – Rodeo Clown
Julian Taylor – Pathways
Booster Fawn – Juliet & Romeo
Riley Burns – My Friend
Petunia & the Vipers – Billy the Kid
Storry – Run
Brett Matthews – Lucky Ones
Mike Evin – Birds in the City
Marcus Trummer – Waiting for Change
Linda Sussman – Remembering Dorothy
Riiver Brukes – Heartland
Golden Feather – What Your Heart is Telling You

See y’all next time!

