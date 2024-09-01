New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #42

What’s up, y’all? As usual, I’ve added more music to Libretime this week:

Mieke Miami Birdland Jazz No Storry Run – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Dylan Forshner Under Control – Single Rock CanCon Bryn Roberts Aloft Jazz No Airflow Head in the Clouds Alternative No Riley Burns My Friend – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Tele Voyage Couleur Pantone/Kyoto Ban – Single Rock CanCon Palm Haze Blue Moon Bay – Single Indie Rock CanCon The Deefons Cherry Bomb (Tyler’s Version) Pop CanCon Ten Minute Detour Leading Me On – Single Alternative CanCon Brett Matthews Lucky Ones – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Partners in Crime Randy Girls – Single Rock CanCon Booster Fawn Juliet & Romeo Folk CanCon Marcus Trummer Waiting for Change – Single Blues CanCon The Armoires Octoberland Indie Rock No iskwe Sure to Come (Remix) – Single Dance/World CanCon Golden Feather What Your Heart is Telling You – Single Rock Hamilton CanCon Mike Evin Something Stirs When You Sing Singer-Songwriter CanCon Apryll Aileen Take Me – Single Pop CanCon Petunia & the Vipers Billy the Kid – Single Country CanCon Sam Weber Clear and Plain Folk CanCon Rory Taillon Now It’s Quiet Folk CanCon Havelin Rodeo Clown – Single Folk CanCon Julian Taylor Pathways – Single Folk CanCon Linda Sussman Remember Dorothy – Single Blues No Linda Sussman Win or Lose Folk No Linda Sussman Shake It Loose Today Folk No Linda Sussman These Walls Folk No Hate it Too Manquer d’air – Single Punk Radio Edit Available CanCon Muylike THERE’S A FIRE – Single Pop No Prize Collect Common Interests – Single Alternative No Niko The Fool – Single Pop No The Coo Honey I Do – Single Folk No Retrograth Above and below – Single Alternative No Riiver Brukes Heartland – Single Pop CanCon Larry Folk Lessen the Blue Folk Tracks 4 and 7 are explicit but have radio edits available as well CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Bryn Roberts – Let’s Agree (That You Agree With Me)

Mieke Miami – 7 Miles to Jordan

Airflow – Sugarcube

Retrograth – Above and Below

Hate It Too – Manquer d’air

Televoyage – Kyoto Ban

Dylan Forshner – Under Control

Partners in Crime – Randy Girls

The Deefons – Cherry Bomb

Ten Minute Detour – Leading Me On

The Armoires – This One’s For the Swedes

Prize Collect – Common Interests

Palm Haze – Blue Moon Bay

Apryll Aileen – Take Me

Muylike – THERE’S A FIRE

Iskwe – Sure to Come (Remix)

Sam Weber – Oregon

Rory Taillon – Despair

Havelin – Rodeo Clown

Julian Taylor – Pathways

Booster Fawn – Juliet & Romeo

Riley Burns – My Friend

Petunia & the Vipers – Billy the Kid

Storry – Run

Brett Matthews – Lucky Ones

Mike Evin – Birds in the City

Marcus Trummer – Waiting for Change

Linda Sussman – Remembering Dorothy

Riiver Brukes – Heartland

Golden Feather – What Your Heart is Telling You

See y’all next time!