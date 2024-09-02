So Old It’s New set airing 8-10 pm ET tonight, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

A Labour/Labor Day set. Some hits but mostly the usual deeper cuts, all songs and/or artists’ names referencing work in some fashion.
1. Elvis Costello, Welcome To The Working Week
2. The Butterfield Blues Band, Work Song
3. Rush, Working Man
4. Bruce Springsteen, Factory
5. The Rolling Stones, Factory Girl
6. The Clash, Career Opportunities
7. Bob Marley and The Wailers, Work
8. Van Morrison, I’ve Been Working (live, from It’s Too Late To Stop Now)
9. The Who, The Dirty Jobs
10. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Feel Like A Number
11. John Lennon, Working Class Hero
12. The Beatles, Lovely Rita (she’s a meter maid)
13. AC/DC, What Do You Do For Money Honey
14. Nick Lowe, Switchboard Susan
15. Jim Croce, Workin’ At The Car Wash Blues
16. Goddo, The Bus Driver Blues
17. Neil Young, Ten Men Workin’
18. Bob Dylan, Union Sundown
19. ABBA, Money, Money, Money
20. The Firm, Satisfaction Guaranteed
21. Men At Work, Down By The Sea
22. Blackfoot, Diary Of A Working Man