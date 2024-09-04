Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 40 – 04/09/24

We’re finally back, and for good! After a pretty sporadic and crazy summer I’m finally back in Waterloo to play you a variety of tunes, bops, and late-night jams every week like usual! Switching between funky synth-pop, to fuzzy trip-hop, to nostalgic bangers, we’re playing everything here on Through the Static!

Also, happy first week back at school for those who celebrate 🙂

  • We’re All In This Together – High School Musical Cast
  • Image – Magdalena Bay
  • Angel on a Satellite – Magdalena Bay
  • I Can Change – LCD Soundsystem
  • 2122 – Geese
  • Cowboy Nudes – Geese
  • Pedestal – Portishead
  • Glory Box – Portishead

Check out the podcast!

