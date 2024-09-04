Through the Static Episode 40 – 04/09/24

We’re finally back, and for good! After a pretty sporadic and crazy summer I’m finally back in Waterloo to play you a variety of tunes, bops, and late-night jams every week like usual! Switching between funky synth-pop, to fuzzy trip-hop, to nostalgic bangers, we’re playing everything here on Through the Static!

Also, happy first week back at school for those who celebrate 🙂

We’re All In This Together – High School Musical Cast

Image – Magdalena Bay

Angel on a Satellite – Magdalena Bay

I Can Change – LCD Soundsystem

2122 – Geese

Cowboy Nudes – Geese

Pedestal – Portishead

Glory Box – Portishead

Check out the podcast!