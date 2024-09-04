We’re finally back, and for good! After a pretty sporadic and crazy summer I’m finally back in Waterloo to play you a variety of tunes, bops, and late-night jams every week like usual! Switching between funky synth-pop, to fuzzy trip-hop, to nostalgic bangers, we’re playing everything here on Through the Static!
Also, happy first week back at school for those who celebrate 🙂
- We’re All In This Together – High School Musical Cast
- Image – Magdalena Bay
- Angel on a Satellite – Magdalena Bay
- I Can Change – LCD Soundsystem
- 2122 – Geese
- Cowboy Nudes – Geese
- Pedestal – Portishead
- Glory Box – Portishead
One thought on “Through the Static Episode 40 – 04/09/24”
Sounding great in YXE!!