New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #47

What’s up, y’all? As always, I’ve been adding more music to Libretime:
|Puah
|Due Acca Huo
|Electronic
|No
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|Folk Mellotronica
|Folk
|No
|Office Politik
|Tired n’ Broke – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Wreckless Harbour
|Gold – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Woke Up Yesterday
|Dreamers – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Jessica Ruffolo
|First Vow – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sudha
|her Nature
|Jazz
|No
|Cloud Tangle
|Dreaming Again
|Alternative
|No
|Jaya Bremer
|Stay Tender
|Pop
|CanCon
|HotKid
|Downtown – EP
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Satellite Birdhouse
|October – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Mr. Bongo Record Club Vol. 7
|World
|No
|Caroline Parke
|Pine Bluff – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Brad Strang
|Brad Strang (Special Edition)
|Folk
|CanCon
|Neon Ghosthouse
|The Big Words That Make Us Feel Small
|Rock
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Bleed Out In the Night – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor
|Pathways
|Folk
|CanCon
|Michael Bernard Fitzgerald
|Horizon Lines
|Folk
|CanCon
|Shane Pendergast
|Crossing the Bridge – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|We Found a Lovebird
|100% – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Angela Saini
|Wanna Be You – Single
|Adult Contemporary
|CanCon
|Kodiak Arcade
|No Reason To Change – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Vicki Lovelee
|Phase 2: Power Struggle
|Pop
|Markham
|CanCon
|Blessing Tangban
|Prayer – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Marzia
|Supermodel – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|The Bobby Tenderloin Universe
|Satan is a Woman
|Country
|CanCon
|Ekelle
|Games – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders
|Aftermath
|Rock
|CanCon
|Librarians with Hickeys
|How to Make Friends by Telephone
|Rock
|No
|Trevor McShane
|Dizzy – Single
|Country
|No
|Trevor McShane
|Just Getting Started – Single
|Country
|No
|Trevor McShane
|Love In The Afternoon – Single
|Country
|No
|Trevor McShane
|Masterpiece – Single
|Country
|No
|Trevor McShane
|Something Happened
|Country
|No
|Pasha Black
|Remedy+
|Rock
|No
|Pasha Black
|The Lookalike’s Dream
|Rock
|No
|Catch Bonner
|Catch Bonner
|Rock
|CanCon
|Perrin & Co.
|Patina
|Country
|CanCon
|Perrin & Co.
|High Park
|Country
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Just Like That – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Fiyin Obayan
|Walking by Faith – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Godspeed You! Black Emporer
|NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024, 28,340 DEAD
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Mivule
|Mivule
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Alex Deuzeman
|Christmas – Single
|Rock/Christmas
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|All It Takes – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Blood is Cheaper – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Bout the Blue – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Gave It All – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Haven’t Got That Far – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Long Live the Night – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|The Demons That Dance – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kailan Mcgee
|Would It Even Make a Sound – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Wasted Youth Club
|Busman – Single
|Rock
|No
|Umbek-1
|Adam Eva
|Electronic
|No
|Cavolo Nero
|Mangrove – Single
|Indie Rock
|No
|Gyo Kertz
|I Follow – Single
|Pop
|No
|Swann Sands
|Existence (Acoustic Songs)
|Folk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Neon Ghosthouse – Haunted
Office Politik – Tired n’ Broke
We Found a Lovebird – 100%
Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders – Paper and Strings
HotKid – Downtown
Catch Bonner – Crossroads
Librarians with Hickeys – Spying by the Numbers
Pasha Black – More Napkins
April Martell – You Tonight
Wreckless Harbour – Gold
Satellite Birdhouse – October
Brad Strang – Raspberry Picker
Julian Taylor – Into the Waves
Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – The Outdoor Shower
Shane Pendergast – Crossing the Bridge
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Grandfather’s Clock
Swann Sands – How Our Garden’s Grown
Caroline Parke – Pine Bluff
Jessica Ruffolo – First Vow
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Only Person of Colour at the Indie Hang
Angela Saini – Wanna Be You
Kodiak Arcade – No Reason to Change
Vicki Lovelee – Salted Fairy Dust
Marzia – Supermodel
Ekelle – Games (feat. Ervin Mitchell)
Chico Evangelista – Frutas & Linguas
Fiyin Obayan – Walking by Faith
Blessing Tangban – Prayer
ARK Identity – Bleed Out in the Night
Abacus Rings – My Robot Girlfriend
Mivule – Black Sugar
Sudha – Mother Ocean
Cloud Tangle – Godlike Masquerade
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL
See y’all next time!