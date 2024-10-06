The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #47

What’s up, y’all? As always, I’ve been adding more music to Libretime:

Puah Due Acca Huo Electronic No
The Legendary Ten Seconds Folk Mellotronica Folk No
Office Politik Tired n’ Broke – Single Alternative CanCon
Wreckless Harbour Gold – Single Folk CanCon
Woke Up Yesterday Dreamers – Single Hip Hop No
Jessica Ruffolo First Vow – Single Pop CanCon
Sudha her Nature Jazz No
Cloud Tangle Dreaming Again Alternative No
Jaya Bremer Stay Tender Pop CanCon
HotKid Downtown – EP Indie Rock CanCon
Satellite Birdhouse October – Single Folk CanCon
Various Artists Mr. Bongo Record Club Vol. 7 World No
Caroline Parke Pine Bluff – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Brad Strang Brad Strang (Special Edition) Folk CanCon
Neon Ghosthouse The Big Words That Make Us Feel Small Rock CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Bleed Out In the Night – Single Alternative CanCon
Julian Taylor Pathways Folk CanCon
Michael Bernard Fitzgerald Horizon Lines Folk CanCon
Shane Pendergast Crossing the Bridge – Single Folk CanCon
We Found a Lovebird 100% – Single Rock CanCon
Angela Saini Wanna Be You – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon
Kodiak Arcade No Reason To Change – Single Pop CanCon
Vicki Lovelee Phase 2: Power Struggle Pop Markham CanCon
Blessing Tangban Prayer – Single Alternative CanCon
Marzia Supermodel – Single R&B CanCon
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe Satan is a Woman Country CanCon
Ekelle Games – Single Pop CanCon
Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders Aftermath Rock CanCon
Librarians with Hickeys How to Make Friends by Telephone Rock No
Trevor McShane Dizzy – Single Country No
Trevor McShane Just Getting Started – Single Country No
Trevor McShane Love In The Afternoon – Single Country No
Trevor McShane Masterpiece – Single Country No
Trevor McShane Something Happened Country No
Pasha Black Remedy+ Rock No
Pasha Black The Lookalike’s Dream Rock No
Catch Bonner Catch Bonner Rock CanCon
Perrin & Co. Patina Country CanCon
Perrin & Co. High Park Country CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Just Like That – Single Rock CanCon
Fiyin Obayan Walking by Faith – Single R&B CanCon
Godspeed You! Black Emporer NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024, 28,340 DEAD Alternative CanCon
Mivule Mivule Reggae CanCon
Alex Deuzeman Christmas – Single Rock/Christmas CanCon
Kailan Mcgee All It Takes – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Blood is Cheaper – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Bout the Blue – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Gave It All – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Haven’t Got That Far – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Long Live the Night – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee The Demons That Dance – Single Rock CanCon
Kailan Mcgee Would It Even Make a Sound – Single Rock CanCon
Wasted Youth Club Busman – Single Rock No
Umbek-1 Adam Eva Electronic No
Cavolo Nero Mangrove – Single Indie Rock No
Gyo Kertz I Follow – Single Pop No
Swann Sands Existence (Acoustic Songs) Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Neon Ghosthouse – Haunted
Office Politik – Tired n’ Broke
We Found a Lovebird – 100%
Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders – Paper and Strings
HotKid – Downtown
Catch Bonner – Crossroads
Librarians with Hickeys – Spying by the Numbers
Pasha Black – More Napkins
April Martell – You Tonight
Wreckless Harbour – Gold
Satellite Birdhouse – October
Brad Strang – Raspberry Picker
Julian Taylor – Into the Waves
Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – The Outdoor Shower
Shane Pendergast – Crossing the Bridge
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Grandfather’s Clock
Swann Sands – How Our Garden’s Grown
Caroline Parke – Pine Bluff
Jessica Ruffolo – First Vow
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Only Person of Colour at the Indie Hang
Angela Saini – Wanna Be You
Kodiak Arcade – No Reason to Change
Vicki Lovelee – Salted Fairy Dust
Marzia – Supermodel
Ekelle – Games (feat. Ervin Mitchell)
Chico Evangelista – Frutas & Linguas
Fiyin Obayan – Walking by Faith
Blessing Tangban – Prayer
ARK Identity – Bleed Out in the Night
Abacus Rings – My Robot Girlfriend
Mivule – Black Sugar
Sudha – Mother Ocean
Cloud Tangle – Godlike Masquerade
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL

See y’all next time!

