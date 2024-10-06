New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #47

What’s up, y’all? As always, I’ve been adding more music to Libretime:

Puah Due Acca Huo Electronic No The Legendary Ten Seconds Folk Mellotronica Folk No Office Politik Tired n’ Broke – Single Alternative CanCon Wreckless Harbour Gold – Single Folk CanCon Woke Up Yesterday Dreamers – Single Hip Hop No Jessica Ruffolo First Vow – Single Pop CanCon Sudha her Nature Jazz No Cloud Tangle Dreaming Again Alternative No Jaya Bremer Stay Tender Pop CanCon HotKid Downtown – EP Indie Rock CanCon Satellite Birdhouse October – Single Folk CanCon Various Artists Mr. Bongo Record Club Vol. 7 World No Caroline Parke Pine Bluff – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Brad Strang Brad Strang (Special Edition) Folk CanCon Neon Ghosthouse The Big Words That Make Us Feel Small Rock CanCon ARK IDENTITY Bleed Out In the Night – Single Alternative CanCon Julian Taylor Pathways Folk CanCon Michael Bernard Fitzgerald Horizon Lines Folk CanCon Shane Pendergast Crossing the Bridge – Single Folk CanCon We Found a Lovebird 100% – Single Rock CanCon Angela Saini Wanna Be You – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon Kodiak Arcade No Reason To Change – Single Pop CanCon Vicki Lovelee Phase 2: Power Struggle Pop Markham CanCon Blessing Tangban Prayer – Single Alternative CanCon Marzia Supermodel – Single R&B CanCon The Bobby Tenderloin Universe Satan is a Woman Country CanCon Ekelle Games – Single Pop CanCon Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders Aftermath Rock CanCon Librarians with Hickeys How to Make Friends by Telephone Rock No Trevor McShane Dizzy – Single Country No Trevor McShane Just Getting Started – Single Country No Trevor McShane Love In The Afternoon – Single Country No Trevor McShane Masterpiece – Single Country No Trevor McShane Something Happened Country No Pasha Black Remedy+ Rock No Pasha Black The Lookalike’s Dream Rock No Catch Bonner Catch Bonner Rock CanCon Perrin & Co. Patina Country CanCon Perrin & Co. High Park Country CanCon Kailan Mcgee Just Like That – Single Rock CanCon Fiyin Obayan Walking by Faith – Single R&B CanCon Godspeed You! Black Emporer NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024, 28,340 DEAD Alternative CanCon Mivule Mivule Reggae CanCon Alex Deuzeman Christmas – Single Rock/Christmas CanCon Kailan Mcgee All It Takes – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee Blood is Cheaper – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee Bout the Blue – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee Gave It All – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee Haven’t Got That Far – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee Long Live the Night – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee The Demons That Dance – Single Rock CanCon Kailan Mcgee Would It Even Make a Sound – Single Rock CanCon Wasted Youth Club Busman – Single Rock No Umbek-1 Adam Eva Electronic No Cavolo Nero Mangrove – Single Indie Rock No Gyo Kertz I Follow – Single Pop No Swann Sands Existence (Acoustic Songs) Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Neon Ghosthouse – Haunted

Office Politik – Tired n’ Broke

We Found a Lovebird – 100%

Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders – Paper and Strings

HotKid – Downtown

Catch Bonner – Crossroads

Librarians with Hickeys – Spying by the Numbers

Pasha Black – More Napkins

April Martell – You Tonight

Wreckless Harbour – Gold

Satellite Birdhouse – October

Brad Strang – Raspberry Picker

Julian Taylor – Into the Waves

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – The Outdoor Shower

Shane Pendergast – Crossing the Bridge

The Legendary Ten Seconds – Grandfather’s Clock

Swann Sands – How Our Garden’s Grown

Caroline Parke – Pine Bluff

Jessica Ruffolo – First Vow

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Only Person of Colour at the Indie Hang

Angela Saini – Wanna Be You

Kodiak Arcade – No Reason to Change

Vicki Lovelee – Salted Fairy Dust

Marzia – Supermodel

Ekelle – Games (feat. Ervin Mitchell)

Chico Evangelista – Frutas & Linguas

Fiyin Obayan – Walking by Faith

Blessing Tangban – Prayer

ARK Identity – Bleed Out in the Night

Abacus Rings – My Robot Girlfriend

Mivule – Black Sugar

Sudha – Mother Ocean

Cloud Tangle – Godlike Masquerade

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL

See y’all next time!