no crap radio ver. 1.03 Oct. 5/24

Hiya
I’m back.
More scars but earned with honour.
Still standing.
Meaner than yesterday.
no crap radio survives in new versions. i’ve spent the last dozen years collecting music.
you’re going to hear lots of it. the amazing legacy that brilliant people have given us astounds me.
i’ve been playing music for 45 years and still find new genius in sometimes the simplest melody.
An unbroken language that has defined our humanness. The brilliance of a trumpet player in the 1930’s can be as inspired as a folk singer from the 60s or a dub artist of the 2000s.
I’m running everyday as I have heard Buddha is just over the next hill and I want to walk in his shadow. Good news, I came into an inheritance so I’m not grindingly poor like before. I earned the karma.
Not yet an ex hippie.
“The fear of death is more to be feared than death itself.” Publius Syrus a roman slave
Every week I promise you music you’ve never heard before along with lots of good stuff from 100 years of recorded sound. To me thelonious monk is the same as moby who’s the same as dylan who’s the same as prince. So… jazz, dub, folk, ambient, ska, punk, reggae and more styles than you’ve ever heard. music that mirrors it’s time.
Stuff like this:
dinahwashingtonfredneilhiphuntersandcollectorscoltraneyardbirdsannielennoxgracejonesagustuspabloanthineybheptoneshendrixkinksnewyorkdollsquicksilveranimalsdonovanhipgreatfuldeadbenwebsterjohnnywinterjturnermaraineymainlinextccanspkbeefheartsigurrusjoydivisionmorphinejohnhammondnicoenofripplennonetc…
Show 1 Ver. 1.03. Oct. 5/24
Irma Thomas. – soul of a man
Jackson Delta – my mistake
Chris Whitley – Dust radio
Brian Eno – by this river
Japan – width of a room
King Crimson – two hands
Single Gun Theory – wild blue seas
Muslimgauze – bhutto
Matt Good – Alabama Motel Room
Hunters and Collectors – scream who
Nine inch Nails – dead souls
Wild Wax Combo – hot rod from hell
Rockabilly Aces – wild wild moman
Blazing Haley – Train to nowhere
Killer Brew – I fell in love
Go getters – blitzkrieg bop
Offspring – the kids aren’t alright
Demics – 400 blows
Eddie and the hotrods – quit this town
Angelikc Upstarts – I’m an upstart
Alberto los trios paranoias – kill
Burning spear – Marcus Garvey
Heptons – suffering so
Melodians – river of Babylon
Johnny Clarke – move on to Babylon
Wailing souls – jah give his life
Ike & tina – 3 o’clock in the morning
T bone walker – stormy Monday
Willy Dixon – seventh son
Albert king – Born under a bad sign
Nostalgia 11 – 7 nation army
Said baba talibah – revolution
Merry Clayton – gimme shelter
“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”
Buddha