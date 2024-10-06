no crap radio ver. 1.03 Oct. 5/24

Hiya

I’m back.

More scars but earned with honour.

Still standing.

Meaner than yesterday.

no crap radio survives in new versions. i’ve spent the last dozen years collecting music.

you’re going to hear lots of it. the amazing legacy that brilliant people have given us astounds me.

i’ve been playing music for 45 years and still find new genius in sometimes the simplest melody.

An unbroken language that has defined our humanness. The brilliance of a trumpet player in the 1930’s can be as inspired as a folk singer from the 60s or a dub artist of the 2000s.

I’m running everyday as I have heard Buddha is just over the next hill and I want to walk in his shadow. Good news, I came into an inheritance so I’m not grindingly poor like before. I earned the karma.

Not yet an ex hippie.

This weeks recommended site. http://www.wisdomofchopra.com

“The fear of death is more to be feared than death itself.” Publius Syrus a roman slave

Every week I promise you music you’ve never heard before along with lots of good stuff from 100 years of recorded sound. To me thelonious monk is the same as moby who’s the same as dylan who’s the same as prince. So… jazz, dub, folk, ambient, ska, punk, reggae and more styles than you’ve ever heard. music that mirrors it’s time.

Stuff like this:

dinahwashingtonfredneilhiphuntersandcollectorscoltraneyardbirdsannielennoxgracejonesagustuspabloanthineybheptoneshendrixkinksnewyorkdollsquicksilveranimalsdonovanhipgreatfuldeadbenwebsterjohnnywinterjturnermaraineymainlinextccanspkbeefheartsigurrusjoydivisionmorphinejohnhammondnicoenofripplennonetc…

Show 1 Ver. 1.03. Oct. 5/24

Irma Thomas. – soul of a man

Jackson Delta – my mistake

Chris Whitley – Dust radio

Brian Eno – by this river

Japan – width of a room

King Crimson – two hands

Single Gun Theory – wild blue seas

Muslimgauze – bhutto

Matt Good – Alabama Motel Room

Hunters and Collectors – scream who

Nine inch Nails – dead souls

Wild Wax Combo – hot rod from hell

Rockabilly Aces – wild wild moman

Blazing Haley – Train to nowhere

Killer Brew – I fell in love

Go getters – blitzkrieg bop

Offspring – the kids aren’t alright

Demics – 400 blows

Eddie and the hotrods – quit this town

Angelikc Upstarts – I’m an upstart

Alberto los trios paranoias – kill

Burning spear – Marcus Garvey

Heptons – suffering so

Melodians – river of Babylon

Johnny Clarke – move on to Babylon

Wailing souls – jah give his life

Ike & tina – 3 o’clock in the morning

T bone walker – stormy Monday

Willy Dixon – seventh son

Albert king – Born under a bad sign

Nostalgia 11 – 7 nation army

Said baba talibah – revolution

Merry Clayton – gimme shelter

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

Buddha