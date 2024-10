A casual conversation about writing with Vanessa Ricci-Thode, co-founder of the KW Writer’s Alliance.

Today we discussed the importance of an editor and cover designer for unknown authors. We also read excerpts from our works.

Download: Readers-Delight-Episode-10-2024-10-6-1.mp3 (50MB, 50m19s, episode 10)

Readers DelightRSS