New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #48

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime throughout the week:
|Microbunny
|Where’s Home Now?
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Mette Juul
|On Dragon Wings – Single
|Jazz
|No
|The Mcbains
|The Mcbains
|Punk
|CanCon
|Ilya Osachuk
|The Answer
|Jazz
|No
|KC Armstrong
|I Don’t Care – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Osylver Beat Man
|Miss Understood – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|girl with dream
|Tell
|Pop
|CanCon
|KC is Lazy
|Cuckoo Bird Mother – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tim Razz
|Bird’s Eyes Too
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Shane Watt Bannd
|Looking at the World Through a Windshield
|Alternative
|CanCon
|S.G. Sinnicks
|Miss America 2.0 – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Petunia & the Vipers
|Loved in Vain – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Emily Millard
|Hazy Blue
|Folk
|Instrumentals are also available for every track
|CanCon
|Versa
|A Voyage / A Destination Part 2
|Alternative
|Single Edit of “Flew the Coop” is available
|CanCon
|iskwe
|Waves (Live at the Panoram) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Child Actress
|Just Fine Never Better – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Boneheads
|Feel the Light – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|W/FRNDS
|SOUTHERN DRAW(L) – Single
|Country
|Features Paige Penny
|CanCon
|The Dream Eaters
|CRUCIFIXX – Single
|Pop
|No
|Brock Geiger
|Lemonade – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Odd Marshall
|Nobody Wins – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|GROFF
|Baguette – Single
|Rock
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|Got It Over Here Man – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|If I Give It To You (Remixed) – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|They Don’t Know – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|Lose Yourself (House Remix) – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|My Own Lane – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Ze Nigro
|Silencio
|World
|No
|Witch Victim
|Witch Victim
|Rock
|CanCon
|Blind Mule
|Night Visions
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|Butta Talk – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Genevieve Marentette
|Songs of ’69
|Jazz
|Full album will be added on the 16th
|CanCon
|Vailhalen
|EP002
|Rock
|CanCon
|Daisy Veacock
|BOO! – Single
|Pop
|Radio Edit Available
|No
|Salvation Fleet
|Scars – Single
|Rock
|No
|Bathtub Cig
|Good Mourning, I Love You
|Pop
|No
|Michael Melia
|Waiting for Tomorrow
|Rock
|No
|Thelonius Garcia
|Marche Nocturne
|Classical
|CanCon
|Waltzburg
|Black Cat on Your Doormat
|Pop
|No
|Komodo
|Hell Go Rhythm
|Rock
|No
|Min Taka
|I Don’t Want To! – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Cosmic Crooner
|Never Wear Your Own Merch – Single
|Pop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Thelonius Garcia – Marche Nocturne
Ilya Osachuk – Lviv Perspective
Genevieve Marentette – Easy to Be Hard
Ze Nigro – Trnicheira
Microbunny – Lakeview in Sepia
Woke Up Yesterday – Dreamers
Tim Razz – A Song For My Younger Self
Osylver Beat Man – Miss Understood
Private Name Private Number – Butta Talk
Jaya Bremer – Apartment 4
Bathtub Cig – Marry Me
Child Actress – Fruit Flies
The Dream Eaters – CRUCIFIXX
Daisy Veacock – BOO!
Brock Geiger – Lemonade
Odd Marshall – Nobody Wins
W/FRNDS – SOUTHER DRAW(L) (feat. Paige Penny)
Kailan McGee – Just Like That
Perrin & Co. – Hellfire or Holy Water
S.G. Sinnicks – Miss America 2.0
Trevor McShane – Love In the Afternoon
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe – Satan is a Woman
KC Armstrong – I Don’t Care
The Boneheads – Feel the Light
The Mcbains – Invaders of the Deep
Witch Victim – I’m Alright, I’m Just a Little Tired
KC is Lazy – Cuckoo Bird Mother
Versa – Bury Me at Sea
Emily Millard – Blue Iris
Iskwe – Caught in the Waves
Mette Juul – On Dragon Wings
girl with dream – Calgary
Shane Watt Bannd – Salvation 24
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders – Gravity
See y’all next time!