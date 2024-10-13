New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #48

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime throughout the week:

Microbunny Where’s Home Now? Electronic CanCon Mette Juul On Dragon Wings – Single Jazz No The Mcbains The Mcbains Punk CanCon Ilya Osachuk The Answer Jazz No KC Armstrong I Don’t Care – Single Blues CanCon Osylver Beat Man Miss Understood – Single Hip Hop No girl with dream Tell Pop CanCon KC is Lazy Cuckoo Bird Mother – Single Folk CanCon Tim Razz Bird’s Eyes Too Hip Hop CanCon Shane Watt Bannd Looking at the World Through a Windshield Alternative CanCon S.G. Sinnicks Miss America 2.0 – Single Country CanCon Petunia & the Vipers Loved in Vain – Single Blues CanCon Emily Millard Hazy Blue Folk Instrumentals are also available for every track CanCon Versa A Voyage / A Destination Part 2 Alternative Single Edit of “Flew the Coop” is available CanCon iskwe Waves (Live at the Panoram) – Single Pop CanCon Child Actress Just Fine Never Better – EP Pop CanCon The Boneheads Feel the Light – Single Rock CanCon W/FRNDS SOUTHERN DRAW(L) – Single Country Features Paige Penny CanCon The Dream Eaters CRUCIFIXX – Single Pop No Brock Geiger Lemonade – Single Alternative CanCon Odd Marshall Nobody Wins – Single Alternative CanCon GROFF Baguette – Single Rock No AC Vini Vince Got It Over Here Man – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince If I Give It To You (Remixed) – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince They Don’t Know – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince Lose Yourself (House Remix) – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince My Own Lane – Single Hip Hop No Ze Nigro Silencio World No Witch Victim Witch Victim Rock CanCon Blind Mule Night Visions Alternative CanCon Private Name Private Number Butta Talk – Single Hip Hop CanCon Genevieve Marentette Songs of ’69 Jazz Full album will be added on the 16th CanCon Vailhalen EP002 Rock CanCon Daisy Veacock BOO! – Single Pop Radio Edit Available No Salvation Fleet Scars – Single Rock No Bathtub Cig Good Mourning, I Love You Pop No Michael Melia Waiting for Tomorrow Rock No Thelonius Garcia Marche Nocturne Classical CanCon Waltzburg Black Cat on Your Doormat Pop No Komodo Hell Go Rhythm Rock No Min Taka I Don’t Want To! – Single Alternative No Cosmic Crooner Never Wear Your Own Merch – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Thelonius Garcia – Marche Nocturne

Ilya Osachuk – Lviv Perspective

Genevieve Marentette – Easy to Be Hard

Ze Nigro – Trnicheira

Microbunny – Lakeview in Sepia

Woke Up Yesterday – Dreamers

Tim Razz – A Song For My Younger Self

Osylver Beat Man – Miss Understood

Private Name Private Number – Butta Talk

Jaya Bremer – Apartment 4

Bathtub Cig – Marry Me

Child Actress – Fruit Flies

The Dream Eaters – CRUCIFIXX

Daisy Veacock – BOO!

Brock Geiger – Lemonade

Odd Marshall – Nobody Wins

W/FRNDS – SOUTHER DRAW(L) (feat. Paige Penny)

Kailan McGee – Just Like That

Perrin & Co. – Hellfire or Holy Water

S.G. Sinnicks – Miss America 2.0

Trevor McShane – Love In the Afternoon

The Bobby Tenderloin Universe – Satan is a Woman

KC Armstrong – I Don’t Care

The Boneheads – Feel the Light

The Mcbains – Invaders of the Deep

Witch Victim – I’m Alright, I’m Just a Little Tired

KC is Lazy – Cuckoo Bird Mother

Versa – Bury Me at Sea

Emily Millard – Blue Iris

Iskwe – Caught in the Waves

Mette Juul – On Dragon Wings

girl with dream – Calgary

Shane Watt Bannd – Salvation 24

The Sensational Country Blues Wonders – Gravity

See y’all next time!