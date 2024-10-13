The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #48

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime throughout the week:

Microbunny Where’s Home Now? Electronic CanCon
Mette Juul On Dragon Wings – Single Jazz No
The Mcbains The Mcbains Punk CanCon
Ilya Osachuk The Answer Jazz No
KC Armstrong I Don’t Care – Single Blues CanCon
Osylver Beat Man Miss Understood – Single Hip Hop No
girl with dream Tell Pop CanCon
KC is Lazy Cuckoo Bird Mother – Single Folk CanCon
Tim Razz Bird’s Eyes Too Hip Hop CanCon
Shane Watt Bannd Looking at the World Through a Windshield Alternative CanCon
S.G. Sinnicks Miss America 2.0 – Single Country CanCon
Petunia & the Vipers Loved in Vain – Single Blues CanCon
Emily Millard Hazy Blue Folk Instrumentals are also available for every track CanCon
Versa A Voyage / A Destination Part 2 Alternative Single Edit of “Flew the Coop” is available CanCon
iskwe Waves (Live at the Panoram) – Single Pop CanCon
Child Actress Just Fine Never Better – EP Pop CanCon
The Boneheads Feel the Light – Single Rock CanCon
W/FRNDS SOUTHERN DRAW(L) – Single Country Features Paige Penny CanCon
The Dream Eaters CRUCIFIXX – Single Pop No
Brock Geiger Lemonade – Single Alternative CanCon
Odd Marshall Nobody Wins – Single Alternative CanCon
GROFF Baguette – Single Rock No
AC Vini Vince Got It Over Here Man – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince If I Give It To You (Remixed) – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince They Don’t Know – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince Lose Yourself (House Remix) – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince My Own Lane – Single Hip Hop No
Ze Nigro Silencio World No
Witch Victim Witch Victim Rock CanCon
Blind Mule Night Visions Alternative CanCon
Private Name Private Number Butta Talk – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Genevieve Marentette Songs of ’69 Jazz Full album will be added on the 16th CanCon
Vailhalen EP002 Rock CanCon
Daisy Veacock BOO! – Single Pop Radio Edit Available No
Salvation Fleet Scars – Single Rock No
Bathtub Cig Good Mourning, I Love You Pop No
Michael Melia Waiting for Tomorrow Rock No
Thelonius Garcia Marche Nocturne Classical CanCon
Waltzburg Black Cat on Your Doormat Pop No
Komodo Hell Go Rhythm Rock No
Min Taka I Don’t Want To! – Single Alternative No
Cosmic Crooner Never Wear Your Own Merch – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Thelonius Garcia – Marche Nocturne
Ilya Osachuk – Lviv Perspective
Genevieve Marentette – Easy to Be Hard
Ze Nigro – Trnicheira
Microbunny – Lakeview in Sepia
Woke Up Yesterday – Dreamers
Tim Razz – A Song For My Younger Self
Osylver Beat Man – Miss Understood
Private Name Private Number – Butta Talk
Jaya Bremer – Apartment 4
Bathtub Cig – Marry Me
Child Actress – Fruit Flies
The Dream Eaters – CRUCIFIXX
Daisy Veacock – BOO!
Brock Geiger – Lemonade
Odd Marshall – Nobody Wins
W/FRNDS – SOUTHER DRAW(L) (feat. Paige Penny)
Kailan McGee – Just Like That
Perrin & Co. – Hellfire or Holy Water
S.G. Sinnicks – Miss America 2.0
Trevor McShane – Love In the Afternoon
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe – Satan is a Woman
KC Armstrong – I Don’t Care
The Boneheads – Feel the Light
The Mcbains – Invaders of the Deep
Witch Victim – I’m Alright, I’m Just a Little Tired
KC is Lazy – Cuckoo Bird Mother
Versa – Bury Me at Sea
Emily Millard – Blue Iris
Iskwe – Caught in the Waves
Mette Juul – On Dragon Wings
girl with dream – Calgary
Shane Watt Bannd – Salvation 24
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders – Gravity

See y’all next time!

