So Old It’s New set for Monday, October 14, 2024

My track-by-track tales follow the bare-bones list.

1. John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Cold Turkey

2. The Marshall Tucker Band, Ramblin’

3. Nazareth, Kentucky Fried Blues

4. The Monks Bad Habits

5. The Monkees No Time

6. Warren Zevon, Boom Boom Mancini

7. The Rolling Stones, Long Long While

8. Neil Young, Birds

9. AC/DC, Let’s Get It Up

10. Peter Frampton, While My Guitar Gently Weeps

11. Cat Stevens, Foreigner Suite

12. Steely Dan, Two Against Nature

13. John Lee Hooker, John L’s House Rent Boogie/One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

14. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lend A Helpin’ Hand

15. Funkadelic, Wars Of Armaggedon

16. Bruce Springsteen, Drive All Night

1. John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Cold Turkey . . . Nothing to do with Thanksgiving, of course, it’s a harrowing track about withdrawal from addiction, specifically in this case heroin addiction, but I figured I’d play something turkey-related on this Canadian Thanksgiving Monday/weekend and this is the first song that occurred to me. Plus, well, I like it. Apologies if it may be in poor taste but hey, lighten up, maybe Lennon was really writing about turkey leftovers in the fridge. 🙂

Released in October of 1969 under the moniker of the Plastic Ono Band, it features Beatle Ringo on drums, Eric Clapton on guitar and longtime Beatles’ associate Klaus Voorman, who designed the cover art for the Revolver album and played on a total of 10 solo albums spread amongst Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, on bass. It was the first single Lennon ever released under his sole songwriting credit. He had released Give Peace A Chance earlier that year while still, as he was when Cold Turkey came out, with The Beatles but Give Peace A Chance was at first credited as a Lennon-McCartney tune, later changed to just Lennon. According to The Love You Make, one of the 67 million books available on The Beatles, Lennon offered Cold Turkey as a possible Beatles single but Paul McCartney took one listen and said no, to which, according to the book, Lennon replied “well, bugger you” and released it as a Plastic Ono Band song. A great song, regardless.

2. The Marshall Tucker Band, Ramblin’ . . . Five minutes and seven seconds worth of southern fried boogie from the band likely best known for their hit single Can’t You See which, like Ramblin’, was released on the group’s self-titled debut album in 1973.

3. Nazareth, Kentucky Fried Blues . . . Pulsating dirty, bluesy jam from the Expect No Mercy album, 1977.

4. The Monks Bad Habits . . . Title cut from the 1979 album which yielded the hit single, at least in the UK, Nice Legs Shame About Her Face which ascended to No. 19. But that was only one of many catchy songs on an album that achieved its greatest success in Canada where Drugs In My Pocket was a top 20 hit while songs like Johnny B. Rotten, especially, and Love In Stereo and Ain’t Gettin’ Any got significant airplay. One of my college days/daze albums/memories.

5. The Monkees No Time . . . Always liked this short and sweet rocker, Micky Dolenz on lead vocals, from the time my older sister brought home the Headquarters album, released in 1967.

6. Warren Zevon, Boom Boom Mancini . . . I seem to be playing a fair bit of Zevon of late, he came up again because I was watching some old boxing matches over the weekend and Ray (Boom Boom) Mancini was involved in one of the bouts I came across. From Zevon’s 1987 album Sentimental Hygiene, with members of R.E.M. – drummer Bill Berry, guitarist Peter Buck and bassist Mike Mills – providing instrumental backup on most of the tunes.

7. The Rolling Stones, Long Long While . . . A nice ballad B-side to Paint It Black in the UK. A rare occasion at that time, 1966, when the Stones, who had been writing songs like Under My Thumb as putdowns of women, took the opposite approach with lyrics like “I was so wrong girl and you were right.” Yet in North America, the B-side to Paint It Black was Stupid Girl, which also appeared on both the UK and North American versions of the Aftemath album. Long Long While first came out on an album in 1972 on the More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) compilation and 1989’s The Singles Collection – The London Years which features every Stones single and accompanying B-side during the band’s time with Decca Records in the UK and its North American cousin London Records.

8. Neil Young, Birds . . . Beautiful ballad from Young’s 1970 album After The Goldrush, a song covered by Linda Ronstadt on her self-titled third solo album, released in 1972.

9. AC/DC Let’s Get It Up . . . A genre switch from the beautiful ballads to AC/DC’s ‘filth’, as described by lead singer Brian Johnson of the track released on the followup to Back In Black, 1981’s For Those About To Rock We Salute You album which I’d been playing in the car, so the CD was handy and here it is. “Filth, pure filth. We’re a filthy band,” Johnson told UK publication Kerrang! Filthy good, I say.

10. Peter Frampton, While My Guitar Gently Weeps . . . As someone on YouTube commented, Frampton honors George Harrison with his take on The Beatles’ classic. Frampton’s seven-minute version of what was originally a shade under five-minute tune appeared on his 2003 album Now.

11. Cat Stevens, Foreigner Suite . . . Imagine, you’re to that point largely known for tight hit singles like Moonshadow, Peace Train, Wild World and Morning Has Broken and then . . . you lead off your next album, 1973’s Foreigner, with an 18-plus minute epic that was the whole of side one of the original vinyl, perhaps risking alienating those who might not cotton to lengthy songs, at least before they listen to it. Once you tune in, it’s a wonderful trip through changing tempos, always interesting, never boring, even leaves you wishing it wouldn’t end. Truly a sweet suite.

12. Steely Dan, Two Against Nature . . . Funky, jazzy title cut from Steely Dan’s 2000 album release that marked Donald Fagen and Walter Becker’s first full album collaboration since 1980’s Gaucho. In between, the duo had reunited for a tour in the early 1990s that resulted in the 1995 live album Alive In America.

13. John Lee Hooker, John L’s House Rent Boogie/One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer . . . Two separate Hooker tunes, House Rent Boogie from 1950 and One Bourbon from 1966 that I’m weaving together, as George Thorogood did, simply calling the combined song One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer on his self-titled 1977 debut album. Hooker wrote House Rent Boogie and is credited as writing One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer on most compilations and its parent studio album, The Real Folk Blues. The song, originally written by American bluesman Rudy Toombs as One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer, was recorded and released by R & B singer Amos Milburn in 1953. Hooker revised it, adapted and added some lyrics and dialogue, in short, Hookerized it, in the words of biographer Charles Shaar Murray in his book Boogie Man: The Adventures of John Lee Hooker In The American Twentieth Century. Then Thorogood Thorogoodized it further. Toombs is credited as the writer on the 1991 Hooker compilation The Ultimate Collection 1948-1990.

14. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lend A Helpin’ Hand . . . Fiery up tempo track recorded in 1971 at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Alabama with an early version of Skynyrd that included Rickey Medlocke, since 1996 one of the reconstituted post-plane crash band’s guitarists, on drums. The song was originally released on the compilation Skynyrd’s First And . . . Last which came out in 1978, a year after the tragedy, by which time Medlocke had long since left to front Blackfoot, which he had helped form in 1969. Skynyrd’s First And . . . Last was expanded and reissued in 1998 as Skynyrd’s First: The Complete Muscle Shoals Album. It’s a nice package that includes original versions of well-known songs like Free Bird, Gimme Three Steps, I Ain’t The One and others that were recorded a year or two before Skynyrd’s 1973 debut album, plus other previously-unreleased songs, some featuring Medlocke on lead vocals instead of Ronnie Van Zant.

15. Funkadelic, Wars Of Armaggedon . . . Extended funk rock guitar workout featuring the late great Eddie Hazel, from 1970’s Maggot Brain, the title cut of which is also a Hazel showcase but I’ve played it before, relatively recently, so decided to go in another direction this time. The whole album is worthwhile listening.

16. Bruce Springsteen, Drive All Night . . . A lengthy lament to lost love with a typically great saxophone solo from The Big Man, Clarence Clemons. From The River album, 1980.