Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 84, 10/12/24

Leave a comment

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/RadioNowhere241012Episode84.mp3, 57m44s, 79.0 MBytes

Softly as in a Morning Sunrise Moreira Chonguiça & Manu Dibango
Couldn’t Be Any Worse Young Novelist
In the Waiting Line Henry Binns/Sam Hardaker/Zero 7
Wilder (We’re Chained) Brandi Carlile
21 Moon Water Bon Iver
Sweet & Bitter Junip
Redemption Day Sheryl Crow, Johnny Cash
On the Border Al Stewart
The Mummers’ Dance Loreena McKennitt
Nobody Knows That Kat Edmonson
Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out Derek And The Dominos
Lake Marie John Prine
Planks and Marietta Tania Joy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.