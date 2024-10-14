Radio Nowhere Episode 84, 10/12/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/RadioNowhere241012Episode84.mp3, 57m44s, 79.0 MBytes
|Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
|Moreira Chonguiça & Manu Dibango
|Couldn’t Be Any Worse
|Young Novelist
|In the Waiting Line
|Henry Binns/Sam Hardaker/Zero 7
|Wilder (We’re Chained)
|Brandi Carlile
|21 Moon Water
|Bon Iver
|Sweet & Bitter
|Junip
|Redemption Day
|Sheryl Crow, Johnny Cash
|On the Border
|Al Stewart
|The Mummers’ Dance
|Loreena McKennitt
|Nobody Knows That
|Kat Edmonson
|Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
|Derek And The Dominos
|Lake Marie
|John Prine
|Planks and Marietta
|Tania Joy