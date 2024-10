New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #50

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Maverick Smith With Friends & Imperfections Rock No Perrin & Co. Red Lips and Red Letters – Single Country CanCon Randy Hoexter Tomorrowsville Jazz No Angell & Crane Angell & Crane Jazz CanCon The Ashley Sisters Everything Changes – Single Country CanCon Brad Strang Featuring Country CanCon Kat Krys Times Three – Single Country CanCon Vitalia molly – Single Pop CanCon oH! The Greatest – Single R&B CanCon Fingerless Monster – Single Rock No Charles Szczepanek Facets of Love New Age No David Ward The Northern Lights Country CanCon/KWCon Erik Knear Dying – Single Rock No Bad Tractor Inland Sea Country CanCon Jade Turner Marion – Single Folk CanCon Kalya Ramu Trio Jazz CanCon Movieland I Relate – Single Rock CanCon Norwegian Soft Kitten America #1 – Single Rock No Nicky Lawrence Ugly Black Woman Soul CanCon Duke & Goldie Duke & Goldie Folk CanCon The Goddamsels Better Than – Single Country CanCon The Goddamsels Same Damn Thing Country NSFR CanCon Uncle G Where I’m From Folk CanCon Darline Desca Do Me – Single Pop No AV & the Inner City Lion at the Gate – Single R&B CanCon The Rubber Thongs Cool as You – Single Rock No Tony Williams Music Man – Single Singer-Songwriter No Elena Erin Only Kink I Haven’t Tried – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon Sophie van Hasselt Werewolf – Single Pop No multibeat Channel Island Electronic No Sickantricko Rolling Stones – Single Hip Hop No ok cuddle unless they bring back lobotomies for women I’m detransitioning – single Pop No Trena Broke Free – Single Country CanCon Ollee Owens Nowhere to Hide Blues CanCon T. Thomason Tenderness Indie Rock CanCon David Voss & Chick Boyd Devil Girl Alternative NSFR CanCon Various Artists Musicworks 149 Pop CanCon Tarzan Grip Lobotomy Punk No You Might Be Sleeping Norway – Single Rock Guelph CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

David Ward – Halfway to Revelstoke

Jason Kirkness – My Vegas

Brandon Royer – Good Times

Perrin & Co. – Red Lips & Red Letters

Brad Strang – Sweet Prairie Winds (feat. Laurie Rathier)

The Ashley Sisters – Everything Changes (Nashville Version)

Kat Krys – Times Three

The Goddamsels – Better Than

Maverick Smith – Health and Politics

The Discarded – Testify!

Movieland – I Relate

Norwegian Soft Kitten – America #1

Canadian Thrash Cartel – The Reaper’s Gaze

Buzz Hummer – Never Get It Right

Spark Rocca – Goodmeow

Ryan Christopher Parks – I’m Watching a Low-Scoring Baseball Game at the Applebee’s on West Kettleman in Lodi. How is Your Tuesday Afternoon Going?

Blind Mule – Unemployment

Nicky Lawrence – Young Ones

AV & the Inner City – Lion at the Gate

Justine Tyrell – Last

oH! – The Greatest

Vitalia – molly

Darline Desca – Do Me

Elena Erin – Only Kink I Haven’t Tried

Siri Neel – Drawn Like a Magnet

Belligerent Goat – From Where I Stand (The Unknowns)

King Bee & the Stingers – Don’t Move So Fast

Petunia & the Vipers – Loved in Vain

Fingerless – Monster

Numberonesun – Over Again

T. Thomason – Dirty Thoughts

Uncle G – Left on Read

Jade Turner – Marion

Michael Melia – Without a Trace

See y’all next time!