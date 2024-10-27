NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.79 OCT.26/24

From punky power pop to symphonic interpretations of Philip Glass all in two hours. Only here at no crap.
Glimpse of the true face of slum level poverty just next road over on Beasley St, a call out to King Selasse, proof Iggy won’t never die and complex rhythm patterns from the desert.
A mid career billy holiday and the same song done by Kelly lee Evens with a Louis Jorden for fun. From sometime in the fifties (lots of his music developed into rock and roll believe it or not).
This weeks movie. THX 1138 with Robert Duvall. The Future is Here.
Coming soon. The bestest news. Yup, all internet fresh and mostly believable. Honest.
This weeks recommended site. https://www.azquotes.com. Wisdom in one or two sentences. A fascinating technique for increasing intelligence is by reading a quote a day.
Your greatest weapon is your enemy’s mind. Buddha
I’ve been creative all of my life and it feels nice being back here at the station doing creative stuff. Artists are usually more concerned with being creative than having money.
Bowie – look back in anger
Peaches – search and destroy
Call – turn a blind eye
X – identity
YYY – tick
Chris Spedding – hurt by love
Beat generation – highway 61
Bob Segar – nutbush city limits
Steve ray Vaughan – if the house is rockin
Colin James – breaking up the house.
David Wilcox – hot hot papa.
Jerry Lee Lewis – rock and roll
John Cooper Clarke – Beasley st.
Graham Parker – Here it comes again
Johnny Cash – won’t back down
Augustus Pablo – Chant to King Selassi
Black uhuru – dreadlock pallbearer
Heptones – cool rasta
Muslimgauze – Bhutto
Empty quarter – Black Sage
Eric Random – one mans trash.
Loop guru – Soulless
Oscar Peterson – baby ain’t I good to you
Billy Holiday – love me or leave me
Louis Jorden – is you is or is you ain’t my baby
Kelly lee evans – love me or leave me
Album leaf – outer banks
Moby – look back in
Bjork – hyper ballad
Cure – to wish impossible things
In the Nursery – Judgement of Paris
Kronos Quartet – 2 short Philip Glass pieces from Mishima
Lastly, fundraising time is coming up and as always if you can donate your cash, ides or time we would appreciate it. We’re not here without you.
“The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true.” Oppenheimer