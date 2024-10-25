A picture of the front of Kitchener City hall. Several people are out in the yellow and orange muskoka chairs that are in the public space in front of the gray main entrance to city hall. The text: "Kitchener City Hall" is on the front of the overhang above the main entrances which are highlighted by 6 large columns that extend trough to the second level before thinning and extending to hold a roof.
CKMS Community News, Shows

CKMS News -2024-10-25- New sanitary master plan aims to keep the sewage flowing through Kitchener

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – The city of Kitchener’s new integrated sanitary master plan has been officially implemented and with over 800km of sewers, 23 pumping stations, 1300 maintenance holes, and a growing population, the city is reminding residents to watch what they put down the drains. 

In a recent press release, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said “the integrated sanitary master plan ensures that we can reliably meet the needs of Kitchener residents today and in the future. I encourage everyone to help us keep maintenance costs as low as possible and disruptions infrequent by only flushing or pouring suitable material down our pipes.”

This show features an interview with Nick Gollan, the Manager of Planning and Programs for Sanitary and Stormwater Utilities in the city of Kitchener. Gollan discusses the new sanitary master plan, the “3 p’s” for flushing, and the maintenance required to keep the system, which includes some infrastructure nearing 100 years old, flowing.

