CKMS Community Connections for 27 September 2024 with Kylie Fox, Paige Warner, and Lori Yates, and Tony Salomone of the Saskatones

Show Notes
The Gold Dust Women
Bob Jonkman talks to Lori Yates, Kylie Fox, and Paige Warner on the phone about their concert this evening at the Midnight Run.
The interview starts at XXmXXs.
Online:
- Lori Yates: https://loriyates.com/
- Kylie Fox: https://kyliefox.ca/
- Paige Warner: https://www.paigewarner.ca/
Upcoming Events
-
Midnight Run Cafe
- When: 8:00pm on Friday 27 September 2024
- Where: Midnight Run Cafe
- Location: 84D King Street North, Waterloo Map 1
- Tickets: https://www.getoffthebusconcerts.com/golddustwomen (for upcoming concerts, too!)
Tony Salomone of the Saskatones
Bob talks with Tony Salomone of the Saskatones in the studio about their concert tomorrow at Jane Bond.
The interview begins at 30m38s.
Online:
- Twitter (X): The Saskatones (@saskatones) | Twitter
- Facebook: The Saskatones (@saskatones) | Facebook
- YouTube: The Saskatones | YouTube
- Bandcamp: The Saskatones | Bandcamp
-
Spotify: The Saskatones | Spotify
Upcoming Events
-
Jane Bond
- When: 2:00pm on Saturday 28 September 2023
- Where: The Jane Bond
- Location: 5 Princess Street West, Waterloo Map 2
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-27-episode170.mp3 (52MB, 56m39s, episode 170)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m50s
|Solar Wind
|
Mercury
|The Saskatones
|2m57s
|Paige Warner, Kylie Fox, and Lori Yates are in a hurry to get to the Midnight Run, so Bob interviews them first.
|4m08s
|Touring together, but as individuals, not a group. Kiley tells us how the three got together. Paige tells us about the logistics of the tour. Will they ever form a band? Unlikely, but they might play together tonight…
|8m03s
|Kylie Fox tells us about her new album, Sequoia and the song Alberta.
|9m44s
|Alberta
|
Sequoia
|Kylie Fox
|14m02s
|Bob discovers the name Gold Dust Women on the tour website. Lori Yates explains where the name comes from, and gives some background on her career. Bob and Lori talk about the poor income to musicians from streaming services, and instead buying merch and CDs directly from artists, and going to concerts.
|18m29s
|Lori tells us about Rage Within Me.
|19m30s
|Rage Within Me
|
Matador
|Lori Yates
|23m00s
|Paige Warner tells us about her new album, and the song Stockholm Syndrome.
|27m52s
|Stockholm Syndrome
|
Bitter/Sweet
|Paige Warner
|30m35s
|Welcoming Tony Salomone back to CKMS-FM; he was a DJ in the ‘oughts. Talking about the variety of music in Waterloo Region. Tony tells us the history of The Saskatones. The band existed for decades, but came together during the pandemic, wrote new music, and are now performing
|34m57s
|The Saskatones implies they’re from Saskatoon, but the name is mostly a gag, a fake band with fake personas, they’re actually from Kitchener. Tony has always loved surf music, and tells us how that happened. There’s a wave of surf revival. The album Mercury is about planet Mercury, and they’re working their way through all the planets. Each album will be proportional to the size of the planet; Pluto will be really short. Tony originally wrote the music for Mercury, but the other band members changed their bass and drum parts w
|44m23s
|Icy Ghost Craters
|
Mercury
|The Saskatones
|45m32s
|Tony tells us about their upcoming concert. It’s the first time the band has played together! Jane Bond has been around since about 1995, about the same time as Ethel’s Lounge. Tony tells us the history of the iconic sign.
|48m47s
|More about the concert at Jane Bond — it’s an all-ages, afternoon show. Tony tells us about the other acts. There are only three songs on the album Mercury but they have an hour to fill. That’s OK, The Saskatones also play music about Godzilla movies.
|53m22
|Tony introduces the last track, Mariner 10.
|54m32s
|Mariner 10
|
Mercury
|The Saskatones
|56m11s
|End credits.
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 27 September 2024 (220 MB)
Photo Gallery
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.