CKMS Community Connections for 27 September 2024 with Kylie Fox, Paige Warner, and Lori Yates, and Tony Salomone of the Saskatones

Show Notes



The Gold Dust Women



Bob Jonkman talks to Lori Yates, Kylie Fox, and Paige Warner on the phone about their concert this evening at the Midnight Run.

The interview starts at XXmXXs.

Online:



Lori Yates : https://loriyates.com/

: https://loriyates.com/ Kylie Fox : https://kyliefox.ca/

: https://kyliefox.ca/ Paige Warner: https://www.paigewarner.ca/

Upcoming Events



Midnight Run Cafe

When : 8:00pm on Friday 27 September 2024 Where : Midnight Run Cafe Location : 84D King Street North, Waterloo Map 1 Tickets : https://www.getoffthebusconcerts.com/golddustwomen (for upcoming concerts, too!)







Tony Salomone of the Saskatones



Bob talks with Tony Salomone of the Saskatones in the studio about their concert tomorrow at Jane Bond.

The interview begins at 30m38s.

Online:



Upcoming Events



Jane Bond

When : 2:00pm on Saturday 28 September 2023 Where : The Jane Bond Location : 5 Princess Street West, Waterloo Map 2



Podcast



https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/ckms-community-connections-2024-09-27-episode170.mp3

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-27-episode170.mp3 (52MB, 56m39s, episode 170)

Index



Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m50s Solar Wind

Mercury The Saskatones 2m57s Paige Warner, Kylie Fox, and Lori Yates are in a hurry to get to the Midnight Run, so Bob interviews them first. 4m08s Touring together, but as individuals, not a group. Kiley tells us how the three got together. Paige tells us about the logistics of the tour. Will they ever form a band? Unlikely, but they might play together tonight… 8m03s Kylie Fox tells us about her new album, Sequoia and the song Alberta. 9m44s Alberta

Sequoia Kylie Fox 14m02s Bob discovers the name Gold Dust Women on the tour website. Lori Yates explains where the name comes from, and gives some background on her career. Bob and Lori talk about the poor income to musicians from streaming services, and instead buying merch and CDs directly from artists, and going to concerts. 18m29s Lori tells us about Rage Within Me. 19m30s Rage Within Me

Matador Lori Yates 23m00s Paige Warner tells us about her new album, and the song Stockholm Syndrome. 27m52s Stockholm Syndrome

Bitter/Sweet Paige Warner 30m35s Welcoming Tony Salomone back to CKMS-FM; he was a DJ in the ‘oughts. Talking about the variety of music in Waterloo Region. Tony tells us the history of The Saskatones. The band existed for decades, but came together during the pandemic, wrote new music, and are now performing 34m57s The Saskatones implies they’re from Saskatoon, but the name is mostly a gag, a fake band with fake personas, they’re actually from Kitchener. Tony has always loved surf music, and tells us how that happened. There’s a wave of surf revival. The album Mercury is about planet Mercury, and they’re working their way through all the planets. Each album will be proportional to the size of the planet; Pluto will be really short. Tony originally wrote the music for Mercury, but the other band members changed their bass and drum parts w 44m23s Icy Ghost Craters

Mercury The Saskatones 45m32s Tony tells us about their upcoming concert. It’s the first time the band has played together! Jane Bond has been around since about 1995, about the same time as Ethel’s Lounge. Tony tells us the history of the iconic sign. 48m47s More about the concert at Jane Bond — it’s an all-ages, afternoon show. Tony tells us about the other acts. There are only three songs on the album Mercury but they have an hour to fill. That’s OK, The Saskatones also play music about Godzilla movies. 53m22 Tony introduces the last track, Mariner 10. 54m32s Mariner 10

Mercury The Saskatones 56m11s End credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video







Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 27 September 2024 (220 MB)

Photo Gallery



Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.