CKMS Community Connections for 27 September 2024 with Kylie Fox, Paige Warner, and Lori Yates, and Tony Salomone of the Saskatones

Show Notes

Three women, all smiling at the camera
Paige Warner, Lori Yates, Kylie Fox

The Gold Dust Women

Bob Jonkman talks to Lori Yates, Kylie Fox, and Paige Warner on the phone about their concert this evening at the Midnight Run.

The interview starts at XXmXXs.

Online:

Upcoming Events


Tony Salomone, a man smiling off-camera, wearing a red baseball cap, sitting at a microphone with a CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo label
Tony Salomone

Tony Salomone of the Saskatones

Bob talks with Tony Salomone of the Saskatones in the studio about their concert tomorrow at Jane Bond.

The interview begins at 30m38s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

  • Jane Bond
    • When: 2:00pm on Saturday 28 September 2023
    • Where: The Jane Bond
    • Location: 5 Princess Street West, Waterloo Map 2

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-27-episode170.mp3 (52MB, 56m39s, episode 170)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m50s Solar Wind The Saskatones | Mercury (three beige aliens with their backs towards the camera are looking at a galactic cloud in the background)
Mercury 		The Saskatones
2m57s Paige Warner, Kylie Fox, and Lori Yates are in a hurry to get to the Midnight Run, so Bob interviews them first.
4m08s Touring together, but as individuals, not a group. Kiley tells us how the three got together. Paige tells us about the logistics of the tour. Will they ever form a band? Unlikely, but they might play together tonight…
8m03s Kylie Fox tells us about her new album, Sequoia and the song Alberta.
9m44s Alberta Kylie Fox Sequoia (A photo of a woman with long windswept hair wearing a winter coat facing to the left. The album border is light purple, and there is a light purple wash over the photo)
Sequoia 		Kylie Fox
14m02s Bob discovers the name Gold Dust Women on the tour website. Lori Yates explains where the name comes from, and gives some background on her career. Bob and Lori talk about the poor income to musicians from streaming services, and instead buying merch and CDs directly from artists, and going to concerts.
18m29s Lori tells us about Rage Within Me.
19m30s Rage Within Me Club Matador Dancing (sepia toned photo of the Matador sign from the after-hours club made famous in Leonard Cohen's song "Closing Time")
Matador 		Lori Yates
23m00s Paige Warner tells us about her new album, and the song Stockholm Syndrome.
27m52s Stockholm Syndrome Stockholm Syndrome (photo of Paige Warner, a woman with long blonde hair wearing an off-the-shoulder print dress. She is holding up a hand to shade her face from the sun; her hand is wearing a long white glove)
Bitter/Sweet 		Paige Warner
30m35s Welcoming Tony Salomone back to CKMS-FM; he was a DJ in the ‘oughts. Talking about the variety of music in Waterloo Region. Tony tells us the history of The Saskatones. The band existed for decades, but came together during the pandemic, wrote new music, and are now performing
34m57s The Saskatones implies they’re from Saskatoon, but the name is mostly a gag, a fake band with fake personas, they’re actually from Kitchener. Tony has always loved surf music, and tells us how that happened. There’s a wave of surf revival. The album Mercury is about planet Mercury, and they’re working their way through all the planets. Each album will be proportional to the size of the planet; Pluto will be really short. Tony originally wrote the music for Mercury, but the other band members changed their bass and drum parts w
44m23s Icy Ghost Craters The Saskatones | Mercury (three beige aliens with their backs towards the camera are looking at a galactic cloud in the background)
Mercury 		The Saskatones
45m32s Tony tells us about their upcoming concert. It’s the first time the band has played together! Jane Bond has been around since about 1995, about the same time as Ethel’s Lounge. Tony tells us the history of the iconic sign.
48m47s More about the concert at Jane Bond — it’s an all-ages, afternoon show. Tony tells us about the other acts. There are only three songs on the album Mercury but they have an hour to fill. That’s OK, The Saskatones also play music about Godzilla movies.
53m22 Tony introduces the last track, Mariner 10.
54m32s Mariner 10 The Saskatones | Mercury (three beige aliens with their backs towards the camera are looking at a galactic cloud in the background)
Mercury 		The Saskatones
56m11s End credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 27 September 2024 (220 MB)

Photo Gallery

Three women on stage, two holding microphones, with the centre woman playing guitar.
Paige Warner, Kylie Fox, and Lori Yates, “The Gold Dust Women” at the Midnight Run Cafe

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

