A picture of the front of the region of Waterloo building at 20 Weber St E in Kitchener. The white 4 story late-brutalist building with symmetrical widowed walls, has a top duck bill over the front entrance of the building, which is in the centre. At the front of the picture there is a white slab sign with gray blocks with the address in white text "20 Weber Street East". The Region of Waterloo logo is above the gray block. There are leaves on the ground and a path leading to the front doors from the sidewalk. Several rees are partially visible. Photo: dan kellar
CKMS Community News, Newsroom, Shows

CKMS News -2024-10-25- New public health clinic opens in downtown Kitchener

Leave a comment

CKMS News -2024-10-25- New public health clinic opens in downtown Kitchener

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – A new public health clinic in downtown Kitchener is offering services to regional residents.  The new location at 20 Weber St E, is one of several regional services that has moved into the former courthouse building, adding to an emerging regional services hub in a central and accessible location. According to Region of Waterloo Public Health, appointments at the new location have been booking up daily.

The new site offers vaccines and sexual health services and will be adding other services, such as a breastfeeding clinic through November and into the winter. Residents can book an appointment through an online portal or by contacting the site by phone at 519-575-4400. 

CKMS News spoke with Amber White, the manager of clinical services with Region of Waterloo Public Health.  White discussed the services offered, the impetus for the new location and she mentioned the “grand opening” event for the new location in January.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.