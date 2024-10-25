CKMS News -2024-10-25- New public health clinic opens in downtown Kitchener

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – A new public health clinic in downtown Kitchener is offering services to regional residents. The new location at 20 Weber St E, is one of several regional services that has moved into the former courthouse building, adding to an emerging regional services hub in a central and accessible location. According to Region of Waterloo Public Health, appointments at the new location have been booking up daily.

The new site offers vaccines and sexual health services and will be adding other services, such as a breastfeeding clinic through November and into the winter. Residents can book an appointment through an online portal or by contacting the site by phone at 519-575-4400.

CKMS News spoke with Amber White, the manager of clinical services with Region of Waterloo Public Health. White discussed the services offered, the impetus for the new location and she mentioned the “grand opening” event for the new location in January.