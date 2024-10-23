CKMS Community News, Newsroom, Shows

CKMS News -2024-10-23- The Kitchen KW serving up fresh support for local musicians

1 Comment

CKMS News -2024-10-23- The Kitchen KW serving up fresh support for local musicians

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – The Kitchen KW has been busy since opening their new studio and creators space in downtown Kitchener on October 1st.  While the company has been organising hip-hop shows since March 2024, the new space will further integrate the organization with local music scenes through a dedicated studio, low-cost artistic development and production assistance, and monthly workshops.

The new studio is located at 44 Gaukel, a city of Kitchener owned space which is operated by ArtsBuild Ontario. For the Kitchen KW, the new space gives more options for local hip-hop artists to emerge in a city which is often dominated by singer-song-writer and rock acts. 

This show features an interview with The Kitchen KW CEO Aiden Rusten, who is known in the locally as AJ.  AJ speaks about the company he co-founded, the first month in the new studio, and how The Kitchen KW is working to expand the local hip-hop scene.

Three people standing in front of a black and white checkerboard wall in The Kitchen KW's studio at 44 Gaukel. On the wall there is a framed record picture and and the word "billboard". AJ is on the right of the picture wearing a black spyder touque, a camo sweater, a white shirt, and a gold necklace. Beside him is a man in a black touque and a grey sweatshirt, and his hands covering most of his face. Beside him a man with flowing brown hair and a red sweatshirt. Behind the three on a desk, there is some musical equipment including a speaker and a piano keyboard.
Photo: Courtesy of the The Kitchen KW
A picture of a person at a laptop, beside a mixing board and infront of a speaker. In the background there is a checkerboard wall with white paint and black noise chillers. The person at the desk is in a black sweater and a black hat.
Photo: Courtesy of the The Kitchen KW

One thought on “CKMS News -2024-10-23- The Kitchen KW serving up fresh support for local musicians”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.