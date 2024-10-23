CKMS News -2024-10-23- The Kitchen KW serving up fresh support for local musicians

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – The Kitchen KW has been busy since opening their new studio and creators space in downtown Kitchener on October 1st. While the company has been organising hip-hop shows since March 2024, the new space will further integrate the organization with local music scenes through a dedicated studio, low-cost artistic development and production assistance, and monthly workshops.

The new studio is located at 44 Gaukel, a city of Kitchener owned space which is operated by ArtsBuild Ontario. For the Kitchen KW, the new space gives more options for local hip-hop artists to emerge in a city which is often dominated by singer-song-writer and rock acts.

This show features an interview with The Kitchen KW CEO Aiden Rusten, who is known in the locally as AJ. AJ speaks about the company he co-founded, the first month in the new studio, and how The Kitchen KW is working to expand the local hip-hop scene.