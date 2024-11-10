New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #52

What’s up, y’all? I’ve been adding more music to Libretime, like always — check the list:

Satellite Birdhouse So Long – Single Folk CanCon Louisiana Child Cocaine Cowboy – Single Rock No Ghost Town Minstrels 100 Year Storm – Single Country CanCon Ghost Town Minstrels Go’n Crazy – Single Country CanCon Sadie Fine & Jacob Sartorius Wish You All the Worst – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No Braden Rozman Cherry Blossom – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Mushroom Philosophy Clean Living Punk CanCon Taylor Curtis Transient Rock CanCon Icarus Phoenix Feel – Single Alternative Explicit and Clean Versions Available No ELOHRIA Panduan – Single Rock No Engage Guitar Strings/Mirage – Single Folk CanCon Charles Szczepanek Mary, Did You Know? – Single New Age / Christmas No Charles Szczepanek In the Bleak Midwinter – Single New Age / Christmas No Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter Ave Maria – Single New Age / Christmas No Suzanne Lanford & Crystal Powers Still Still Still – Single New Age / Christmas No Blackmore’s Night Winter Carols Pop / Christmas No Erik Lankin Aloft on Broken Wings – Single Classical CanCon Kristen Anzelc Scars – Single Pop CanCon David Jane Garden Out Back – Single Alternative CanCon Oba Could Have – Single Alternative CanCon Sarah Swire Tight! – Single Folk CanCon Jackie and her brother Happy Shadows – Single Pop CanCon Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen The Way We Roll – Single Folk CanCon Sleepkit Camp Emotion Rock CanCon Christophe Elie A Soldiers Face – Single Folk CanCon Christophe Elie Columbia – Single Folk CanCon Christophe Elie Trump Tweets On – Single Folk CanCon Christophe Elie Bridging Borders Folk CanCon Christophe Elie Deepest Shade of Blue Folk CanCon Frolin Peaceful Reflections No Plumes Many Moons Away Pop No Chasing the Sunshine Faker Rock CanCon Ryan Dsouza Angel Full of Lies – Single Rock CanCon Ryan Dsouza Feel the Breeze – Single Pop CanCon Ryan Dsouza In Another Life – Single Pop CanCon Ryan Dsouza Whats Behind Da Rainbow – Single Reggae CanCon miufly What I Told U – Single Pop CanCon The Young Scones The Muse – Single Rock CanCon Yufu Honey If You’re Extra – Single Dance No Zachary Friedrich Christmastime Is Here Singer-Songwriter / Christmas No Amelie Patterson Napoleon Folk CanCon Wreckless Harbour Step Lightly (Side A) Folk CanCon 3AM Home’s Here Rock No Marlon Hove The Dusty Streets of Njube Pop No Sean Bienhaus Live at Supercrawl Alternative CanCon Michael Melia Songs of a Younger Man Rock No Maryn Charlie Fix Myself (Acoustic) – Single Singer-Songwriter No Wasted Youth Club Consequences Rock No Zuco 103 Telenova Remix Vol. 2 – Move [EP] Electronic No Close to Fire Call You – Single Pop No Bethebestmg Nike’s Love – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

You Might Be Sleeping – Norway

Grizzly Coast – Washed

Chris Pellnat – We Are Not Robots

PyPy – Poodle Wig

Taylor Curtis – Nice Weather

Chasing the Sunshine – Sober October

3AM – Draino in the gas tank

Spun Out – Pale Green Sky

No Museums – Closely Watched Trains

Michael Melia – She’s Walking Down the Street Again

Mushroom Philosophy – Ladies

Icarus Phoenix – FEEL

Louisiana Child – Cocaine Cowboy

Ghost Town Minstrels – 100 Year Storm

Oba – Could Have

David Jane – Garden Out Back

Sarah Swire – Tight!

Satellite Birdhouse – So Long

Robert Thomas & the Session Men – The Way We Roll

Ollee Owens – The Neighborhood

Engage – Guitar Strings (feat. Carla Bonnell)

Braden Rozman – Cherry Blossom

Jackie and her brother – Happy Shadows

Kristen Anzelc – Scars

Sadie Fine & Jacob Sartorious – Wish You All the Worst

Celena – Bless Me

Merman – Oh Lord

Yufu – Honey If You’re Extra

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Where’s Home? (feat. Ethan Enoch & Lucie Pegna)

Sicantricko – Rolling Stones

Johnny Dubb – Top Boy

B1GJUICE – B4 the Storm

Super Duty Tough Work – Dirty Hands

Also, we are fundraising! Times are hard for everyone, especially a small, co-operatively run radio station that is working hard to bring y’all great material without corporate influence. If you have any interest in donating, please hit the “donate” button to your left.

See y’all next time!