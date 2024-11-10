New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #52

The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
What’s up, y’all? I’ve been adding more music to Libretime, like always — check the list:

Satellite Birdhouse So Long – Single Folk CanCon
Louisiana Child Cocaine Cowboy – Single Rock No
Ghost Town Minstrels 100 Year Storm – Single Country CanCon
Ghost Town Minstrels Go’n Crazy – Single Country CanCon
Sadie Fine & Jacob Sartorius Wish You All the Worst – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No
Braden Rozman Cherry Blossom – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Mushroom Philosophy Clean Living Punk CanCon
Taylor Curtis Transient Rock CanCon
Icarus Phoenix Feel – Single Alternative Explicit and Clean Versions Available No
ELOHRIA Panduan – Single Rock No
Engage Guitar Strings/Mirage – Single Folk CanCon
Charles Szczepanek Mary, Did You Know? – Single New Age / Christmas No
Charles Szczepanek In the Bleak Midwinter – Single New Age / Christmas No
Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter Ave Maria – Single New Age / Christmas No
Suzanne Lanford & Crystal Powers Still Still Still – Single New Age / Christmas No
Blackmore’s Night Winter Carols Pop / Christmas No
Erik Lankin Aloft on Broken Wings – Single Classical CanCon
Kristen Anzelc Scars – Single Pop CanCon
David Jane Garden Out Back – Single Alternative CanCon
Oba Could Have – Single Alternative CanCon
Sarah Swire Tight! – Single Folk CanCon
Jackie and her brother Happy Shadows – Single Pop CanCon
Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen The Way We Roll – Single Folk CanCon
Sleepkit Camp Emotion Rock CanCon
Christophe Elie A Soldiers Face – Single Folk CanCon
Christophe Elie Columbia – Single Folk CanCon
Christophe Elie Trump Tweets On – Single Folk CanCon
Christophe Elie Bridging Borders Folk CanCon
Christophe Elie Deepest Shade of Blue Folk CanCon
Frolin Peaceful Reflections No
Plumes Many Moons Away Pop No
Chasing the Sunshine Faker Rock CanCon
Ryan Dsouza Angel Full of Lies – Single Rock CanCon
Ryan Dsouza Feel the Breeze – Single Pop CanCon
Ryan Dsouza In Another Life – Single Pop CanCon
Ryan Dsouza Whats Behind Da Rainbow – Single Reggae CanCon
miufly What I Told U – Single Pop CanCon
The Young Scones The Muse – Single Rock CanCon
Yufu Honey If You’re Extra – Single Dance No
Zachary Friedrich Christmastime Is Here Singer-Songwriter / Christmas No
Amelie Patterson Napoleon Folk CanCon
Wreckless Harbour Step Lightly (Side A) Folk CanCon
3AM Home’s Here Rock No
Marlon Hove The Dusty Streets of Njube Pop No
Sean Bienhaus Live at Supercrawl Alternative CanCon
Michael Melia Songs of a Younger Man Rock No
Maryn Charlie Fix Myself (Acoustic) – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Wasted Youth Club Consequences Rock No
Zuco 103 Telenova Remix Vol. 2 – Move [EP] Electronic No
Close to Fire Call You – Single Pop No
Bethebestmg Nike’s Love – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

You Might Be Sleeping – Norway
Grizzly Coast – Washed
Chris Pellnat – We Are Not Robots
PyPy – Poodle Wig
Taylor Curtis – Nice Weather
Chasing the Sunshine – Sober October
3AM – Draino in the gas tank
Spun Out – Pale Green Sky
No Museums – Closely Watched Trains
Michael Melia – She’s Walking Down the Street Again
Mushroom Philosophy – Ladies
Icarus Phoenix – FEEL
Louisiana Child – Cocaine Cowboy
Ghost Town Minstrels – 100 Year Storm
Oba – Could Have
David Jane – Garden Out Back
Sarah Swire – Tight!
Satellite Birdhouse – So Long
Robert Thomas & the Session Men – The Way We Roll
Ollee Owens – The Neighborhood
Engage – Guitar Strings (feat. Carla Bonnell)
Braden Rozman – Cherry Blossom
Jackie and her brother – Happy Shadows
Kristen Anzelc – Scars
Sadie Fine & Jacob Sartorious – Wish You All the Worst
Celena – Bless Me
Merman – Oh Lord
Yufu – Honey If You’re Extra
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Where’s Home? (feat. Ethan Enoch & Lucie Pegna)
Sicantricko – Rolling Stones
Johnny Dubb – Top Boy
B1GJUICE – B4 the Storm
Super Duty Tough Work – Dirty Hands

Also, we are fundraising! Times are hard for everyone, especially a small, co-operatively run radio station that is working hard to bring y’all great material without corporate influence. If you have any interest in donating, please hit the “donate” button to your left.

See y’all next time!

