New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #52

What’s up, y’all? I’ve been adding more music to Libretime, like always — check the list:
|Satellite Birdhouse
|So Long – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Louisiana Child
|Cocaine Cowboy – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ghost Town Minstrels
|100 Year Storm – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Ghost Town Minstrels
|Go’n Crazy – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine & Jacob Sartorius
|Wish You All the Worst – Single
|Pop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|No
|Braden Rozman
|Cherry Blossom – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Mushroom Philosophy
|Clean Living
|Punk
|CanCon
|Taylor Curtis
|Transient
|Rock
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|Feel – Single
|Alternative
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|No
|ELOHRIA
|Panduan – Single
|Rock
|No
|Engage
|Guitar Strings/Mirage – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Charles Szczepanek
|Mary, Did You Know? – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Charles Szczepanek
|In the Bleak Midwinter – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Ross Christopher & Eddy Ruyter
|Ave Maria – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Suzanne Lanford & Crystal Powers
|Still Still Still – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Blackmore’s Night
|Winter Carols
|Pop / Christmas
|No
|Erik Lankin
|Aloft on Broken Wings – Single
|Classical
|CanCon
|Kristen Anzelc
|Scars – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|David Jane
|Garden Out Back – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Oba
|Could Have – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Sarah Swire
|Tight! – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jackie and her brother
|Happy Shadows – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
|The Way We Roll – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sleepkit
|Camp Emotion
|Rock
|CanCon
|Christophe Elie
|A Soldiers Face – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Christophe Elie
|Columbia – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Christophe Elie
|Trump Tweets On – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Christophe Elie
|Bridging Borders
|Folk
|CanCon
|Christophe Elie
|Deepest Shade of Blue
|Folk
|CanCon
|Frolin
|Peaceful Reflections
|No
|Plumes
|Many Moons Away
|Pop
|No
|Chasing the Sunshine
|Faker
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ryan Dsouza
|Angel Full of Lies – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ryan Dsouza
|Feel the Breeze – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ryan Dsouza
|In Another Life – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ryan Dsouza
|Whats Behind Da Rainbow – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|miufly
|What I Told U – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Young Scones
|The Muse – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Yufu
|Honey If You’re Extra – Single
|Dance
|No
|Zachary Friedrich
|Christmastime Is Here
|Singer-Songwriter / Christmas
|No
|Amelie Patterson
|Napoleon
|Folk
|CanCon
|Wreckless Harbour
|Step Lightly (Side A)
|Folk
|CanCon
|3AM
|Home’s Here
|Rock
|No
|Marlon Hove
|The Dusty Streets of Njube
|Pop
|No
|Sean Bienhaus
|Live at Supercrawl
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Michael Melia
|Songs of a Younger Man
|Rock
|No
|Maryn Charlie
|Fix Myself (Acoustic) – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Wasted Youth Club
|Consequences
|Rock
|No
|Zuco 103
|Telenova Remix Vol. 2 – Move [EP]
|Electronic
|No
|Close to Fire
|Call You – Single
|Pop
|No
|Bethebestmg
|Nike’s Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
You Might Be Sleeping – Norway
Grizzly Coast – Washed
Chris Pellnat – We Are Not Robots
PyPy – Poodle Wig
Taylor Curtis – Nice Weather
Chasing the Sunshine – Sober October
3AM – Draino in the gas tank
Spun Out – Pale Green Sky
No Museums – Closely Watched Trains
Michael Melia – She’s Walking Down the Street Again
Mushroom Philosophy – Ladies
Icarus Phoenix – FEEL
Louisiana Child – Cocaine Cowboy
Ghost Town Minstrels – 100 Year Storm
Oba – Could Have
David Jane – Garden Out Back
Sarah Swire – Tight!
Satellite Birdhouse – So Long
Robert Thomas & the Session Men – The Way We Roll
Ollee Owens – The Neighborhood
Engage – Guitar Strings (feat. Carla Bonnell)
Braden Rozman – Cherry Blossom
Jackie and her brother – Happy Shadows
Kristen Anzelc – Scars
Sadie Fine & Jacob Sartorious – Wish You All the Worst
Celena – Bless Me
Merman – Oh Lord
Yufu – Honey If You’re Extra
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Where’s Home? (feat. Ethan Enoch & Lucie Pegna)
Sicantricko – Rolling Stones
Johnny Dubb – Top Boy
B1GJUICE – B4 the Storm
Super Duty Tough Work – Dirty Hands
Also, we are fundraising! Times are hard for everyone, especially a small, co-operatively run radio station that is working hard to bring y’all great material without corporate influence. If you have any interest in donating, please hit the “donate” button to your left.
See y’all next time!