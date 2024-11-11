CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 8 November 2024: Retrograth Day and Fundraising

Show Notes

Retrograþ Postpunk Electro from Sweden (silhoutte photo of Claes Nordling on stage) Coagulation Tour 2024 May 24 STOCKHOLM Melody Box June 9 OSAKA Environmental Og 10 NARA Neverland 11 NAGOYA Nanya 13 TOKYO Ruby Room 14 KYOTO Growly 15 SHIZUOKA Freaky Show July 13 BATUMI Loft 4 Aug 2 ISTANBUL Outro Music 23 STOCKHOLM Ekermanska Okt 8 GÄVLE Musikhuset Nov 2 LUDVIKA Dala Destroi 13 TORONTO Bovine Sex Club 14 HAMILTON Vertagogo 15 OTTAWA Cafe Dekcuf 16 MONTREAL Brasserie Beaubien 17 WATERLOO Revive 20 FORT WORTH The Cicada 21 SAN ANTONIO The Mix 22 DALLAS Cheapstaks Dec 14 ENSKEDE G:a Enskede Bryggeri (QR codes for Spotify and retrograth.bandcamp.com)
 

Today we were supposed to have a web conference with Claes Nördling of Retrograþ, but technical difficulties prevented us from connecting. And those technical difficulties extended to the broadcast and video, so there’s no podcast or video today. Retrograþ is performing at Revive Karaoke on Sunday 17 November at Noon, and Claes will be joining us in the studio on Monday 18 November 2024 for CKMS Community Connections at 11:00am, so join us then!

Today was also the first day of our 2024 Fall Fundraiser! You can support Radio Waterloo (and maybe help us overcome those technical difficulties) by making a donation. Our goal is $1000 over the next two weeks. $5, $10, $100 or more all helps offset our operational costs. A donation of $24 or more will also get you a membership in Radio Waterloo, and a Host Your Own Show certificate, so you can go on the air yourself. You can donate at https://radiowaterloo.ca/give.

Upcoming Events

All details of the Retrograþ world tour are on their Facebook Events page.

All tracks today are by Retrograþ and Claes Nördling.

Time Title Album
15:00:58 CCCtheme by Steve Todd CKMS Community Connections
15:01:29 Plastic Passion Retrograþ Coagulation (red and blue bubbles, maybe blood)
Coagulation
15:05:27 Heat of Time Retrograþ Heat of Time
Quantification
15:09:41 Testing Ground (with ee:man) ee:man & Retrograth Testing Ground (illustration of three test tubes)
(single)
15:13:32 Redoubt (Poltava) Retrograth Redoubt (Poltava) (B&W photo of a tricorn hat in a field)
(single)
15:18:18 Low Frequency Oscillation Retrograth Low Frequency Oscillation (a light grey waveform on a dark background)
EP Oscillation
15:22:14 Mirror Sentences Retrograth Falsification (two hands with interlacing thumbs held in the air)
Falsification EP
15:25:43 Untitled 18 Retrograth Driven Snow (B&W photo of a copse of trees with no leaves, and an owl face superimposed)
Driven snow
15:30:30 The Year Stood Still Retrograth The Year Stood Still (illustration of a Leyden Jar? Lighthouse? Spaceship?)
(single)
15:33:49 Silent Spring Retrograþ Silent Spring (B&W negative of birds flying from a tree)
(single)
15:37:45 Artificial Light (Blue LED) Retrograþ Saturation (a rain-soaked street with shops across the way)
Saturation
15:41:45 Nocturnal City
15:46:16 Habitat of Light
15:49:59 After Hours
15:54:09 Artificial Light (LED light album) Retrograþ Quantification (a lowercase h with a slash, possibly representing Planck's Constant, light blue on a darker background)
Quantification

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

