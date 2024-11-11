CKMS Community Connections for 8 November 2024: Retrograth Day and Fundraising

Show Notes



Today we were supposed to have a web conference with Claes Nördling of Retrograþ, but technical difficulties prevented us from connecting. And those technical difficulties extended to the broadcast and video, so there’s no podcast or video today. Retrograþ is performing at Revive Karaoke on Sunday 17 November at Noon, and Claes will be joining us in the studio on Monday 18 November 2024 for CKMS Community Connections at 11:00am, so join us then!

Today was also the first day of our 2024 Fall Fundraiser! You can support Radio Waterloo (and maybe help us overcome those technical difficulties) by making a donation. Our goal is $1000 over the next two weeks. $5, $10, $100 or more all helps offset our operational costs. A donation of $24 or more will also get you a membership in Radio Waterloo, and a Host Your Own Show certificate, so you can go on the air yourself. You can donate at https://radiowaterloo.ca/give.

Online:



Upcoming Events



All details of the Retrograþ world tour are on their Facebook Events page.



All tracks today are by Retrograþ and Claes Nördling.

Time Title Album 15:00:58 CCCtheme by Steve Todd CKMS Community Connections 15:01:29 Plastic Passion

Coagulation 15:05:27 Heat of Time

Quantification 15:09:41 Testing Ground (with ee:man)

(single) 15:13:32 Redoubt (Poltava)

(single) 15:18:18 Low Frequency Oscillation

EP Oscillation 15:22:14 Mirror Sentences

Falsification EP 15:25:43 Untitled 18

Driven snow 15:30:30 The Year Stood Still

(single) 15:33:49 Silent Spring

(single) 15:37:45 Artificial Light (Blue LED)

Saturation 15:41:45 Nocturnal City 15:46:16 Habitat of Light 15:49:59 After Hours 15:54:09 Artificial Light (LED light album)

Quantification

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.