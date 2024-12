New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #56

What’s up, y’all? Like clockwork, here are all of the new Libretime adds from yours truly:

Chester Sky Self Delight Pop CanCon Jay Williams ZYRA – Single Electronic No Renee’ Michele Reunion New Age No Tommy Solo Magic Wishes – Single Pop CanCon Tommy Solo Passengers – Single Rock CanCon Carla Muller Snow Came Falling Folk / Christmas Woolwich CanCon Thanks Light Dirtbag Christmas Rock / Christmas No Alana Bridgewater A Beautiful Christmas Jazz / Christmas CanCon Chad Silva Stuffed and Mounted – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Cassidy Taylor Cassidy Taylor Folk CanCon Sam Kruger Worst x-mas ever Folk / Christmas CanCon Jessie & the Gents You Say I Say – Single Folk No JODOQ Breach – Single Pop No Danilo Perez & Bohuslan Big Band Lumen Jazz No Capella Romana & Nadia Tarnawsky A Ukrainian Wedding Classical No Alvorada Faz Tempo World No ZRI Café Danube World No El Trio Live in Italy Jazz No Faultlines Snowfall Folk No Shunk Sated – Single Alternative CanCon Shunk Tennis – Single Alternative CanCon Shunk Goblin – Single Alternative CanCon Rose Ranger Dear Dad – Single Folk CanCon MEGGO brooklyn, pt. 1 – Single Alternative CanCon Blue Pilot Dripping! – Single Alternative No Sam Drysdale Bonnie’s Sad Songs Folk CanCon We Found a Lovebird Chet – Single Rock CanCon Allegories It’s My Life – Single Electronic CanCon David Lindsay With You New Age CanCon Trent Agecoutay Burn a Smudge – Single Traditional CanCon Donny Smith Adore You – Single Pop CanCon The Legendary Ten Seconds The Boars Head – Single Folk / Christmas No The Legendary Ten Seconds All He Wants for Christmas is a Mellotron – Single Folk / Christmas No The Legendary Ten Seconds Gold Angels – Single Folk / Christmas No Mark Veldhoven The Drive – Single Rock CanCon Mike Bern We Are the Stars – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Danceland Licky Rock CanCon Palm Haze Cassie Underground – Single Indie Rock CanCon Digits Wild at Heart – Single Electronic CanCon Digits Stay Alive Electronic CanCon Jeff Beadle Hard Times – Single Country CanCon Muhnday Bloodoath – Single Rock No Muhnday Shitstorm – Single Rock NSFR No The New Standard Always Blue – Single Jazz No Burning Starships Crash Landing Rock CanCon Andrew Sue Wing Seventeen – Single Rock No The Whythouse The Way It Is – Single Country CanCon/KWCon Monotronic Morning Star – Single Electronic No Chelten Jones Cold Animalistic Lover – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Private Name Private Number 600 CC – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Renee’ Michele – Wish Upon a Star (Extended Version)

David Lindsay – Grasslands

Capella Romana & Nadia Tarnawsky – The pine is green in both summer and winter

The New Standard – Always Blue (feat. Clara Vuust)

El Trio – Elegant People

Danilo Perez & Bohuslan Big Band – Galactic Panama

Alvorada – Chez Fred

ZRI – Rondo alla Turca

JODOQ – Breach

Allegories – It’s My Life

Jay Williams – ZYRA

Digits – Wild at Heart (feat. Edith Frost)

Chester Sky – Dance For Me

Cassidy Taylor – The Moon

Donny Smith – Adore You

Shunk – Tennis

Tommy Solo – Passengers

We Found a Lovebird – Chet

Muhnday – Bloodoath

Burning Starships – Drown, Princess!

Palm Haze – Cassie Underground

Danceland – Expressway To Your Heart

Mark Veldhoven – The Drive

Faultlines – Snowfall

MEGGO – Brooklyn, pt. 1

Rose Ranger – Dear Dad

Sam Drysdale – Any Other Season (Winter)

Jeff Beadle – Hard Times

Trent Agecoutay – Burn a Smudge

Jessie & the Gents – You Say I Say

Mike Bern – We Are the Stars

See y’all next time!