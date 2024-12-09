Radio Nowhere Episode 92, 12/7/24

María Calypso Cantoamérica

My Funny Valentine Chet Baker

Please Please Please James Brown

Addicted Amy Winehouse

Candy Man Rev. Gary Davis

Arroyo The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

The Palace Of The King Of The Birds The Beatles

Baby Please Don’t Go Muddy Waters

Baby Please Don’t Go Paul Butterfield

Blow at High Dough The Tragically Hip

Locked In The Trunk Of A Car The Tragically Hip

38 Years Old The Tragically Hip

Donald and Lydia John Prine

Not Dark Yet Bob Dylan

Radio Nowhere Outro Don Janzen