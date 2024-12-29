New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #59

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this past week — much smaller list than usual, but that is no surprise with the holidays.

Carl Allen TIPPIN’ Jazz No A.N I’m Not Afraid to Die Anymore Rock Tracks 2 and 6 are explicit CanCon Big Bad Wolf Who’s Dancin In Da House?! Hip Hop CanCon Vesta Video Games – Single Pop No David Bosma Make Tracks – Single Rock CanCon Tele Voyage Fleurs du desert Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaxoia – Drunken Immortals

Michel Petrucciani Trio – In a Sentimental Mood

Golden Ratio Trio – The Art of Thinking

Thomas Fonnesbaek – Satiea’s Mood

Carl Allen – L’s Bop

Big Bad Wolf – Staxd Up

Sunnsetter – I ACTUALLY DON’T WANNA DIE

Devarrow – Bus Baby

A.N. – BEYOND REPAIR

Chelten Jones – She’s Not Mine

Awake & Dreaming – I U Me

20/20 – King of the Whole Wide World

Movieland – San Francisco

David Bosma – Make Tracks

Drew Danburry – Artex (Original Demo)

Brian Tremblay – A Hole Where You Used to Be

Emily Triggs – Ask the Birds

Kolbe Turkington – Granola Girl

Kristine Grealy – Goodbye Letter

Jono McCleery – So Messed Up

Jean Caffeine – Mammogram

Miei Amici – Neon Volante

The Black Karl – CHIMBOK

Vesta – Video Games

Elena Erin – What Are You Doing Here?

Amber Elara – Rain

Justine Chantale & Broadtree – Bye Felicia

Olivier Loridan – Sound Like a Beat

Marlon Hove – Love in Zimbabwe (feat. Hydrofontaine)

Brad Strang – SEX

See y’all in the new year, which I hope is a happy one for all!