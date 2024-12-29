The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #59

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this past week — much smaller list than usual, but that is no surprise with the holidays.

Carl Allen TIPPIN’ Jazz No
A.N I’m Not Afraid to Die Anymore Rock Tracks 2 and 6 are explicit CanCon
Big Bad Wolf Who’s Dancin In Da House?! Hip Hop CanCon
Vesta Video Games – Single Pop No
David Bosma Make Tracks – Single Rock CanCon
Tele Voyage Fleurs du desert Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaxoia – Drunken Immortals
Michel Petrucciani Trio – In a Sentimental Mood
Golden Ratio Trio – The Art of Thinking
Thomas Fonnesbaek – Satiea’s Mood
Carl Allen – L’s Bop
Big Bad Wolf – Staxd Up
Sunnsetter – I ACTUALLY DON’T WANNA DIE
Devarrow – Bus Baby
A.N. – BEYOND REPAIR
Chelten Jones – She’s Not Mine
Awake & Dreaming – I U Me
20/20 – King of the Whole Wide World
Movieland – San Francisco
David Bosma – Make Tracks
Drew Danburry – Artex (Original Demo)
Brian Tremblay – A Hole Where You Used to Be
Emily Triggs – Ask the Birds
Kolbe Turkington – Granola Girl
Kristine Grealy – Goodbye Letter
Jono McCleery – So Messed Up
Jean Caffeine – Mammogram
Miei Amici – Neon Volante
The Black Karl – CHIMBOK
Vesta – Video Games
Elena Erin – What Are You Doing Here?
Amber Elara – Rain
Justine Chantale & Broadtree – Bye Felicia
Olivier Loridan – Sound Like a Beat
Marlon Hove – Love in Zimbabwe (feat. Hydrofontaine)
Brad Strang – SEX

See y’all in the new year, which I hope is a happy one for all!

