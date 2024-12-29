New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #59

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this past week — much smaller list than usual, but that is no surprise with the holidays.
|Carl Allen
|TIPPIN’
|Jazz
|No
|A.N
|I’m Not Afraid to Die Anymore
|Rock
|Tracks 2 and 6 are explicit
|CanCon
|Big Bad Wolf
|Who’s Dancin In Da House?!
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Vesta
|Video Games – Single
|Pop
|No
|David Bosma
|Make Tracks – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tele Voyage
|Fleurs du desert
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaxoia – Drunken Immortals
Michel Petrucciani Trio – In a Sentimental Mood
Golden Ratio Trio – The Art of Thinking
Thomas Fonnesbaek – Satiea’s Mood
Carl Allen – L’s Bop
Big Bad Wolf – Staxd Up
Sunnsetter – I ACTUALLY DON’T WANNA DIE
Devarrow – Bus Baby
A.N. – BEYOND REPAIR
Chelten Jones – She’s Not Mine
Awake & Dreaming – I U Me
20/20 – King of the Whole Wide World
Movieland – San Francisco
David Bosma – Make Tracks
Drew Danburry – Artex (Original Demo)
Brian Tremblay – A Hole Where You Used to Be
Emily Triggs – Ask the Birds
Kolbe Turkington – Granola Girl
Kristine Grealy – Goodbye Letter
Jono McCleery – So Messed Up
Jean Caffeine – Mammogram
Miei Amici – Neon Volante
The Black Karl – CHIMBOK
Vesta – Video Games
Elena Erin – What Are You Doing Here?
Amber Elara – Rain
Justine Chantale & Broadtree – Bye Felicia
Olivier Loridan – Sound Like a Beat
Marlon Hove – Love in Zimbabwe (feat. Hydrofontaine)
Brad Strang – SEX
See y’all in the new year, which I hope is a happy one for all!