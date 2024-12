ACR0 -Sillh0ette – is a creative TRI-CITY artist with music on streaming platforms. Acr0 shares about his artistry and we listen to his music as well. Thanks for the introduction Elias aka TrustTheShooter.inc

JAYCEN joins our conversation in the second half hour, bringing up the hype vibe. Find JAYCEN on IG as YOULOVEJAYCEN where you can get links to new songs and get on JAYCEN’s emailing list.

We hope to see both these artists at upcoming CKMS events in 2025! Thanks for coming to the studio!