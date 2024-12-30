“Auto play’ tonight, Monday, Dec. 30/24 for So Old It’s New – airing 8-10 pm ET

No So Old It’s New classic rock deep cuts show tonight or this week, at least not with me at the mixing board/controls. Taking a break that may extend, we shall see but likely back next Monday Jan 6. Happy New Year to all. If you happen to tune in, AI (i.e. the auto computer feed, da dum) will be selecting songs in the genre I generally play, usually from stuff I’ve entered into the system, between 8-10 pm ET tonight and 8-10 am ET this coming Saturday. I’m curious myself as to what the system will select. It better be good and if so, I might be out of a (volunteer) job. 🙂 Take care, everyone.