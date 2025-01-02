The Clean Up Hour, Mix 299

What’s up, y’all? We’re kicking the new year off right by bringing the best of 2024 into the new year with us — #50-26, next week will be #25-1.

Tracklist (albums are in square brackets):

Childish Gambino – Yoshinoya [Bando Stone and the New World]

Your Old Droog – Roll Out [Movie]

moonsailor – waterpoort [SCHiM Original Soundtrack]

Brian Nasty – Anyday, After Wednesday [Anywhere, But Here With You]

Ab-Soul – Don Julio 70 (feat. Fre$h) [Soul Burger]

Wavy Bagels & Driveby – Outside [A Carfull]

Shad & 14kt – A Day in the Life [Reel Speakers]

Matt Champion – Code Red [Mika’s Laundry/Slint’s Favorite – EP]

Heems – DAME [LAFANDAR/VEENA]

Westside Gunn – I Know Verdy [HWH 11/Still Praying]

The Marias – Real Life [Submarine]

Previous Industries – White Hen [Service Merchandise]

Classified – Slippin [Luke’s View/The Relux]

ShrapKnel – Sataday [Nobody Planning to Leave]

Nickelus F – The Shining Light [Mmcht]

Asher Roth & Heather Grey – What the Heck?! [Temporary Heaven]

Tinashe – Getting No Sleep [Quantum Baby]

Mount Eerie – November Rain [Night Palace]

Vince Staples – “Radio” [Dark Times]

dear Maryanne – Natty Ice [And Nothing Bad Happened]

Attic Ocean – Young Again [Retriever]

Travis Thompson & Nima Skeemz – Real Hustlers [My Wonderful, Horrible Life]

Spice Programmers – Roaches in the car tray (feat. Solute) [Transatlantic S**t 2]

Cousin Stizz – Wit Me or Not [GABOS – Game Ain’t Based on Sympathy]

Action Bronson – Hideo Nomo (feat. Julian Love) [Johann Sebastian Bachlava the Doctor]

See y’all next week to finish the list off!