The Clean Up Hour, Mix 299

What’s up, y’all? We’re kicking the new year off right by bringing the best of 2024 into the new year with us — #50-26, next week will be #25-1.
Tracklist (albums are in square brackets):
Childish Gambino – Yoshinoya [Bando Stone and the New World]
Your Old Droog – Roll Out [Movie]
moonsailor – waterpoort [SCHiM Original Soundtrack]
Brian Nasty – Anyday, After Wednesday [Anywhere, But Here With You]
Ab-Soul – Don Julio 70 (feat. Fre$h) [Soul Burger]
Wavy Bagels & Driveby – Outside [A Carfull]
Shad & 14kt – A Day in the Life [Reel Speakers]
Matt Champion – Code Red [Mika’s Laundry/Slint’s Favorite – EP]
Heems – DAME [LAFANDAR/VEENA]
Westside Gunn – I Know Verdy [HWH 11/Still Praying]
The Marias – Real Life [Submarine]
Previous Industries – White Hen [Service Merchandise]
Classified – Slippin [Luke’s View/The Relux]
ShrapKnel – Sataday [Nobody Planning to Leave]
Nickelus F – The Shining Light [Mmcht]
Asher Roth & Heather Grey – What the Heck?! [Temporary Heaven]
Tinashe – Getting No Sleep [Quantum Baby]
Mount Eerie – November Rain [Night Palace]
Vince Staples – “Radio” [Dark Times]
dear Maryanne – Natty Ice [And Nothing Bad Happened]
Attic Ocean – Young Again [Retriever]
Travis Thompson & Nima Skeemz – Real Hustlers [My Wonderful, Horrible Life]
Spice Programmers – Roaches in the car tray (feat. Solute) [Transatlantic S**t 2]
Cousin Stizz – Wit Me or Not [GABOS – Game Ain’t Based on Sympathy]
Action Bronson – Hideo Nomo (feat. Julian Love) [Johann Sebastian Bachlava the Doctor]
See y’all next week to finish the list off!