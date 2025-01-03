NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.74 JAN. 4/25 12AM

I feel as if I am all the music I’ve ever heard and I’m taking it with me to heaven. Fills me, fills me. Humbled.
Trump has just nominated a Florida car dealer as the ambassador to Portugal. That should work out. Sounds good to me.
Recommended movie of the week. Meeting With Remarkable Men. A 1979 film exploring a period in the life of G I Gurdjieff, a Greek Armenian mystic/philosopher. If you have never heard of him please go to wiki and read a little bit of the life of this amazing man. He was involved in the semi secret Sarmoung brotherhood, a Sufi system of secret Persian knowledge. Hypnotizing.
You can download all of my shows from my dropbox address.
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
asleep at the wheel-blues for dixie
doc watson-the train
rambling’ jack elliot-rollin in my sweet babies arms
unseen strangers-end
s goodman-its a sin to tell a lie
morcheeba-never an easy way
massive attack-blue lines
burning spear-the ghost from marcus garvey in dub
r gallagher-don’t start me talkin
hound dog taylor-gonna send you back to Georgia
butterfield blues band-got my mojo workin
b guy/jr wells-t bone shuffle
big daddy g-frosty
Robot news
l anderson-thinking of you
art of noise-how to kill
cris derksen-party mix
sigur ros-inni mersingar vitlesingue
doors-crawling king snake
joplin-one good man
j beck-ain’t superstitious
cream-born under
psychedelic furs-mack the knife
nico-heroes
“If it’s time for you to go, leave willingly, as you would to accomplish anything that can be done with grace and honor.” – Marcus Aurelius
