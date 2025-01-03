NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.74 JAN. 4/25 12AM

I feel as if I am all the music I’ve ever heard and I’m taking it with me to heaven. Fills me, fills me. Humbled.

Trump has just nominated a Florida car dealer as the ambassador to Portugal. That should work out. Sounds good to me.

Recommended movie of the week. Meeting With Remarkable Men. A 1979 film exploring a period in the life of G I Gurdjieff, a Greek Armenian mystic/philosopher. If you have never heard of him please go to wiki and read a little bit of the life of this amazing man. He was involved in the semi secret Sarmoung brotherhood, a Sufi system of secret Persian knowledge. Hypnotizing.

You can download all of my shows from my dropbox address.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

asleep at the wheel-blues for dixie

doc watson-the train

rambling’ jack elliot-rollin in my sweet babies arms

unseen strangers-end

s goodman-its a sin to tell a lie

morcheeba-never an easy way

massive attack-blue lines

burning spear-the ghost from marcus garvey in dub

r gallagher-don’t start me talkin

hound dog taylor-gonna send you back to Georgia

butterfield blues band-got my mojo workin

b guy/jr wells-t bone shuffle

big daddy g-frosty

Robot news

l anderson-thinking of you

art of noise-how to kill

cris derksen-party mix

sigur ros-inni mersingar vitlesingue

doors-crawling king snake

joplin-one good man

j beck-ain’t superstitious

cream-born under

psychedelic furs-mack the knife

nico-heroes

“If it’s time for you to go, leave willingly, as you would to accomplish anything that can be done with grace and honor.” – Marcus Aurelius

This weeks recommended website. Read about philosophy.

https://iep.utm.edu