New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #60

What’s up, y’all? We start 2025 off as usual — here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week (things are still a bit slow due to the holidays):
|TeethOut
|Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
|Punk
|CanCon
|The Kildeers
|The Escape – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Cat Wells Blues Band
|Brand New Shoes
|Blues
|CanCon
|Brian Sumner
|In Some Ways
|Instrumental
|No
|95COROLLA
|FASTER/LOUDER/SADDER – EP
|Punk
|Tracks 3 and 4 are Explicit
|No
|TicTacTec
|Like an Animal – Single
|Electronic
|No
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|The Further Adventures Of
|Folk
|No
|Ghostwoods
|Neon Remixed
|Electronic
|No
|James Wilson
|Ruins – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers
|Soul Clap
|Soul
|No
|First World Citizen
|My Mind in a Nutshell – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|First World Citizen/STRT
|Coffee at Midnight
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|First World Citizen
|Reimagined Vol. 3
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|First World Citizen
|Finkle Street
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Yufu
|When?
|Funk
|No
|Tyler Salsman
|Go Back – Single
|Country
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers – Soul Clap
Yufu – When?
Cat Wells Blues Band – Wild Women (Never Get the Blues)
TicTacTec – Like an Animal
Ghostwoods – Terminus (YEARS Remix)
First World Citizen – Sunrays (feat. Greek Genius)
First World Citizen – My Mind in a Nutshell
TeethOut – Cancel Me
95COROLLA – IRISH GOODBYE
Papercapguns – Death Lullabye 2.0
The Sarandons – Drawing Dead
Ash Molloy – Breakdown
Clover County – Black Leather Daydream
Jangus Kangus – Honeymooners in Venice
Cashavelly – Ancestors Wild
Silverstein – Confession
Brian Sumner – Hard Drugs
The Legendary Ten Seconds – The Bank Clerk Retires
James Wilson – Ruins
The Kildeers – The Escape
Tyler Salsman – Go Back
Mason Via – Wide Open
Kimberly York – What Happened in California
Jason Kirkness – She Loves My ATV
Ken Whiteley – Cosmic Course
Ontarians – Yardsale
Leahy – Nervous Breakdown
Sean Bienhaus – Blue (Live)
Stonehocker – Take Everything
drive your plow over the bones of the dead – a deeper shade of night
Plumes – Will there really be a morning?
Alex Exists – With a Bang (Velvet Dream Mix)
Carson Hall – Time Slips Away
See y’all next time!