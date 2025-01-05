The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #60

What’s up, y’all? We start 2025 off as usual — here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week (things are still a bit slow due to the holidays):

TeethOut Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is Punk CanCon
The Kildeers The Escape – Single Country CanCon
Cat Wells Blues Band Brand New Shoes Blues CanCon
Brian Sumner In Some Ways Instrumental No
95COROLLA FASTER/LOUDER/SADDER – EP Punk Tracks 3 and 4 are Explicit No
TicTacTec Like an Animal – Single Electronic No
The Legendary Ten Seconds The Further Adventures Of Folk No
Ghostwoods Neon Remixed Electronic No
James Wilson Ruins – Single Folk CanCon
Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers Soul Clap Soul No
First World Citizen My Mind in a Nutshell – Single Hip Hop CanCon
First World Citizen/STRT Coffee at Midnight Hip Hop CanCon
First World Citizen Reimagined Vol. 3 Hip Hop CanCon
First World Citizen Finkle Street Hip Hop CanCon
Yufu When? Funk No
Tyler Salsman Go Back – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers – Soul Clap
Yufu – When?
Cat Wells Blues Band – Wild Women (Never Get the Blues)
TicTacTec – Like an Animal
Ghostwoods – Terminus (YEARS Remix)
First World Citizen – Sunrays (feat. Greek Genius)
First World Citizen – My Mind in a Nutshell
TeethOut – Cancel Me
95COROLLA – IRISH GOODBYE
Papercapguns – Death Lullabye 2.0
The Sarandons – Drawing Dead
Ash Molloy – Breakdown
Clover County – Black Leather Daydream
Jangus Kangus – Honeymooners in Venice
Cashavelly – Ancestors Wild
Silverstein – Confession
Brian Sumner – Hard Drugs
The Legendary Ten Seconds – The Bank Clerk Retires
James Wilson – Ruins
The Kildeers – The Escape
Tyler Salsman – Go Back
Mason Via – Wide Open
Kimberly York – What Happened in California
Jason Kirkness – She Loves My ATV
Ken Whiteley – Cosmic Course
Ontarians – Yardsale
Leahy – Nervous Breakdown
Sean Bienhaus – Blue (Live)
Stonehocker – Take Everything
drive your plow over the bones of the dead – a deeper shade of night
Plumes – Will there really be a morning?
Alex Exists – With a Bang (Velvet Dream Mix)
Carson Hall – Time Slips Away

See y’all next time!

