New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #60

What’s up, y’all? We start 2025 off as usual — here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week (things are still a bit slow due to the holidays):

TeethOut Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is Punk CanCon The Kildeers The Escape – Single Country CanCon Cat Wells Blues Band Brand New Shoes Blues CanCon Brian Sumner In Some Ways Instrumental No 95COROLLA FASTER/LOUDER/SADDER – EP Punk Tracks 3 and 4 are Explicit No TicTacTec Like an Animal – Single Electronic No The Legendary Ten Seconds The Further Adventures Of Folk No Ghostwoods Neon Remixed Electronic No James Wilson Ruins – Single Folk CanCon Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers Soul Clap Soul No First World Citizen My Mind in a Nutshell – Single Hip Hop CanCon First World Citizen/STRT Coffee at Midnight Hip Hop CanCon First World Citizen Reimagined Vol. 3 Hip Hop CanCon First World Citizen Finkle Street Hip Hop CanCon Yufu When? Funk No Tyler Salsman Go Back – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers – Soul Clap

Yufu – When?

Cat Wells Blues Band – Wild Women (Never Get the Blues)

TicTacTec – Like an Animal

Ghostwoods – Terminus (YEARS Remix)

First World Citizen – Sunrays (feat. Greek Genius)

First World Citizen – My Mind in a Nutshell

TeethOut – Cancel Me

95COROLLA – IRISH GOODBYE

Papercapguns – Death Lullabye 2.0

The Sarandons – Drawing Dead

Ash Molloy – Breakdown

Clover County – Black Leather Daydream

Jangus Kangus – Honeymooners in Venice

Cashavelly – Ancestors Wild

Silverstein – Confession

Brian Sumner – Hard Drugs

The Legendary Ten Seconds – The Bank Clerk Retires

James Wilson – Ruins

The Kildeers – The Escape

Tyler Salsman – Go Back

Mason Via – Wide Open

Kimberly York – What Happened in California

Jason Kirkness – She Loves My ATV

Ken Whiteley – Cosmic Course

Ontarians – Yardsale

Leahy – Nervous Breakdown

Sean Bienhaus – Blue (Live)

Stonehocker – Take Everything

drive your plow over the bones of the dead – a deeper shade of night

Plumes – Will there really be a morning?

Alex Exists – With a Bang (Velvet Dream Mix)

Carson Hall – Time Slips Away

See y’all next time!