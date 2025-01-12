The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #61

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Modbeats Ballad of a Starving Artist – Single Rock No
The Modbeats Fair Weather Friends – Single Rock No
The Modbeats Just Like a Woman – Single Rock No
The Modbeats Rocking Chair – Single Rock No
The Modbeats Summertimes Blues – Single Rock No
Matthew Chaffey Hotel Texas Soul CanCon
The Commoners Restless Rock CanCon
Dawn Melanie How Far – Single Folk No
Elena Erin Roaring 20s Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Igor Lisul Somewhere in the Distance Instrumental No
Fotokiller Eerie Nostalgia Rock No
Will Breman Searching for the Crown of Bliss Folk No
Nige B Chase It – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Rozalind Macphail In Perfect Time – Single Pop CanCon
Monotronic Coffee House – Single Electronic No
Prepared Module Jazz No
Jessie Cavalier Forbidden – Single Pop CanCon
Yellow6 Merry6mas 2024 Rock No
Dawn Melanie There and Then Folk No
Jay Williams Hot Enough – Single Electronic No
Christopher Boscole Time for Love Jazz No
Wiles If You Can Here Me Now You Aren’t Far Enough Away Rock CanCon
The Syncopation Rebels featuring Martha and the Muffins, John Orpheus, Alex Exists, Chloe Kay Number 1 – Single Pop CanCon
J.P Mortier Together Rock CanCon
Strange Skies What Strange Stars and Skies Folk No
Culture Humble African (25th Anniversary Edition) Reggae No
Barrington Levy Prison Oval Rock (40th Anniversary Edition) Reggae No
Dennis Brown I’m Lost Without You Reggae No
Culture Why Am I A Rastaman Extended Mix – Single Reggae No
Satellite Birdhouse One More Afternoon – Single Folk CanCon
Antti Lötjönen & Kalle Kalima Stings, Bites, and Scratches Jazz No
Cam Blake Passenger – Single Rock CanCon
CoyKoi Grow Rock CanCon
Greg Maroney, Sherry Finzer, & Suzanne Lanford Frostmelt New Age No
YEUNG Locker – Single Pop CanCon
The Human Rights Life Is The Thing – Single Reggae CanCon
Tim Personn Perilous Mountain Rock CanCon
ZiyahtheArtiste HAPPY TEARZ – Single Hip Hop No
Land of Sound Life’s a Glitch Pop CanCon
Sean Bienhaus I Don’t Believe/Deep Water Alternative CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Greg Maroney, Sherry Finzer, & Suzanne Landford – Rare the Snow Falls
Prepared – Modul Vier II
Antti Lötjönen & Kalle Kalima – Ballad of the Moose
Christopher Boscole – What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
The Human Rights – Life is the Thing
Culture – Why Am I A Rastaman Extended Mix
Jessie Cavalier – Forbidden
YEUNG – Locker
Elena Erin – Most Honest Girl in the World
Rozalind MacPhail – In Perfect Time (Jill Barber Cover)
The Syncopation Rebels (Martha and the Muffins, John Orpheus, Alex Exists, Chloe Kay) – Number 1 (Goldfrapp Cover)
Land of Sound – New World Disorder
Jay Williams – Hot Enough
Monotronic – Coffee House
Fotokiller – Stop the World
Wiles – Dad’s New Apartment
CoyKoi – Fins and Wings
JP Mortier – Drive Far
Tim Personn – stormy seas
The Commoners – Gone Without Warning
Igor Lisul – It Was Snowing You Were There
Cam Blake – Passenger
Satellite Birdhouse – One More Afternoon
Dawn Melanie – Old Oak
Will Breman – As We Stared Off Into the Black Sea
Strange Skies – It Snows in Michigan
Yellow6 – once more the skies turn grey
Sean Bienhaus – I Don’t Believe
The Modbeats – Rocking Chair
Matthew Chaffey – Monday to Tuesday Woman

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.