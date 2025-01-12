New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #61

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Modbeats Ballad of a Starving Artist – Single Rock No The Modbeats Fair Weather Friends – Single Rock No The Modbeats Just Like a Woman – Single Rock No The Modbeats Rocking Chair – Single Rock No The Modbeats Summertimes Blues – Single Rock No Matthew Chaffey Hotel Texas Soul CanCon The Commoners Restless Rock CanCon Dawn Melanie How Far – Single Folk No Elena Erin Roaring 20s Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Igor Lisul Somewhere in the Distance Instrumental No Fotokiller Eerie Nostalgia Rock No Will Breman Searching for the Crown of Bliss Folk No Nige B Chase It – Single Hip Hop CanCon Rozalind Macphail In Perfect Time – Single Pop CanCon Monotronic Coffee House – Single Electronic No Prepared Module Jazz No Jessie Cavalier Forbidden – Single Pop CanCon Yellow6 Merry6mas 2024 Rock No Dawn Melanie There and Then Folk No Jay Williams Hot Enough – Single Electronic No Christopher Boscole Time for Love Jazz No Wiles If You Can Here Me Now You Aren’t Far Enough Away Rock CanCon The Syncopation Rebels featuring Martha and the Muffins, John Orpheus, Alex Exists, Chloe Kay Number 1 – Single Pop CanCon J.P Mortier Together Rock CanCon Strange Skies What Strange Stars and Skies Folk No Culture Humble African (25th Anniversary Edition) Reggae No Barrington Levy Prison Oval Rock (40th Anniversary Edition) Reggae No Dennis Brown I’m Lost Without You Reggae No Culture Why Am I A Rastaman Extended Mix – Single Reggae No Satellite Birdhouse One More Afternoon – Single Folk CanCon Antti Lötjönen & Kalle Kalima Stings, Bites, and Scratches Jazz No Cam Blake Passenger – Single Rock CanCon CoyKoi Grow Rock CanCon Greg Maroney, Sherry Finzer, & Suzanne Lanford Frostmelt New Age No YEUNG Locker – Single Pop CanCon The Human Rights Life Is The Thing – Single Reggae CanCon Tim Personn Perilous Mountain Rock CanCon ZiyahtheArtiste HAPPY TEARZ – Single Hip Hop No Land of Sound Life’s a Glitch Pop CanCon Sean Bienhaus I Don’t Believe/Deep Water Alternative CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Greg Maroney, Sherry Finzer, & Suzanne Landford – Rare the Snow Falls

Prepared – Modul Vier II

Antti Lötjönen & Kalle Kalima – Ballad of the Moose

Christopher Boscole – What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life

The Human Rights – Life is the Thing

Culture – Why Am I A Rastaman Extended Mix

Jessie Cavalier – Forbidden

YEUNG – Locker

Elena Erin – Most Honest Girl in the World

Rozalind MacPhail – In Perfect Time (Jill Barber Cover)

The Syncopation Rebels (Martha and the Muffins, John Orpheus, Alex Exists, Chloe Kay) – Number 1 (Goldfrapp Cover)

Land of Sound – New World Disorder

Jay Williams – Hot Enough

Monotronic – Coffee House

Fotokiller – Stop the World

Wiles – Dad’s New Apartment

CoyKoi – Fins and Wings

JP Mortier – Drive Far

Tim Personn – stormy seas

The Commoners – Gone Without Warning

Igor Lisul – It Was Snowing You Were There

Cam Blake – Passenger

Satellite Birdhouse – One More Afternoon

Dawn Melanie – Old Oak

Will Breman – As We Stared Off Into the Black Sea

Strange Skies – It Snows in Michigan

Yellow6 – once more the skies turn grey

Sean Bienhaus – I Don’t Believe

The Modbeats – Rocking Chair

Matthew Chaffey – Monday to Tuesday Woman

See y’all next time!