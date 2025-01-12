New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #61

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The Modbeats
|Ballad of a Starving Artist – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Modbeats
|Fair Weather Friends – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Modbeats
|Just Like a Woman – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Modbeats
|Rocking Chair – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Modbeats
|Summertimes Blues – Single
|Rock
|No
|Matthew Chaffey
|Hotel Texas
|Soul
|CanCon
|The Commoners
|Restless
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dawn Melanie
|How Far – Single
|Folk
|No
|Elena Erin
|Roaring 20s
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Igor Lisul
|Somewhere in the Distance
|Instrumental
|No
|Fotokiller
|Eerie Nostalgia
|Rock
|No
|Will Breman
|Searching for the Crown of Bliss
|Folk
|No
|Nige B
|Chase It – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Rozalind Macphail
|In Perfect Time – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Monotronic
|Coffee House – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Prepared
|Module
|Jazz
|No
|Jessie Cavalier
|Forbidden – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Yellow6
|Merry6mas 2024
|Rock
|No
|Dawn Melanie
|There and Then
|Folk
|No
|Jay Williams
|Hot Enough – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Christopher Boscole
|Time for Love
|Jazz
|No
|Wiles
|If You Can Here Me Now You Aren’t Far Enough Away
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Syncopation Rebels featuring Martha and the Muffins, John Orpheus, Alex Exists, Chloe Kay
|Number 1 – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|J.P Mortier
|Together
|Rock
|CanCon
|Strange Skies
|What Strange Stars and Skies
|Folk
|No
|Culture
|Humble African (25th Anniversary Edition)
|Reggae
|No
|Barrington Levy
|Prison Oval Rock (40th Anniversary Edition)
|Reggae
|No
|Dennis Brown
|I’m Lost Without You
|Reggae
|No
|Culture
|Why Am I A Rastaman Extended Mix – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Satellite Birdhouse
|One More Afternoon – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Antti Lötjönen & Kalle Kalima
|Stings, Bites, and Scratches
|Jazz
|No
|Cam Blake
|Passenger – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|CoyKoi
|Grow
|Rock
|CanCon
|Greg Maroney, Sherry Finzer, & Suzanne Lanford
|Frostmelt
|New Age
|No
|YEUNG
|Locker – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Human Rights
|Life Is The Thing – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Tim Personn
|Perilous Mountain
|Rock
|CanCon
|ZiyahtheArtiste
|HAPPY TEARZ – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Land of Sound
|Life’s a Glitch
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sean Bienhaus
|I Don’t Believe/Deep Water
|Alternative
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Greg Maroney, Sherry Finzer, & Suzanne Landford – Rare the Snow Falls
Prepared – Modul Vier II
Antti Lötjönen & Kalle Kalima – Ballad of the Moose
Christopher Boscole – What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
The Human Rights – Life is the Thing
Culture – Why Am I A Rastaman Extended Mix
Jessie Cavalier – Forbidden
YEUNG – Locker
Elena Erin – Most Honest Girl in the World
Rozalind MacPhail – In Perfect Time (Jill Barber Cover)
The Syncopation Rebels (Martha and the Muffins, John Orpheus, Alex Exists, Chloe Kay) – Number 1 (Goldfrapp Cover)
Land of Sound – New World Disorder
Jay Williams – Hot Enough
Monotronic – Coffee House
Fotokiller – Stop the World
Wiles – Dad’s New Apartment
CoyKoi – Fins and Wings
JP Mortier – Drive Far
Tim Personn – stormy seas
The Commoners – Gone Without Warning
Igor Lisul – It Was Snowing You Were There
Cam Blake – Passenger
Satellite Birdhouse – One More Afternoon
Dawn Melanie – Old Oak
Will Breman – As We Stared Off Into the Black Sea
Strange Skies – It Snows in Michigan
Yellow6 – once more the skies turn grey
Sean Bienhaus – I Don’t Believe
The Modbeats – Rocking Chair
Matthew Chaffey – Monday to Tuesday Woman
See y’all next time!