NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.92 JAN. 11/24 12AM

The top paid Canadian ceo last year made 68.5 million dollars.
How ’bout you? Learn your place prole.
Hey! Mingus.
An Annie Lennox profile, old blues and still more waiting for the man.
This weeks website. Videos of Pinky and the Brain Fan Site And they say us geniuses ain’t got no sense of humour. That’ll show ‘em!!!
This weeks movie. Casualties of War. A stellar job by Micheal J. Fox in a surprisingly profound profile of a man haunted by shame. Not his. His squad in war that commits a rape of a vietnamese woman. Director Brian De Palma has a way of capturing the raw human emotion of rage (something like Peckinpah with Straw Dogs).
It’s one of them that they don’t want us to see.
(But you can watch real crap like the DC universe anytime. You are being controlled and you don’t even know it.)
peter tosh-downpressor man
burning spear-people get ready
augustus pablo-mount of olives dub
bim skala bim-dub mistake
annie lennox-ladies of the canyon
-it’s alright
-take me to the river
-train in vain
k c douglas-mercury blues
jimmy reed-shame shame shame
pete johnson-walkin the boogie
arthur cruddup-my baby left me
eddie boyd-chicago is just that way
asylum street spankers-breathin’
nina simone-do i move you
ernie andrews-since i fell for you
charles mingus-cryin blues
arrester-imposter (Can)
frazey ford-lovers in a dangerous time (Can)
cowboy junkies-sweet jane (Can)
philip glass-nov 25th
in the nursury-angelchrome
creatures-sky train
loop guru-caravan
stranglers-mean to me
cracker-teen angst
uk subs-i’m waiting for the man
pack a.d.-1880
peaches-search and destroy
king crimson- thela hun ginjeet
Todays word: Catharsis
“What are we going to do tonight Brain?”
“The same thing we do every night Pinky. Try to take over the world!”
I’m gonna be at Winterloo so come by and say hello.
Download the show at dropbox
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0