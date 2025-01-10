NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.92 JAN. 11/24 12AM

WARNING! AI CONTENT.

The top paid Canadian ceo last year made 68.5 million dollars.

How ’bout you? Learn your place prole.

Hey! Mingus.

An Annie Lennox profile, old blues and still more waiting for the man.

This weeks website. Videos of Pinky and the Brain Fan Site And they say us geniuses ain’t got no sense of humour. That’ll show ‘em!!!

This weeks movie. Casualties of War. A stellar job by Micheal J. Fox in a surprisingly profound profile of a man haunted by shame. Not his. His squad in war that commits a rape of a vietnamese woman. Director Brian De Palma has a way of capturing the raw human emotion of rage (something like Peckinpah with Straw Dogs).

It’s one of them that they don’t want us to see.

(But you can watch real crap like the DC universe anytime. You are being controlled and you don’t even know it.)

peter tosh-downpressor man

burning spear-people get ready

augustus pablo-mount of olives dub

bim skala bim-dub mistake

annie lennox-ladies of the canyon

-it’s alright

-take me to the river

-train in vain

k c douglas-mercury blues

jimmy reed-shame shame shame

pete johnson-walkin the boogie

arthur cruddup-my baby left me

eddie boyd-chicago is just that way

asylum street spankers-breathin’

nina simone-do i move you

ernie andrews-since i fell for you

charles mingus-cryin blues

arrester-imposter (Can)

frazey ford-lovers in a dangerous time (Can)

cowboy junkies-sweet jane (Can)

philip glass-nov 25th

in the nursury-angelchrome

creatures-sky train

loop guru-caravan

stranglers-mean to me

cracker-teen angst

uk subs-i’m waiting for the man

pack a.d.-1880

peaches-search and destroy

king crimson- thela hun ginjeet

Todays word: Catharsis

“What are we going to do tonight Brain?”

“The same thing we do every night Pinky. Try to take over the world!”

I’m gonna be at Winterloo so come by and say hello.

Download the show at dropbox

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0