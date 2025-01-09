CKMS at Winterloo on January 25th (backup date, February 1st)

Winterloo is Waterloo’s yearly, free, Winter celebration, visited by thousands and held Uptown Waterloo. With ice carvers, skating in the Square, entertained by DJ King Kadeem, you can enjoy hot drinks, food trucks, and giant games with your friends and family. The event starts at 12 pm and runs til 5 pm.

CKMS will have our set up in the Visitor Information Centre with DJ Carmelo starting at Noon. We are featuring DJ Sedrick with the Megamix Show (2pm-4pm) and DJ Felix: Atardecer Ranchero/Dusk on the Ranch (at 4pm til closing).

CKMS relies on volunteers to attend events. We are working on CKMS exposure in the community! Come out and see us and say hello! Dress warmly!

This event requires snow and cold weather; thus the backup date for the event in case no snow on the 25/1, is the 1st of February.

Let it snow!